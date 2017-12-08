Amilyn Holdo (TLJ)

Christian Louboutin debuts The Last Jedi-themed shoe line





  • Designer Christian Louboutin debuted his new line of shoes inspired by the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi film. They will be sold at a charity auction.

  • The shoes include designs based on Rey, Leia, Rose, Amilyn, and Phasma.

  • Four of those custom pairs went up for bid Thursday at online auction site Charity Buzz, and a fifth pair will join them after being unveiled Saturday at the film's Los Angeles premiere.



Sauce
Would you buy any of these? Do you have more shoes than Imelda Marcos?
