'Girls Trip' Writer: How My Pitches About Women of Color Are Becoming More Accepted

Her pitch was about women of color at a hip-hop concert who are being hunted down one by one throughout the night.



What are u confused about?

Girls Trip, and its success, was one of the few highlights of my year tbh

Tracy was probably the first woman he's met in fifty years.

Girls Trip was a delight, still one of my favorite movies of the year.





And the comments she received just prove that most of Hollywood needs to be replaced at the executive level. Not just the abusers.

This movie wasn't really good but good for her

This exposure of self hatred right now.

the dance off was cute but I don't think it's a good film if you liked it you're entitled to that but leave my blackness out of it.

ia...i finally saw it last week and while i appreciated the effort, just wasn't impressed. for a comedy it wasn't even funny, but it did make me wanna go to essense fest.

"Do black people like horror?"



We do, but maybe you would see it clearer if you didn't still kill us off in the first 10 min of your movies. Maybe if more of us lived to even see the middle you would see how we rally and promote the black characters we love.



Its like wytppl being so surprised that black people love sci-fi after seeing the reaction to Finn in Star Wars, or that black people love superheroes seeing our reaction to Black Panther. We are not a different species for fucks sake. We've grown up on the same media as you and the fact that someone can even ask if black people like horror is I think a sympton of a racial bubble because its the kind of thinking that others black and other nbpoc from white people. As if our very existence and the way we move through life is utterly alien. Reply

+1



So many laws and shit in America were implemented to encourage racial equality but white people's mindsets never really broke free from the "black people are animals" mindset.



"I thought black people just liked slave movies and cheap hood movies with poor production value" no bitch, we like and dislike things just like you.

fucking this...its so gd insulting how we're dehumanized and othered at every turn.

MTE.



It's truly obnoxious. Reply

mhmm

I just watched Girls Trip for the first time last night -- kinda thought that great cast deserved a lot better than pee jokes, ~catfights over a man and an unnecessarily long 'whoa we're accidentally tripping balls' sequence, but okay. At least it proved once again that people actually do want to see movies about/made by/starring people other than white dudes, so that's good.

TOTALLY WOULD WATCH THIS. WOULD WATCH IT MULTIPLE TIMES AT THE THEATRE! TOTALLY WOULD WATCH THIS. WOULD WATCH IT MULTIPLE TIMES AT THE THEATRE!

If it's Battle Royale + Comedy, hit me up!

Lol i was im an uber pool to the airport with some white, blonde male model/actor from LA (not famous obv, trying to make it) and he was telling me how at castings the agents are like "its slim pickings right now because people dont want to see the same white stories" and i cackled so hard!!!! cater to us!!! he wasnt complaining surprisingly but i was still like lmaooo yas turm those tables hollywood.

THE FUTURE IS COMING

so the revolution will be televised? yaaaas

good for him for not being a bitter dickbag. maybe he'll be come a character actor in poc productions. lol

lol i was actually surprised bc i expected him to be trash but he was "woke" about it... obviously i hesitate giving a white man any credit but usually those convos go south real quick lol. he at least knew better than to be trash in front of a woc in a cab

good for him not being bitter but get it bb, get your red carpet loox and get your career



Edited at 2017-12-09 04:48 pm (UTC) Reply

this is the future liberals want

lmao good! but then again i really hope it's not just about getting actors of color and throwing them in poorly developed stories or having their characters/roles treated badly etc. the industry desperately needs more diversity behind the scenes wrt writers, directors, in editing etc bc otherwise i'm not confident in the results.

hmmm...no offense but from these pitches it seems like she's just throwing everything but the kitchen sink out there to see what sticks lol she needs to refine herself a bit imo

"Instead of surgeons, can they be gospel artists or hip-hop dancers?"

As if one of the most famous surgeons alive isn't black?! (though gd he is a disappointment)

Lmao ikr

LMAO

women are actually the biggest audience for horror. its also the ONLY genre where there are more female protagonists and female speaking parts. Coincidence?

Huh, I never thought about that.



Happy Death Day, The VVitch ... I don't watch a ton of them but even I can name those off the top of my head. Reply

I watched Girls Trip last week and didn't find it all that exciting/funny, but I am happy for it's success anyways

mte

"Can the character be biracial so we can bring in some white people?"

Sigh.



Sigh. Reply

Crazy that Nina from ABG is now writer. I wonder whats up with the rest of the cast.

