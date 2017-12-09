Lauren Schmidt Hissrich to Adapt ‘The Witcher’ for Netflix

I’m actually reading Blood of Elves rn. It’s a pretty dope series. Reply

it's so good! i hope more people in the US/outside of europe get into the book series once this show airs Reply

"there is a threat of forced diversity" 😂

"I'm officially worried and no longer hyped" 😂😂

"For something that's supposed to be a fantasy world with different morals and ethics within said world, I hope she stays true to the nature of our hero in the sense that he's capable of extreme violence, lack of remorse, and gets a ton of puss in the process." geralt is a brooding gymcel until yen and triss take pity on him 😂😂😂 fanboys are already melting down lmao"I'm officially worried and no longer hyped" 😂😂"For something that's supposed to be a fantasy world with different morals and ethics within said world, I hope she stays true to the nature of our hero in the sense that he's capable of extreme violence, lack of remorse, and" geralt is a brooding gymcel until yen and triss take pity on him 😂😂😂 Reply

I might have been playing the games wrong if that's what Geralt's meant to be like, oop!



Really glad they got a female in the top position and that they also have Baginski (p sure he was involved with the cinematics for the games)

Reply

yeah, i never played him as crushing puss or whatever lmao. i know there's an option for that in the games, but it's out of character and hardly canon of the novel series, which is the thing actually being adapted here. you can tell that dude only played the games.



i'm so glad they got a woman too. the games show that the source material's progressive bent can get drowned out by neckbeards if only men have creative input. a woman showrunner/exec producer fills me with a lot of hope that they'll get the story and characters right. Reply

LMFAOOOOOOOOO Reply

sounds gud Reply

lmaooo yesss



praying for this 'forced diversity' tbh the games are good but every fanboy i've met has been so awful



nobody tell them ciri is the actual protagonist of the books Reply

I always feel uncomfortable with the ~crushing puss angle of the games and the only person my Geralt has ever slept with outside of Yen and Triss is fucking Syanna in Blood and Wine bc the scene on the cloud castle was TOO good not to miss and I don't get that vibe in the books either



I always feel like these fanboys just... don't get Geralt Reply

these people have zero reading comprehension Reply

I'm from EE but I don't know many writers from that region jut because it's not promoted here in Canada



Any book reccs from Eastern Europe - esp from Slavic countries - that are NOT from classic Russian writers ONTD?



Edited at 2017-12-09 03:31 pm (UTC) Reply

i'm assuming you only want books translated into english? and how do you feel about poetry? Reply

I would prefer that yes. I can read Bosnian/Croat/Serbian but my reading comprehension of the language is somewhat shit lol. I'm ok with poetry reccs as well Reply

I'd say look up the author Andrus Kivirähk if you're into something possibly less Slavic but also pretty weird and maybe even messed up.



Edited at 2017-12-09 03:41 pm (UTC) Reply

There's a lot of good literature coming out of Poland, actually. If you want a girl-coming-of-age story, try Wioletta Greg's Swallowing Mercury, or Olga Tokarczuk's Flights is excellent, a bit arty and all about travel. Reply

Olga Tokarczuk's House of Day, House of night is one of my favourite books of all time! Reply

i hope the actor who plays geralt is hot Reply

they better not fuck up when they are casting for my beautiful wife yen Reply

I'm hoping for Eva Green! Reply

eva polanski? Reply

i'm kinda hoping they cast janet montgomery as yen. she was great in salem. Reply

i love 'the witcher 3', i still need to continue reading the books tho! Reply

I want Netflix to adapt The Golden Compass Reply

i downloaded all the books, but haven’t started them yet.



is my wife ciri gonna be in this, though? 👀 Reply

she'll be a child for the first few seasons probably, but yeah lmao Reply

godddd. that’s what i get for only playing tw3. Reply

Mte whose playing this bad bitch Reply

It's a book?? I should just read it. Everyone tells me the story is amazing but fuck the first games so bad and I refused to skip it. Reply

This is a bad idea. The world is amazing, and many of the characters are amazing. But just by looking act the games I can already tell the tv adaptation will also be a disgusting sexist mess. Reply

they're adapting the books which are not a disgusting sexist mess. the video games had virtually no women in key creative positions to shape the story/characters. Reply

The books are so much better when it comes to the female characters. Yennefer and Ciri are focused on just as much as Geralt Reply

I still need to finish The Witcher 3... I got pretty far into the main story but I rage quit when fighting that stupid toad in the Hearts of Stone expansion and haven't gone back to it since lol.



I'm not at all familiar with the books but I'm still excited for the Netflix series, so long as the casting is good! Reply

is this coming out in 2018? Reply

Also can I say I’m really pleased they got a woman director for this project. It makes me less wary of them making it too Game of thrones-ish. Hopefully the female characters will be written well. Reply

i just read “prett girls” and “the good daughter” both by karin slaughter in quick succession and now i need recs for similar books like i need air to BREATHE Reply

