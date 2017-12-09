hearteyes

Taylor Swift Deserved Being a 'Time' Person of the Year




- a lot of people claimed that Time only used Taylor to sell magazines,

- ranking sexual harassment is alarming, every victim deserves that cover spot,

- she didn't use #metoo to support other women and was silent during the 2016 election but she's a singer foremost and shouldn't be required to do this,

- the fact that Swift countersued Muller shows her actions speak louder than words,

- she donated $250,000 to Kesha.

source: twitter

