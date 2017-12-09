Meghan Trainor talks fitness: My BF was like "You want to workout?" and I was like "No, but OK."

I help train a lot of my friends... but one thing they don't seem to get is diet is 80% of it and they still eat like shit and don't see the progress they expect and give up, go to the gym by themselves, and do light weight hammer curls until they're bored and go home. Reply

I feel like so many people can get the exercise down but not the diet which is funny to me bc I'm the total opposite lol Reply

Same here. If I can control my ED, I can get the food down pact and even get up in the morning to make shakes and can meal prep. But I haaaaate working out. I can never get past cardio and maybe 30 minutes of hopping from machine to machine. And then I’m out of there in an hour tops and won’t go back for 3-4 days. Reply

I'm the same. I can mostly keep to a healthy diet without issue, and then I get really frustrated when I don't see results, but I'm sure it's because I'm so unmotivated when it comes to keeping fit. I've just never been athletic *ever* I've never been able to relate to the rush that you supposedly eventually get from exercise. Even when I was a kid I was always the one curled up with a book that practically had to be dragged outside, and I could never do handstands or climb ropes the way other kids always seemed to be able to do easily, idk it just feels like my body wasn't build for running and sports Reply

Thread



im that way, food us so imporant in my culture and also i fucking love eating and social eating!! gymming is easy for me as long as i dont have to work too late, i just go after work in a routine and i enjoy it. do not enjoy eating healthy. but thank god its not my jobt to have a 6 pack LOL so i dont have to eat ridiculously clean Reply

Thread



i've been on both sides of this and i dunno what to tell you. i used to exercise regularly and it helped (to a point) but i knew nothing about nutrition and how much my body needs. now i got that part down, but i have hang-ups about exercising. i hope to work on it in the new year. x_x



but yeah looking back, most people have weird ideas about food and i think it's a serious problem we're not being educated on it properly. :c Reply

Thread



This is me. I can restrict my eating like a son of a bitch but any sort of exercise makes me want to crawl back into bed and die lmao. It's not even that it's super physically tiring once you do it either, I don't tire out or get sore super easily, it's just like a huge mental hurdle I suck at getting over. Reply

Thread



I really like those pants



I hate the gym and the fitness cult but I guess if you're doing exercise and being healthy, do your thing Reply

My boyfriend is obnoxious when it comes to training. I cant even stomach following him on instagram or snapchat because its full of that bro mentality thing with the dumb "cheat days" and over the top grunting in those stupid lifting videos with the guys all surrounding him like its the start of a gay porno. Hate that shit so much. Reply

I enjoy fitness quite a good amount but yeah there's def a bro culture that's obnoxious as fuck. There's def a time and place for grunting (except at Planet Fitness lol) but yeah, when there's a few guys around and a camera on, suddenly everyone becomes 10 times louder and deeper voiced. Reply

Thread



I can't follow anyone that posts pictures at the gym. Reply

Thread



this comment is killing me Reply

Thread



She looks cute in that YouTube still Reply

Good for her tbh! She looks great Reply

demetria's impact demetria's impact Reply

My sister manages a GoodLife and always tells me horror stories about when couples would workout together and how many fights she'd witness. It was kind of sad tbh. If you have a good dynamic with your SO about it then that's good, but I've always enjoyed just working out by myself. I love long-distance running and I don't even like running groups tbh. I feel like it's the way I get out my anxiety, sort out problems, etc and I need to be by myself when I'm working out.



Edited at 2017-12-09 03:57 pm (UTC)

My girlfriend and I go to the gym but don’t really talk to each other lol. Like, she’ll convince me to stay on the bike/elliptical when it has been like no time and I’m just bored and tired. And I convince her to put weight on the machine (😂🙄).

I haven’t noticed any couples fights but maybe because at the Y, 90% of the people are 75 or older.



Edited at 2017-12-09 04:04 pm (UTC)

Thread



I'm very much a solo player when it comes to sport. With others around I veer between very competitive and 'nah I can't keep up so screw everything'. Reply

Thread



Couples fight at my climbing gym alllllllll the time when they belay each other. I guess because it's easy to get frustrated during a route and take it out on the person you're with.



It's normal for couples to climb together but some need to accept that they can't lol. Reply

Thread



LOL I worked at GL Home Office and that place is the worrrrrrsssstttt job I have ever worked at. Fucked up company tbh. (I'm sure your sister is lovely though, some GL gyms are corrupt and fraudulent AF and some are really amazing with lovely people)



I dunno how couples can work out together, I don't ever want people to mess with my routine. Reply

Thread



Yeah GL definitely has its problems for sure. My sister used to manage one in Toronto (which of course had loads of problems thanks to people above her) but then moved back to her hometown where it's like 80,000 people and seems to enjoy it way more. Reply

I tried to loose weight all year and was working out a lot but couldn't get my eating under control and was hardly loosing any weight. This past weekend I went into an inpatient treatment for mental health issues and it ended up being so stressful / traumatic I lost ten pounds in three days and have just been dropping weight ever since. I have like no appetite anymore and on the one hand I'm kind of super thrilled because now I'm only ten pounds away from my like ultimate end of year goal but on the other I'm obviously worried about my appetite just kind of going MIA. I'm trying to eat small, healthy meals while I feel this way to train myself for when my hunger switch comes back on but I've been finding it hard to eat more than like 700 calories max a day. Reply

isn't it terrible when you have such a desperation to lose weight that even losing it in unhealthy ways brings your a little happiness? i got the stomach flu a few years back and was puking for days and couldn't eat anything heavier than broth and crackers for a week and a half. i lost like 10 pounds, i was so happy. Reply

Thread



I'm sorry your treatment ended up being traumatic/stressful :(



I think you're doing the right thing by trying to eat small, healthy meals even when you're not hungry. Make sure you eat at least 5 times a day so you don't fuck up your metabolism (breakfast, snack, lunch, snack, dinner), even if those 5 meals are v. small. This way you'll also avoid developing an ED (plus, starving is the worst way to lose weight). Remember to drink lots of water, too. I'm sure at some point you'll recover your appetite.

