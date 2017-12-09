Here are all the bullshit excuses actors have used to defend Woody Allen

'wow the universe works in interesting ways' from selena is still the worst Reply

Her whole statement was something else. When she first starts off by going she's not backing away from answering the question, talks about something irrelevant and then ends it with "the universe works in interesting ways." I'm just like most how on earth was her brain able to process that statement. Reply

it sounded like 'wow harvey is a rapist and now i'm working with a rapist, the universe is so funny', but i dont think she realized what she implied lol Reply

I mean, are we really under the impression Selena Gomez is a thoughtful or intelligent person? Lol Reply

so deep Reply

The only person in that entire list that didn't sound like an unmitigated asshole was Cate Blanchett and even that's debatable. Reply

Fun fact: She named one of her kids Roman, after Roman Polanski. Reply

Yiiikes that's just awful Reply

wasn't that a pure coincidence turned into an inside joke? Reply

Wow, a big fuck you to Wallace Shawn. Reply

He was by far the worst. Reply

Fuck, that's a majorly disappointing one. I know nothing of him outside onscreen. I shouldn't be surprised cause I just assumed. I admit I've seen a lot of Allen's filmography and I've never associated him with Wallace Shawn so I didn't expect that. Reply

Didn't he say something shitty a year or so ago? And I think signed the Polanski petite? Reply

That Alec Baldwin tweet is such a male perspective; keep issues of male violence against women within the confines of family spaces so they never have to be acknowledged as a societal problem. Best to keep up appearances than confront toxic masculinity. Reply

are you really so surprised coming from a man who left his daughter a voicemail scathing enough to melt a phone Reply

laqueeta is never surprised by anything, ever. Reply

Diane is in a deep level of denial, and it's a little pathetic when you watch interviews of her or Woody now because it's obvious he's not into her anymore as much as she still is with him. I know she feels like she owes him a lot for introducing her to psychiatry and also being her mentor, but I wish she would just follow Louise Lasser's lead and STFU Reply

I remember in Dylan's first piece she said that Diane knew her as a little girl, so it's devastating that Diane basically thinks Dylan is a liar and sides with Woody. Reply

Yeah, that's the one thing about Dylan's letter that I'm still confused about. When Woody started seeing Mia, Diane stopped talking to him because she was hoping he would finally propose. When he never did, she moved to California and started dating Warren Beatty, and she's lived there for the past 37 years. She didn't really start talking to Woody regularly again until he was with Soon-yi. Reply

Didn't Louise say that her relationship with him was toxic and that he was possessive? ETA: Just found this interview and that's what she said, but she also said that she met him and he lives not too far from her, but it seems like they're not really close, like they were close when she was at her lowest point. It was sad. I remember she had a very public mental breakdown around the time she was on Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman but I don't know if she was still with Woody then. Reply

her accepting woody's de mille award in his place at the GGs is one of the cringiest award show moments i can think of Reply

Timothée Chalamet: “I understand the question, certainly; it’s going to be not only important but imperative to talk about. I’m hesitant to talk about it now, because I’m here for Call Me by Your Name.”



is he saying that because that movie deals with an age gap "relationship?" Reply

no he was just doing press for cmbyn at the time but the interviewer wanted to talk about woody Reply

oh lol Reply

This is such a stupid fucking excuse, and I’m so tired of seeing it. I don’t give a fuck what he’s there to talk about. He did a movie with a child rapist, so boo fucking hoo if that question came at an inconvenient time. What a self-absorbed way to deflect. Reply

I can't remember if Jesse Eisenberg ever defended himself, but I think that was specially hypocritical since he previously criticized Polanski and said "you never touch children." Reply

And yet he's enabling a child molester Reply

Kristen Stewart spoke for both of them Reply

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to try people in the press. I have been tried in the press for minor, minor things because I mis-spoke or had a sarcastic line or something, so I understand what that’s like because I’m in the public eye, and it’s very painful.”

Wasn't he also extremely rude to a female interviewer? Reply

.@JTimberlake: "At the end of the day if you can be lucky enough to be raised by a strong woman and convince a strong woman to marry you, you will realize that we are nothing without the strength of women." #THRWomen pic.twitter.com/AZTAOUYWcB — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 6, 2017



Justin Timberlake has somehow avoided being asked about Woody, but he just did a speech about how strong women are at THR Women despite playing a fictional version of Woody in Wonder Wheel and being notorious for throwing other women like Janet and Britney under the bus Reply

It's amazing what white guys get away with. Reply

Let me tell you how shocked I am that he gets to escape answering any questions about working with a pedo..... Reply

I hate him. Reply

I need somebody to bring this up to him. he can't get away from it that easily. Reply

He’s full of shit. Reply

well his mother obviously failed at raising his ugly vile ass, and his wife steals wages from her employees. so...yeah they're all trash Reply

Lol tell me more about this wage theft. Reply

Anytime Justin Timberfake has anything to say Reply

I hate him so much Reply

He is so full of shit. He's the guy who brainwashes you into thinking he's a nice guy by always extolling all his so-called virtues and pointing out how he helps your life.



Then you get away from him and you realize what a headtrip you've been on. Reply

He will ALWAYS be the guy that derailed Janet's career and also has friends that think making a wedding video with homeless people congratulating him and Jessica to be funny (ppl blamed the friend more than JT but you are the company you keep imo) Reply

I want to push him inside a spike filled iron maiden and send him off a cliff. I want a vortex to open up and swallow him whole.

I want an image of high-heeled Janet standing triumphant as her shoe impales his face. Reply

He needs to fuck off already, JFC. Reply

look at all of this trash Reply

Scarjo is gonna be sooooo mad that her google alerts are going to be blowing up from this.



Also while I'm glad actresses are being called out for the hypocrites they are and men are included in this story can someone please tell me why the fuck Justin Timberlake has yet to be asked a single question about working with Woody Allen?



Edited at 2017-12-09 04:17 am (UTC)

http://entertainment.inquirer.net/247961/justin-timberlake-harvey-weinstein-sex-allegations-working-woody-allen After someone mentioned that when I said I'd submitted this post in the FFAF, I did a little search on what Justin Timberlake has said and found this interview where he was only asked about what it was like working with Allen, but was then asked to comment on Weinstein???: Reply

He's literally getting a pass and it's been pissing me off. Reply

I was like, I think he’s forgetting that he’s Woody Allen and that I’d love to work with him, honestly. So yeah, I read the script and didn’t even make a joke to play coy. I said, “Yeah, I’m in.”



How can he say this before going on to talk about how he hopes the Harvey allegations encourage more men and women to speak out??? Reply

I swear he was asked in a billboard interview when he was promoting that annoying trolls song. He basically danced around it iirc and the interviewer never followed up. Reply

He is, truly, a goddamn weasel. He gets away with everything Reply

Is it true he actively blocks people on Twitter if they mention Janet Reply

I need John Oliver and people like him to confront these Woody Allen apologists directly Reply

Woody Allen is a coward. He would never place himself in a position to be confronted. The best that could happen is a stranger throwing hot coffee on him on the streets of New York. Reply

“I understand the question, certainly; it’s going to be not only important but imperative to talk about.



"I'm glad we're going to have this conversation. But it isn't time." Reply

Somewhere in the world, Mark Ruffalo is shaking his head. Reply

lmao yes Reply

