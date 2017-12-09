Here are all the bullshit excuses actors have used to defend Woody Allen
2. Blake Lively: “It’s very dangerous to factor in things you don’t know anything about. I could [only] know my experience. And my experience with Woody is he’s empowering to women.”
5. Timothée Chalamet: “I understand the question, certainly; it’s going to be not only important but imperative to talk about. I’m hesitant to talk about it now, because I’m here for Call Me by Your Name.”
9. Diane Keaton: “I have nothing to say about that. Except: I believe my friend.”
10. Scarlett Johansson: “I think it’s irresponsible to take a bunch of actors that will have a Google alert on and to suddenly throw their name into a situation that none of us could possibly knowingly comment on. That just feels irresponsible to me. It would be ridiculous for me to make any kind of assumption one way or the other.”
Hope Scarlett gets a Google alert for this. Can we keep the Woody Allen hit pieces coming?
What all Woody excuses boil down to
Didn't he say something shitty a year or so ago? And I think signed the Polanski petite?
is he saying that because that movie deals with an age gap "relationship?"
Wasn't he also extremely rude to a female interviewer?
Then you get away from him and you realize what a headtrip you've been on.
I want to push him inside a spike filled iron maiden and send him off a cliff. I want a vortex to open up and swallow him whole.
I want an image of high-heeled Janet standing triumphant as her shoe impales his face.
Also while I'm glad actresses are being called out for the hypocrites they are and men are included in this story can someone please tell me why the fuck Justin Timberlake has yet to be asked a single question about working with Woody Allen?
How can he say this before going on to talk about how he hopes the Harvey allegations encourage more men and women to speak out???
Is it true he actively blocks people on Twitter if they mention Janet
"I'm glad we're going to have this conversation. But it isn't time."
if you support and legitimize those who rape children, you are complicit in their rape