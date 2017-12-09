Rose McGowan Calls Out Alyssa Milano for Supporting Harvey Weinstein’s Wife

shit Reply

So rose will not be invited on the Charmed reboot? Reply

I know I’ll get shit for saying this but...I don’t see anything wrong with alyssa conforting and helping the ex wife of a person who sexually assaulted many women. She for all we know was a victim as well.. Reply

Also, unlike Camille Cosby, Georgina didn't defend Harvey and she took the kids and left. She expressed support for the women he victimized. Reply

she only jumped ship when his allegations came out tho, that's not to say she didn't know



Edited at 2017-12-09 05:27 pm (UTC)

i think the point rose is making is that georgina knew about all this going on. Reply

You shouldn’t get shit for this. Georgina left his ass and supported his victims. Camille didn’t care to do any of that. Alyssa and Georgia are friends. Alyssa wouldn’t be a good one if she didn’t comfort her. Reply

“Yeah, I still don’t really understand the whole story or history there, and I’d rather not, because it’s not really my business. But he’s an incredibly sweet and gentle man, lovely to his crew, and a very hard worker.”



Glass houses, Rose. Reply

indeed tbh. i wish more ppl would call her out on it. Reply

MTE



who did she say this about Reply

ah nvm she said it about Victor Salva Reply

Victor Salva...a director who was not only charged but convicted with raping a 12 year old boy. Reply

Convicted child rapist Victor Salva Reply

I keep forgetting about that! Reply

exactly. i hope someone confronts her with her own hypocrisy bc this is really nagl Reply

she's such a hypocritical asshole Reply

YUP! Thank you. Reply

First thing I thought when I read this Reply

Exactly Reply

ugh, rose. i think she needs to come out and say she was wrong about this bloke. ever since ontd exposed this, it's hard for me to believe rose has any ground to stand on when it comes to telling people not to support any person who could be a part of the abuse (like her calling our alyssa). sis, just come out and say you were wrong and you apologise for discrediting the survivors. Reply

yup Reply

Hmm... IDK, Harvey is an abusive piece of shit and I don't think it would be difficult to imagine what he must have put Georgina through, she is likely one of his victims too. Rose can do/say whatever she wants but I think that ire is better-spent on actual abusers and agents-of-change who did nothing. Reply

Yeah. Out of all his victims, his wife may have suffered the most. Who really knows. Reply

I honestly don't think "calling out" Chapman is fair or even the same thing as what happened with Camilla Crosby since Chapman left Weinstein shortly after the allegations came out.



Also by the accounts of EVERYONE even people who really liked him, he was abrasive and violent during his "regular" business deals. I don't know why people think that someone who was so controlling and abusive in a professional setting with witnesses wouldn't have done the same to his wife and children in private. Reply

I think it’s entirely possible, even likely, he was abusive in some way toward Georgina. I can definitely see him as the type to be emotionally abusive. We know he cornered a woman* in his house while his children were downstairs, so who’s to say he wasn’t coercive toward Georgina as well? We don’t know that Georgina isn’t a victim too.



*i just remembered it was Lupita he did that to.



Edited at 2017-12-09 05:26 pm (UTC)

IA Reply

. I don't know why people think that someone who was so controlling and abusive in a professional setting with witnesses wouldn't have done the same to his wife and children in private.



In profile of Georgia in Vogue years ago her daughter was getting a haircut and Georgina had to send a picture of it to Harvey. The maid is quoted as telling the hair stylist "if you cut too much harvey will kill you".



the man was def controlling every aspect of everyones life at work and at home. Reply

I also think its unfair for Rose to support and sympathize with Asia's experience, which was coercive control by Weinstein, but not give Chapman the same consideration. However, there could be some complicity that isn't being made public. I just don't like Rose's style and she isn't someone I would want to be around, she comes off as self-righteous and immature. But there is a lot of value and inspiration to take from her bravery. Reply

damn rose is really calling out everyone. Reply

Rose is clearly suffering, but any time anyone blames someone for a PTSD or other mental illness trigger like she does here towards Alyssa is imo a huge red flag. At the very least it's manipulative.



I'm not her psych but imo she needs a long break from being the public/social media face of victims.



