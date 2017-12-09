Cristiano Ronaldo: 'I am the best player in history'
Cristiano Ronaldo is convinced he's the 🐐. https://t.co/3faQp1mWoa pic.twitter.com/YB1vWBAsKN— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) 8 grudnia 2017
- he won his fifth Ballon d'Or award on Thursday,
- Messi has also 5 awards,
- reminds people that no other player won as many individual awards as he did,
- doesn't see anyone better than him,
- thinks there is no one more complete than him,
- thinks no other footballer does things he does,
- calls himself the best player in history.
source: twitter
ok ronaldo, whatever you say to yourself.
I don't follow this sport, but hasn't he been playing awhile? How long do football players play?
Fucking piece of shit rapist asshole motherfucker basura evil scum misogynist dumpsterfire flaming trash heap bullshitter.
reference for those who don't know
i don't know much about football but at least to me it seems that his archrival messi is at least humble and secure and not desperate to keep winning awards to prove his worth. also, as far as i know, not a rapist
DELUSIONAL
this cristiano v messi rivalry era is so boring to me (honestly the mourinho v guardiola drama was more entertaining imo!) i know they have all the awards and break records every month~ it seems lol, but it’s missing some flair. i think dinho, ronaldo, maldini, figo, makélélé, etc all spoiled me. fucking zidane performing pirouettes, giving the sport a certain elegance! does anyone else remember edgar davids? lmao so many amazing players that left more of an impression on me then some of what i see now.
Edited at 2017-12-09 09:10 am (UTC)
Did you see the article in which the beautiful man in your icon spoke the truth about how it's nice for him every time Crispy/Messi win the Ballon D'Or?