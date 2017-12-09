Bella Hadid joins Free Palestine protest outside US embassy in London last night

Im going to stan her from now on Reply

Thread

Link

That's great of her but she looks so out of place in the middle of a protest, it's weird lol Reply

Thread

Link

she ain’t shit but this is amazing. kudos to her. Reply

Thread

Link

Protesting in a dress and coat is a lewk tbh.



I was seeing videos on my timeline last night from NYC. Looks like a lot of people showed up.



Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder if Gal Gadot joined them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd guess a hard no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so awesome of her. <3 I know her dad has been really emotional over this (considering he got forcibly removed from his home at the age of 2) so I'm sure he's really proud of her.



I find it really convenient that some celebs who have commented on every big political story are mute on this. LOL, performative activism strikes again. Reply

Thread

Link

WOW. I'm kinda shocked by this. Celebs are always so afraid to be so publicly pro-Palestine. I still remember Zayn deleting his free Palestine tweet Reply

Thread

Link

Well he was gettimg death threats.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember. That was so wild. Of course, none of his band mates stood up for him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





I think Rihanna deleted an insta post back then tho? He didn't delete it https://twitter.com/zaynmalik/status/493554275071836160 I think Rihanna deleted an insta post back then tho? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

MTE.



Celebrities and public figures in general will never publicly defend Palestine because the second they do they are smeared as anti-semite. That's also what happen with politicians who dare to voice their support too (see what Dems did to Keith Ellison and what Corbyn went through in the UK). Of course, most of them don't care about Palestine either way, because that's the general stance among the US wealthy.



Edited at 2017-12-09 08:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well she is Palestinian Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember Selena Gomez got a ton of shit for her post about Gaza. Ironic since when she finally opened her mouth about something she got attacked. Wonder if that's why she went into "you don't know what I do." "The universe works in mysterious ways" mentality Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz were both very vocally pro-Palestine during the 2014 seige on Gaza Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I dont know I feel like since the attacks on the gaza strip back in the summer of 2014, people are being more brave to speak out agains the Israeli government including jewish celebs. Finally people are getting it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the hadids have always been very politically vocal it seems, despite their fuck-ups (im talking to you, gigi) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The random hands on her waist is kind of killing me bc you can't see a person behind her. Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-12-09 04:00 pm (UTC) i'm laughing so hard at this photo, his face lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my god lmao is he alright Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those bangs are making her look crazy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This made my whole goddamn morning Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love how she randomly saw it and decided to join and the paparazzi just casually happened to be there lol



this cool tho Reply

Thread

Link

Likely that people were already there to photograph the protest itself and noticed her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'd be a lot more inclined to believe that if she didn't call the paps every where she goes



and i love ur icon! 😍 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is one instance where i am glad if she called them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love her for this. She's risking a lot but still standing for what is right. Reply

Thread

Link

i think that's amazing. ngl this makes me want to stan her. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought Gigi would be doing the same thing, where is she? And Zayn? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She got a man? Whose hands are those? And she’s serving me ‘old white lady watching Ivanka’s DC house being protested’ teas Reply

Thread

Link

That's exactly who I thought of as well. Just show up in furs smiling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bodyguard, I think Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hahah this is who she reminded me of Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i love this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can’t even walk in stilettos, much less attend a protest in them. Bless Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wendy williams of marxism is killing me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

have no idea which part of "Wendy Williams of marxism" is worse lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BYE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAS LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, she's like got it.





Edited at 2017-12-09 09:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yass Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good for her.



Americans, how much more must Trump destabilise the world and your own damn country before your government intervenes... Reply

Thread

Link

Nothing is gonna happen as long as the Republicans have the majority. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Republicans don't give a fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Most Americans can't even point to Israel/Jerusalem/Palestine on a map, so doubt they understand why it was massively fucking stupid to do what Trump did.



Also, aren't most Christians like ecstatic about this cause they think it'll bring about the end of the world and god or whoever the fuck will come back and put on a concert or whatever they fucking believe in?



Edited at 2017-12-09 04:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, they think if they move the capital to Jerusalem then it will speed the process of the rapture lmao fucking idiots. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

literally a lot of americans have zero concept of the world, they don't know what's going on or what any of this means - they just want coal back! will jerusalem BRING BACK COAL?!?!?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would say 'most Christians' is def an overestimate but most crazy Christians. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think you mean evangelical christians tho, i don't think the rest share those same views Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like american christians? i've never heard those ideas about the end of the world before. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The whole thing is so tragic. People's lives are in the hands of a handfull of nacisistic assholes -- one of whom could not point to Israel on a map (even if he wanted to). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Unfortunately, Trump is the government. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Republicans are amping up the anti-investigation rhetoric, so...it's unlikely anything will happen while they hold power. :\ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean unless we go into civil war again, the FBI gets rid of Trump a la Kennedy, or you'll have to wait till the rest of the states get the opportunity to vote for Congress leaders. I believe that's next year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE. How has the White House not been stormed? How has civil war not started? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link