I hope you can feel better soon!



ps: love your Mal icon. Reply

Thread



You need to be careful hon ur body could go into starvation mode and that's hell on earth, it happened to me after a series of mental breakdowns. As long as ur still eating one full meal a day u should b ok. Reply

Thread



i love going to the gym with my bf but the IUD fucked my body up. i'm trying to lose that weight Reply

what did the iud do?? I was considering one... Reply

Thread



Two of my friends had to have their IUD’s removed because it made their faces explode re: acne.



Most people I know who got one had no real issues, but you just don’t know what it’ll do. Reply

Thread



There is a non-hormonal IUD option, too, bb. Talk to your gyno, and don't be discouraged :) Reply

Thread



i'm currently on the pill, but i've been considering other forms of birth control. and IUD was on the top of my list, but now i'm scared... I love the pill for getting rid of my acne, but it made my boobs jump up almost 3 bra sizes, and i fucking hate them now lol. i just want small boobies :( Reply

I wish I had a personal trainer. Would make my life easier. Reply

It's a good investment honestly. See one for a couple months, get a foundation of knowledge, then you can teach yourself other shit by looking it up online and knowing there's a pretty hard set list of rules of form that you can apply to pretty much every exercise. Reply

Thread



Thanks for the tips, but I'm afraid I'm too disorganized for that. I need someone to push it as a routine/obligation for me to stick with it. lol Reply

Thread



Ooo good tip! Reply

Thread



same. i knew someone that had a trainer come to her house every day and wake her ass up to train and damn, if i came from that kind of money i'd be into it Reply

Thread



I have a PT. he is like 6’4 muscle mountain. I’m not complaining. Reply

Thread



I asked this on a roundup post but it was like page 8 and no one replied lol so I'll ask it again: I've been going to spinning class and love it. I'm going to the US for Christmas until Jan 15th and wanna buy a package in either Soul Cycle or Flywheel. What do you recommend, ONTD?



I was leaning towards Flywheel because the Black Friday sale made the 10 ride package cheaper and because it's nearer where we stay in NY. But I didn't buy during Black Friday so now SC is actually cheaper, but the $3 fee for rental shoes in the end will still make them $10 more expensive (since Flywheel doesn't charge for shoes). I'm also not into SC's psycho-spiritual mumbo jumbo but tbh where I spin in the Philippines seems like they're more the SC kind while the rival studio is more Flywheel, so I'm scared Flywheel might be harder. Reply

I’ve never done soul cycle, but Flywheel is great. It’s chsllenging and they do light arm exercises(do other spin classes do this?). Flywheel offers a free class I believe so you can do that and then decide? Reply

Thread



They don't do free 1st ride but their first ride is cheaper than SC's. Reply

i have a sc package that i expensed from my old job and i like regular spin at equinox way better which is what i imagine flywheel is like. i like seeing my stats and i like hill based workouts on the beat. sc is too hot, the bikes dont have stats, you have to pay to rent shoes (tho i suggest just investing in shoes tbh). scs music is so good though. go to both and see what you personally like tho bc everyone is different. Reply

Thread



theoryofwar pagingshe loves spin so she can prob help you! Reply

Thread



completely my personal opinion, but i prefer flywheel. SC is too cultish and you can't even see your stats! I really like being able to see how fast I'm going, power, etc. and my numbers, and also that they follow up with your stats via email. I used to feel like I wasn't sure what I was doing in SC. Reply

Thread



I've gotten so lazy about working out after doing so well initially. I need to keep myself motivated smh, I used to go to the gym in the morning religiously but now I just sleep through my alarm. I think I need a new gym or something to refresh myself Reply

What happened to her career? Best new artist curse? Reply

no one liked her and we were all only told we like her. Reply

Thread



I hope the same thing happens to the Chainsmokers. Cannot stand them. Reply

Thread



oh nothing, she's just a household name now, no biggie. Reply

Thread



umm she sparked the iconic #MeToo movement Reply

Flash in the pan, one album artist. Plus her sound, that whoile 50's rock around the clock pop sound was a gimmick that worked and when she tried to make the move to more current pop, her songs sounded like everyone else's.



Plus the sound changed really quick too. Reply

Parent

she got too much backlash for a lot of her songs Reply

Thread



One trick pony. Even if she came back with this 50s gimmick that wouldn’t work anymore. Reply

Thread



my 4yo sister loves her so i'm sure she's fine Reply

Thread



She looks amazing in those photos. That hair length really suits her. Reply

So I've been binging Sabrina on Hulu lately and one of the earlier season episodes made me laugh at how stupid it is when they make it obvious they went to no one to back up their information. Sabrina was trying to fit into a dress or something so she was on a diet.

Zelda: How would you like your eggs Sabrina?

Sabrina: No, I can't. I'm on a diet!

Zelda: Well at least take this whole grain muffin with you!



because whole grain = instantly healthy and somehow eggs, which are probably in the fucking muffin along with butter and carbs, are bad. Reply

I LOVE THAT EPISODE XD Reply

Thread



