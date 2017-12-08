Pink is raising his kids as gender-neutral

Can't tell if OP is trolling or not, but I think they are using that label cause Pink identifies as a preteen boy. Reply

op's a troll. Reply

Y'all leave him alone Reply

The singer said she's long viewed herself as a preteen boy. "I do bake sales and lemonade stands," she said. "I take my kid to school and try to get there on time. I'm a fucking grown up now, it's so weird. I'm still a 12-year-old boy." Reply

I was so confused then I looked at the OP and it all made sense Reply

lol me too Reply

"I do bake sales and lemonade stands," she said. "I take my kid to school and try to get there on time. I'm a fucking grown up now, it's so weird. I'm still a 12-year-old boy."



I mean... She doesn't reallt say she identifies as a 12 year old boy but that is still an odd thing to say. Reply

i would say time for bed but i just woke up from a nap, sigh. Reply

at 1am?? Reply

my sleep schedule is fucked, i know lmao. i have insomnia and i'm on new meds. Reply

naps are so pure and good Reply

RIP sleep for me. I have 8 to 5 pm job everyday including weekends + 1.5-2+ hours public transportation depending on how traffic is, with 2 or 3 transfers to get home. My bed misses me as much as I miss ha right back everyday Reply

same. i went to bed at like 7pm and now i can't sleep and it's 2:45am Reply

oh boy Reply

this post is a mess Reply

lmao Reply

your icon 😍 Reply

Sometimes I think the whole ~gender neutral~ thing is just reinforcing existing gender stereotypes Reply

It is sis. Reply

Cause it is. Reply

It does Reply

YOU DO?! wow it's not like someone doesn't just predictably yet ~randomly~ ponder this aloud in every single 'gender neutral wank post' as if it's the first time they're ever hearing about it and they're not at all eagerly anticipating the thread of "IA"s to follow like: Reply

u ok? Reply

u ok? Reply

i've been looking for that gif Reply

lmfaooo Reply

LMAOOOOOOOOOOO GET EM!!!!!



this is my biggest ontd pet peeve. people bringing up old facts like it's some new revelation. Reply

I always thought by raising kids "gender neutral" you just merely don't push any sort sterotypical norms associated with their sex, like buying pink clothes instead of blue just because your daughter is a female, and just allowing for your kids to wear, do whatever. Like if the girl doesn't want to play with dolls she doesn't that sort of thing? Reply

ur right Reply

it is. Reply

yep Reply

Yuuup Reply

The singer said she's long viewed herself as a preteen boy. "I do bake sales and lemonade stands," she said. "I take my kid to school and try to get there on time. I'm a fucking grown up now, it's so weird. I'm still a 12-year-old boy."



oh Reply

No entiendo Reply

