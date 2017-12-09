Backlash against Saoirse Ronan over SNL Aer Lingus sketch

So when Saoirse Ronan recently hosted SNL, she participated in this sketch that makes fun of Aer Lingus (a real Irish airline) and Irish people (if you're region blocked try this link instead):



A lot of people in Ireland were not amused! Staring with Aer Lingus themselves, who went full Trump on Ronan (it's a parody of this Trump tweet):

But they weren't done:

As you can see, people are mad! Not just people, but actual celebrities! Like Irish singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow (his music is great):

Irish film critic Donald Clarke:


Saoirse Ronan is now going on a talk show in Ireland to defend herself:

Sources: Aer Lingus sketch, Youpak link, Aer Lingus tweet, Trump tweet, Aer Lingus tweet 2, James Vincent McMorrow tweet, Donald Clarke tweet, The Late Late Show tweet

ONTD, do you think Saoirse should be forgiven?
