Bella Hadid joins Free Palestine protest outside US embassy in London last night
PHOTO: Supermodel Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) marches with protesters in solidarity with Palestine in London this evening. pic.twitter.com/OR5QFp3aPf— The IMEU (@theIMEU) December 8, 2017
- was in London for a Tag Heuer promotional event
- as she was being driven to her hotel afterwards, she saw the protest and decided to join the crowd
- this comes shortly after her ig post speaking out against Trump's latest foreign policy catastrophe and the unfair treatment of palestinian people (ONTD post abt it here)
sources 1 & 2
I was seeing videos on my timeline last night from NYC. Looks like a lot of people showed up.
I find it really convenient that some celebs who have commented on every big political story are mute on this. LOL, performative activism strikes again.
I think Rihanna deleted an insta post back then tho?
Celebrities and public figures in general will never publicly defend Palestine because the second they do they are smeared as anti-semite. That's also what happen with politicians who dare to voice their support too (see what Dems did to Keith Ellison and what Corbyn went through in the UK). Of course, most of them don't care about Palestine either way, because that's the general stance among the US wealthy.
this cool tho
and i love ur icon! 😍
Americans, how much more must Trump destabilise the world and your own damn country before your government intervenes...
Also, aren't most Christians like ecstatic about this cause they think it'll bring about the end of the world and god or whoever the fuck will come back and put on a concert or whatever they fucking believe in?
