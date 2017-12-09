juan

Cristiano Ronaldo: 'I am the best player in history'




- he won his fifth Ballon d'Or award on Thursday,

- Messi has also 5 awards,

- reminds people that no other player won as many individual awards as he did,

- doesn't see anyone better than him,

- thinks there is no one more complete than him,

- thinks no other footballer does things he does,

- calls himself the best player in history.

source: twitter

