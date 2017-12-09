Taylor Swift Deserved Being a 'Time' Person of the Year

Ain't you tired, OP? Reply

i've turned off the email notification for this post so no



the last one however was a challenge for my inbox



i've turned off the email notification for this post so no

the last one however was a challenge for my inbox

Lmfao

Kesha should have been there.

I'm convinced that Kesha wasn't featured because she chose not to participate for legal reasons. Dr. Luke is suing her for defamation and her entire case hinges on the fact that she's gone through her whole album cycle without talking about him.

the fact that dr puke and taylor's abuser can sue their victims and force them to relive their nightmares in public puts me in such a rage.

I hope that's the case but honestly I highly doubt that's reality.

It wouldn't surprise me if she declined.

This is getting ridiculous.

are people even still talking about this?



are people even still talking about this?

i still think they should've had as many assault victims that spoke out as possible on the cover, to show just how many women and men ~broke their silence~ this year. i think that would've been a pretty powerful image, moreso than just give women on the cover

if they just had to have a white supremacist woman on the cover, they could've asked gretchen carlson's demonic ass to show up. she's the one who took roger ailes down, after all

Sexual harassment takes place in EVERY kind of workplace. @SenGillibrand, @GretchenCarlson, @LindseyGrahamSC, @RepJayapal, @RepWalterJones, @RepStefanik and I are fighting to end forced arbitration, a legal tool that companies use to avoid the court system and hide bad behavior. pic.twitter.com/riXhWtWMg0 — Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) December 6, 2017

Yeah as much as I despise Gretchen as a political pundit, I can't deny her importance in not just taking down Ailes but introducing legislation to combat sexual harassment.

mhmmmmmT it's really odd that you never hear her mentioned in these kinds of articles considering what she did.

I've never liked Gretchen, but she was a "silence breaker." She actually spoke out, and she did it before it became a trend. She took a risk. Taylor was not a silence breaker, she was sued and either had to settle or go to court. She only spoke out because she was forced to in court. I do admire her for eventually standing up to that slimy DJ, but not the circumstances surrounding her finally speaking up.

Are we just gonna get a bunch of back-and-forth posts about why she did or didn't deserve this?

"but she's a singer foremost and shouldn't be required to do this"



"but she's a singer foremost and shouldn't be required to do this"

She's a human foremost and should be required to act with common human decency, but okay. Thanks for your input, Glamour.

How much money did you donate to Kesha?

this is just gross, does nothing to add to the voices of the other victims and just makes it about her once again.

It's too early for this.

Ironically because of all the fuss about about her she's monopolizing this issue even further. I'm honest to god so sick of her.

This is the problem. It's become all about her and not about #MeToo

She's not monopolizing the issue, other people choosing to engage in the discourse about whether or not she was the right victim to feature are the ones not focusing on the point of the story.

Yeah i know it isn't directly her fault, I should have mentioned that. However I'm sure she and her team are enjoying this extra publicity.

Exactly

No

I have no problem with her being included. The "silence breaker" title is bad for a variety of reasons including but not limited to TSwift.



I have no problem with her being included. The "silence breaker" title is bad for a variety of reasons including but not limited to TSwift.

She should stop using the label of feminist if she can only apply it when it suits her and to the detriment of other women. That aspect of her has nothing to do with her assault and in fact is one of the rare times she wasn't trash when it comes to other women, so people need to not.

agreed. thanks for your thoughts as always, bb.

Yeah exactly. The media needs to stop. She's one of, if not the most politically passive celebrities out there. Stop feeding her all this attention.

Mte. Perfect comment.

