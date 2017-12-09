Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to Adapt ‘The Witcher’ for Netflix
- Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will be executive producer and showrunner for the Netflix adaptation of 'The Witcher,' a Polish fantasy novel series by Andrzej Sapkowski which has also been adapted into a critically acclaimed video game series
- credits include co-executive producing and writing for Netflix Marvel shows 'The Defenders' and 'Daredevil'
- Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Tomek Baginski, and Jarek Sawko also executive producing
I’m actually reading Blood of Elves rn. It’s a pretty dope series.
"there is a threat of forced diversity" 😂
"I'm officially worried and no longer hyped" 😂😂
"For something that's supposed to be a fantasy world with different morals and ethics within said world, I hope she stays true to the nature of our hero in the sense that he's capable of extreme violence, lack of remorse, and gets a ton of puss in the process." geralt is a brooding gymcel until yen and triss take pity on him 😂😂😂
Really glad they got a female in the top position and that they also have Baginski (p sure he was involved with the cinematics for the games)
i'm so glad they got a woman too. the games show that the source material's progressive bent can get drowned out by neckbeards if only men have creative input. a woman showrunner/exec producer fills me with a lot of hope that they'll get the story and characters right.
praying for this 'forced diversity' tbh the games are good but every fanboy i've met has been so awful
nobody tell them ciri is the actual protagonist of the books
I always feel like these fanboys just... don't get Geralt
Any book reccs from Eastern Europe - esp from Slavic countries - that are NOT from classic Russian writers ONTD?
is my wife ciri gonna be in this, though? 👀
I'm not at all familiar with the books but I'm still excited for the Netflix series, so long as the casting is good!