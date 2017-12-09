Rose McGowan Calls Out Alyssa Milano for Supporting Harvey Weinstein’s Wife
You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one - People https://t.co/XCdTWyp4dd— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017
Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017
Rose McGowan isn’t pleased that her former “Charmed” co-star Alyssa Milano is standing by Harvey Weinstein’s wife. She took aim at her fellow actress and activist for speaking kindly about Georgina Chapman.
source, source
Edited at 2017-12-09 05:27 pm (UTC)
Glass houses, Rose.
Also by the accounts of EVERYONE even people who really liked him, he was abrasive and violent during his "regular" business deals. I don't know why people think that someone who was so controlling and abusive in a professional setting with witnesses wouldn't have done the same to his wife and children in private.
*i just remembered it was Lupita he did that to.
Edited at 2017-12-09 05:26 pm (UTC)
In profile of Georgia in Vogue years ago her daughter was getting a haircut and Georgina had to send a picture of it to Harvey. The maid is quoted as telling the hair stylist "if you cut too much harvey will kill you".
the man was def controlling every aspect of everyones life at work and at home.
I'm not her psych but imo she needs a long break from being the public/social media face of victims.
Edited at 2017-12-09 05:25 pm (UTC)
idk how I feel about this lol my brother triggers me fairly often purely because he's a piece of shit w/ zero compassion who doesn't take my situation seriously. a lot of ppl genuinely deserve to be blame. my mom triggered me recently by accident but my brother practically thinks it's funny.
Edited at 2017-12-09 05:17 pm (UTC)
Like in most cults, you were cut off from your [outside] family,' she tells the magazine. 'There were no newspapers, no television. You were kept in the dark so you would obey. It was not a wealthy existence.
'I remember watching how the cult's men were with the women, and at a very early age I decided I did not want to be like those women.They were basically there to serve the men sexually.'
'The women would go to bars as lures (to pick up recruits) - they called it flirty fishing.'
'I was not molested because my dad was strong enough to realise that this hippie love had gone south
'There's a trail of some very damaged children that were in this group,' she says. 'As strong as I've always been, I'm sure I could have been broken. I know I got out by the skin of my teeth.'
i have no love lost for RM as a person, but what you said is clearly blatantly untrue & it's really fucking shitty to spread lies and misinformation abt something like this.
I don't understand why she'd think Alyssa would abandon her friendship with Harvey's wife. I refuse to believe he wasn't abusive towards that woman. She left him when all of the news broke out and she hasn't defended his behavior. She got out of the marriage when she could.
Edited at 2017-12-09 05:18 pm (UTC)
he is a part owner in her fashion line. it wouldnt take much to pull out from that, poison the other investers against her and force actresses to blacklist the brand.
even if she wanted to leave he made it pretty impossible. but now she is most definitely in a better position.
this is such lousy bs