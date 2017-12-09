Backlash against Saoirse Ronan over SNL Aer Lingus sketch
A lot of people in Ireland were not amused! Staring with Aer Lingus themselves, who went full Trump on Ronan (it's a parody of this Trump tweet):
Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Ronan impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad— Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) December 3, 2017
But they weren't done:
Apparently, we were written into an #SNL sketch last night! 😏 So... what did you think?— Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) December 3, 2017
As you can see, people are mad! Not just people, but actual celebrities! Like Irish singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow (his music is great):
Sheesh, someone just sent me that snl aerlingus sketchy, bit of a swing and a miss, we get it, Irish people like dogs and poetry and potatoes and our accents are funny. Classic— JamesVincentMcMorrow (@jamesvmcmorrow) December 3, 2017
Irish film critic Donald Clarke:
Sorry. I know I shouldn't, but I have to tweet this. Even by the woeful standards of #SNL, this is dreadful. No British station would get away with this depiction of the Irish as potato-scoffing eejits. The dire accents? The Arran jumpers? Unbelievable. https://t.co/wXw6ll2rM4— 🥃Donald Clarke🎬 (@DonaldClarke63) December 3, 2017
Saoirse Ronan is now going on a talk show in Ireland to defend herself:
"I am not anti-Aer Lingus! I collect my points! That's how often I fly @AerLingus! - Saoirse Ronan on that controversial Saturday Night Live @nbcsnl sketch #latelate pic.twitter.com/m88uQiLruN— The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) December 8, 2017
Sources: Aer Lingus sketch, Youpak link, Aer Lingus tweet, Trump tweet, Aer Lingus tweet 2, James Vincent McMorrow tweet, Donald Clarke tweet, The Late Late Show tweet
ONTD, do you think Saoirse should be forgiven?
stopping for a dog w/ sad eyes
delicious potato menu
i love it
i wanna fly aer lingus
I love that the dog had sad eyes and the soul of Oscar Wilde. That was cute!
this sketch was harmless and cute that's all
Can't wait for the new season, btw.
Edited at 2017-12-09 11:12 pm (UTC)
I didn't find it funny mainly because I didnt know the stereotypes other than potatoes
I have flown with Aer Lingus though and they are milesssss better than Ryanair
Anyway I've flown Aer Lingus a bunch of times now and I love them. I even have their little stuffed bear. First and only thing I've ever bought from in-flight shopping :D
😊
'we like more than dogs and potatoes!!!' CRY MORE
An actual company mimicking Trump makes me think that much worse of it, honestly.
I mean, given how everyone mocks him for being so thin-skinned and all.
I see a bunch of Irish people like question Saoirse's Irishness - like they're dead convinced she puts on an accent and shit. It's wild.
(he prob wouldn't care lbr)