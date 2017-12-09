Meghan Trainor talks fitness: My BF was like "You want to workout?" and I was like "No, but OK."
While promoting her new music competition series, 'The Four: Battle for Stardom,' which premieres Jan. 4 on Fox, Meghan Trainor revealed that her boyfriend, 'Spy Kids' actor Daryl Sabara, has changed her outlook on health and wellness. "He's changed my entire life. He cooks for me and taught me how to cook," Meghan said. "He taught me how you can feel better if you eat healthier and exercise, even mentally. After my second surgery, I went into this dark place and he was like, 'You want to workout?' and I was like, 'No, but OK.' But now I love it. I'm obsessed with it, and I've never felt better." Meghan, who is currently working on her third studio album, also says that Jennifer Lopez was super nice to her and told her to get on Pinterest.
Preparando novo álbum, Meghan Trainor agora é fitness e diz que está obcecada por comidinhas saudáveis https://t.co/yCt0HNMaeI pic.twitter.com/o16PCKk1DM— PAN (@forumpandlr) December 8, 2017
Is your boyfriend also your personal trainer?
but yeah looking back, most people have weird ideas about food and i think it's a serious problem we're not being educated on it properly. :c
I hate the gym and the fitness cult but I guess if you're doing exercise and being healthy, do your thing
I haven’t noticed any couples fights but maybe because at the Y, 90% of the people are 75 or older.
It's normal for couples to climb together but some need to accept that they can't lol.
I dunno how couples can work out together, I don't ever want people to mess with my routine.
I think you're doing the right thing by trying to eat small, healthy meals even when you're not hungry. Make sure you eat at least 5 times a day so you don't fuck up your metabolism (breakfast, snack, lunch, snack, dinner), even if those 5 meals are v. small. This way you'll also avoid developing an ED (plus, starving is the worst way to lose weight). Remember to drink lots of water, too. I'm sure at some point you'll recover your appetite.
I hope you can feel better soon!
ps: love your Mal icon.
Most people I know who got one had no real issues, but you just don’t know what it’ll do.
I was leaning towards Flywheel because the Black Friday sale made the 10 ride package cheaper and because it's nearer where we stay in NY. But I didn't buy during Black Friday so now SC is actually cheaper, but the $3 fee for rental shoes in the end will still make them $10 more expensive (since Flywheel doesn't charge for shoes). I'm also not into SC's psycho-spiritual mumbo jumbo but tbh where I spin in the Philippines seems like they're more the SC kind while the rival studio is more Flywheel, so I'm scared Flywheel might be harder.
because whole grain = instantly healthy and somehow eggs, which are probably in the fucking muffin along with butter and carbs, are bad.