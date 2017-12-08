December 8th, 2017, 07:26 pm fauxkaren Crazy Ex Girlfriend 3x08 Promo sourceThe show has only been on break for 2 weeks and it felt like an eternity. And now no new episodes until JANUARY? How am I supposed to survive?</i> Tagged: crazy ex-girlfriend (cw), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 99 comments Add comment
For me the thing that resonated with me the most was Rebecca getting an A+ on her C+. Because like, ok. Here's the thing. I've been where Rebecca is. lol Maybe I'm still there. But anyway, she needed to make some questionable decisions and realize that it's OK. The world isn't going to fall apart because she didn't make every perfect choice. So yeah, should she have gotten drunk? Maybe not. Should she have had sex with Nathaniel at this stage in her journey? Probably not.
But she did and it's ok. Fear of failure and fear of not being perfect can be paralyzing so Rebecca needed to do those things and not beat herself up about and just realize that it's ok to not be perfect.
Also, Rebecca shading her psychiatrist/therapist's college KILLED ME. Oh Becca.
Still haven't seen this week's episode, but the last one where she was diagnosed with BPD hit so close to home cause I got that diagnosis a couple months ago and I swear I reacted quite similar to her. It's quite hard to go from thinking you have a disease that with treatment will get better to being told that's just your personality and can only be modulated. I at least felt that there was no reason to keep going to therapy and taking my pills. But the show helped a bit.