Backlash against Saoirse Ronan over SNL Aer Lingus sketch

lmao i think the sketch makes the airline look qt and charming



stopping for a dog w/ sad eyes



delicious potato menu



i love it



i wanna fly aer lingus Reply

MTE! cute as hell Reply

IA.



I love that the dog had sad eyes and the soul of Oscar Wilde. That was cute! Reply

an airline that serves potatoes all-ways and has dogs everywhere? sign me the fuck up! Reply

But are you Irish? Reply

50% ethnically i guess but not by nationality



this sketch was harmless and cute that's all Reply

That is easily my favorite episode of that show. I've seen it a million times and I laugh so. hard. every time Reply

It is truly everything I love about the series really wrapped up in one episode. Reply

ELEGANT DINNNNERRRR PAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARTYYYYYY Reply

It is in my top 5. I watch it whenever I feel sad. Reply

It's definitely one of my favorites of the whole series. XD Reply

Came in here to post this. Reply

Lmfao



Can't wait for the new season, btw.



Edited at 2017-12-09 11:12 pm (UTC) Reply

they really named a company aer lingus huh Reply

Thank you!!! That was my first takeaway. Reply

oooooohhh xD Reply

lmao idk what you mean by this comment, but Aer Lingus is technically Irish for "air fleet". It isn't some silly/funny name. Reply

Because it sounds like eating pussy is involved. Reply

in english it is sis Reply

Damn you OP I posted this!!! (jk I love you)



I didn't find it funny mainly because I didnt know the stereotypes other than potatoes



I have flown with Aer Lingus though and they are milesssss better than Ryanair

Being catapulted over to your destination is miles better than Ryanair. Reply

lmfao this accuracy Reply

lol Reply

I've flown with them once and they easily became one of my favourite airlines. Amazing staff, everyone was friendly, affordable prices, clean planes, etc. Reply

they're not really comparable to ryanair tho, they're an international airline. I mean they are a more budget-friendly option but RyanAir only does short hauls?



Anyway I've flown Aer Lingus a bunch of times now and I love them. I even have their little stuffed bear. First and only thing I've ever bought from in-flight shopping :D Reply

In terms of deserving forgiveness, the only people that should get that are people that apologize and work to make up for what they did. Reply

i mean, she did promote them a bunch in her apology. she's a normal person just like us! she rides it and gets her points Reply

As I decided to do my birthday in Belfast (or Dublin, depending on flight options), this is a perfectly planned post. Reply

ooo when is your birthday? Reply

End of July, so let's just say I'm planning in a timely manner.

😊 Reply

OMG me too, but I'm going in April! Reply

Im a Belfast girl, send me a pm if you're coming this way and want recs for anything! Reply

Not to sound insensitive but they should be grateful that these harmless stereotypes were what got highlighted instead of Ireland's general racism & rise in racial based hate this year.



'we like more than dogs and potatoes!!!' CRY MORE Reply

tbh all this made me do is miss my grandparents and visit Bangor again. Reply

Make sure to visit picky park! 👍👍👍👍 Reply

I was looking back at old photos the other day of me when I was younger on the swans and the place we stayed in Ballyholme and running along the beach. The simpler times when I had no responsibilities and Trump wasn't president... Reply

It took me way too long to realize they were parodying Trump's tweet about SNL. I was wondering why the tweet seemed kind of unprofessional and why they were so upset about it... Reply

An actual company mimicking Trump makes me think that much worse of it, honestly.



I mean, given how everyone mocks him for being so thin-skinned and all. Reply

I mean, I took it as just that being the joke-- that the airline wasn't upset in earnest, but rather capitalizing on being featured on SNL to get a little bit more name-brand recognition. In mimicking Trump-- an obvious joke-- it seemed to me that they weren't being super seriously offended. Reply

The "Sad" at the end really gives it away though haha For a while everyone was including it at the end of their whiny tweets Reply

Lmao Reply

I thought it was harmless, and made me laugh more than most of the rest of the episode so... Reply

the fact anyone thinks this is something that should be apologized for, in this political and social climate, makes me want to grab a bottle and drink. Reply

All of Ireland needs to get a hobby. If the worst they did to you was make fun of you liking dogs, then they did you a favor, cause there's worst shit to point out.





I see a bunch of Irish people like question Saoirse's Irishness - like they're dead convinced she puts on an accent and shit. It's wild. Reply

lol, this is such an Irish thing, I've never heard of an Irish celeb who doesn't have a story about someone back home yelling at them 'your accent's shit!' Reply

I mean despite being dreadfully unfunny, I don't see how this sketch is even remotely controversial when 90% of SNL sketches are dreadfully unfunny? Reply

calm down, ireland Reply

what would jamie dornan think sis??



(he prob wouldn't care lbr) Reply

isn't he from Northern Ireland? Reply

he needs to worry about himself tbh hahahahaa

