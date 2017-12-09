Charlie Sheen Sues National Enquirer for Defamation Over Corey Haim Allegation
Charlie Sheen sues National Enquirer for defamation over Corey Haim allegation https://t.co/qXgGPfVs3K pic.twitter.com/Chd9CU4mZT— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 9, 2017
Charlie Sheen filed a lawsuit against the tabloid, its editor-in-chief Dylan Howard and "Breaking the Cycle" actor Dominik Brascia for alleging that he raped Corey Haim
Sheen's lawyer claimed that Howard wrote the story as a revenge because he was not the first one to break the story that the "Lucas" star is HIV positive
"The statements are categorically false and in the article, Defendant NEI outright states that the individual who claimed that the abuse occurred, Defendant Dominick Brascia, is himself accused of having molested Corey Haim." "Thus, Defendant Howard and Defendants NEI and AMI entertained serious doubt as to the truth of the publication and/or acted with a high degree of awareness of probably falsity."
Corey's mom, Judy Haim, denied the rape allegations involving her son and Charlie Sheen
National Enquirer editor-in-chief Dylan Howard has been accused by numerous former American Media employees of sexual harassment
Yeah. It seemed more like it was a producer or someone along those lines. If Charlie abused him it seemed like Charlie would be "one more" and not the main one Feldman was talking about.
Corey's parents didn't seem like the brightest people on his "True Hollywood Story" episode.