Ophelia

Here are all the bullshit excuses actors have used to defend Woody Allen




2. Blake Lively: “It’s very dangerous to factor in things you don’t know anything about. I could [only] know my experience. And my experience with Woody is he’s empowering to women.”

5. Timothée Chalamet: “I understand the question, certainly; it’s going to be not only important but imperative to talk about. I’m hesitant to talk about it now, because I’m here for Call Me by Your Name.”

9. Diane Keaton: “I have nothing to say about that. Except: I believe my friend.”

10. Scarlett Johansson: “I think it’s irresponsible to take a bunch of actors that will have a Google alert on and to suddenly throw their name into a situation that none of us could possibly knowingly comment on. That just feels irresponsible to me. It would be ridiculous for me to make any kind of assumption one way or the other.”


You can read the rest at the source.

Hope Scarlett gets a Google alert for this. Can we keep the Woody Allen hit pieces coming?
