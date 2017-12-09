Meghan Trainor talks fitness: My BF was like "You want to workout?" and I was like "No, but OK."

MEGHAN

While promoting her new music competition series, 'The Four: Battle for Stardom,' which premieres Jan. 4 on Fox, Meghan Trainor revealed that her boyfriend, 'Spy Kids' actor Daryl Sabara, has changed her outlook on health and wellness. "He's changed my entire life. He cooks for me and taught me how to cook," Meghan said. "He taught me how you can feel better if you eat healthier and exercise, even mentally. After my second surgery, I went into this dark place and he was like, 'You want to workout?' and I was like, 'No, but OK.' But now I love it. I'm obsessed with it, and I've never felt better." Meghan, who is currently working on her third studio album, also says that Jennifer Lopez was super nice to her and told her to get on Pinterest.




