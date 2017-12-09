yen

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to Adapt ‘The Witcher’ for Netflix


- Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will be executive producer and showrunner for the Netflix adaptation of 'The Witcher,' a Polish fantasy novel series by Andrzej Sapkowski which has also been adapted into a critically acclaimed video game series
- credits include co-executive producing and writing for Netflix Marvel shows 'The Defenders' and 'Daredevil'
- Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Tomek Baginski, and Jarek Sawko also executive producing

Previous ONTD post on 'The Witcher' Netflix announcement.

