Taylor Swift Deserved Being a 'Time' Person of the Year
Damn right Taylor Swift deserved being Time's #PersonOfTheYear: https://t.co/dXgopf6Qjc pic.twitter.com/lD0lJ0UWxH— Glamour (@glamourmag) 8 grudnia 2017
- a lot of people claimed that Time only used Taylor to sell magazines,
- ranking sexual harassment is alarming, every victim deserves that cover spot,
- she didn't use #metoo to support other women and was silent during the 2016 election but she's a singer foremost and shouldn't be required to do this,
- the fact that Swift countersued Muller shows her actions speak louder than words,
- she donated $250,000 to Kesha.
source: twitter
i've turned off the email notification for this post so no
the last one however was a challenge for my inbox
Edited at 2017-12-09 08:53 am (UTC)
This is getting ridiculous.
i still think they should've had as many assault victims that spoke out as possible on the cover, to show just how many women and men ~broke their silence~ this year. i think that would've been a pretty powerful image, moreso than just give women on the cover
She's a human foremost and should be required to act with common human decency, but okay. Thanks for your input, Glamour.
She should stop using the label of feminist if she can only apply it when it suits her and to the detriment of other women. That aspect of her has nothing to do with her assault and in fact is one of the rare times she wasn't trash when it comes to other women, so people need to not.