Bella Hadid joins Free Palestine protest outside US embassy in London last night


- was in London for a Tag Heuer promotional event
- as she was being driven to her hotel afterwards, she saw the protest and decided to join the crowd
- this comes shortly after her ig post speaking out against Trump's latest foreign policy catastrophe and the unfair treatment of palestinian people (ONTD post abt it here)

sources 1 & 2
