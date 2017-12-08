This was a solid episode.



For me the thing that resonated with me the most was Rebecca getting an A+ on her C+. Because like, ok. Here's the thing. I've been where Rebecca is. lol Maybe I'm still there. But anyway, she needed to make some questionable decisions and realize that it's OK. The world isn't going to fall apart because she didn't make every perfect choice. So yeah, should she have gotten drunk? Maybe not. Should she have had sex with Nathaniel at this stage in her journey? Probably not.



But she did and it's ok. Fear of failure and fear of not being perfect can be paralyzing so Rebecca needed to do those things and not beat herself up about and just realize that it's ok to not be perfect.



Also, Rebecca shading her psychiatrist/therapist's college KILLED ME. Oh Becca. Reply

The first penis song Paula sang tonight had me crying. It was amazing. Reply

First Penis I Saw is like an ABBA copycat.



Waiting for this and The Good Place to come back til January is going to be so hard. I'm going to need my fix.



Still haven't seen this week's episode, but the last one where she was diagnosed with BPD hit so close to home cause I got that diagnosis a couple months ago and I swear I reacted quite similar to her. It's quite hard to go from thinking you have a disease that with treatment will get better to being told that's just your personality and can only be modulated. I at least felt that there was no reason to keep going to therapy and taking my pills. But the show helped a bit. Reply

Doesnt this season only have 13 episodes? Would it hurt THeCW just to run them through without a stupid hiatus. Reply

Love this show, loved this episode! Reply

I've waited so long for this show to come back, only to have to wait a few weeks again. Still love it tho and it's so good Reply

I tuned in with only 19 minutes left and then my cousin barged into my room so I'm looking forward to watching the episode and relishing it. It really did feel like forever during this mini break, and now an even longer one!! Reply