Edited at 2017-12-09 05:25 pm (UTC)

any time anyone blames someone for a PTSD or other mental illness trigger like she does here towards Alyssa is imo a huge red flag.



idk how I feel about this lol my brother triggers me fairly often purely because he's a piece of shit w/ zero compassion who doesn't take my situation seriously. a lot of ppl genuinely deserve to be blame. my mom triggered me recently by accident but my brother practically thinks it's funny. Reply

I mean it's one thing to purposely trigger or purposely be insensitive towards someone who you know is traumatized. This case is another thing, where Alyssa is trying to support a suffering person, and a former colleague is publicly tweeting at her that she caused a flashback. That's not okay imo. Reply

I guess The Power of 3 is forever broken. Reply

Rose is annoying, wasn’t she caping for jeepers creepers?



Edited at 2017-12-09 05:17 pm (UTC)

Yes, plus she excuses away the cult in which she was raised, which encourages sexual activity by children, by saying "she didn't ever see that happen". She's a perfect example of someone who can tragically be a victim of assault, but also inherently unlikable at the same time. Reply

what the fuckk Reply

she excuses away the cult in which she was raised



Like in most cults, you were cut off from your [outside] family,' she tells the magazine. 'There were no newspapers, no television. You were kept in the dark so you would obey. It was not a wealthy existence.



'I remember watching how the cult's men were with the women, and at a very early age I decided I did not want to be like those women.They were basically there to serve the men sexually.'



'The women would go to bars as lures (to pick up recruits) - they called it flirty fishing.'



'I was not molested because my dad was strong enough to realise that this hippie love had gone south



'There's a trail of some very damaged children that were in this group,' she says. 'As strong as I've always been, I'm sure I could have been broken. I know I got out by the skin of my teeth.'



i have no love lost for RM as a person, but what you said is clearly blatantly untrue & it's really fucking shitty to spread lies and misinformation abt something like this.

rose is chaotic Reply

She also called out Meryl Streep Reply

I think Rose needs to step away from Twitter and take a deep breath.



I don't understand why she'd think Alyssa would abandon her friendship with Harvey's wife. I refuse to believe he wasn't abusive towards that woman. She left him when all of the news broke out and she hasn't defended his behavior. She got out of the marriage when she could. Reply

I say this without knowing exactly what happened between Georgina and Harvey....and truthfully the only people who do know are Harvey and Georgina BUT even if Georgina knew what Harvey was doing, that doesn't mean he was not abusive to her or her kids. Many women stay with absuive husbands (even if they are not abusive to them) for various reasons....the main one being wanting to protect their kids from the reality that their father is a POS. And that's not taking into account whether the husband/partner was also abusive to the kids and wife. Georgina could have very well been a victim of all of this. And i know people will bring up Marchesa and that is a fair point but we still don't know if she was or wasn't a victim in this and throwing her in the same sentence as Camille Cosby who defended and stood by her husband is not the same. Georgina left Harvey and stood by his victims.



Edited at 2017-12-09 05:18 pm (UTC)

Also if Georgina had wanted to leave before the allegations came out, she would have been in a much weaker position against Harvey's money and name. Reply

Yes, I think she lest as soon as she could and did not look back. Reply

im sure he made her sign a shitty prenup.



he is a part owner in her fashion line. it wouldnt take much to pull out from that, poison the other investers against her and force actresses to blacklist the brand.



even if she wanted to leave he made it pretty impossible. but now she is most definitely in a better position. Reply

Yep. The reason she "jumped ship" once the accusations started flying could very well be that she didn't feel she was safe doing so before. Reply

the main one being wanting to protect their kids from the reality that their father is a POS



this is such lousy bs Reply

God im so hungover reading the word vomit makes me wanna hurl Reply

Like who she is to determine that Georgina knew it all? How do we know she wasn’t a victim of his? Alyssa is allowed to comfort a friend. Camille Cosby stood by Bill through it all. This is NOT the same thing. Rose needs to chill the fuck out. Reply

Exactly. The audacity she has to call out another woman for supporting a close friend who could have very well been a victim of Harvey's, when she's been out there defending and working with a man who was convicted of raping a 12 year old boy. No one throws that in her face because we understand that she is a victim. Her anger over Alyssa standing by Georgina's side is unwarranted, imo. Reply

She may be a victim but she’s fucked up for defending Salva. She shouldn’t forget that she defended a CHILD MOLESTER. Alyssa is comforting her friend. Reply

Parent

Ia Reply

ia Reply

