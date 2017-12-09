Alicia Vikander and actor husband come to Brazil with 16 bodyguards

i still feel like no one irl knows who she is even though she won the oscar Reply

I had totally forgotten she won an Oscar, wow. Reply

Critical acclaim and a private life? Bow! Reply

My friends who all watched the Danish girl and loved her performance always call her the girl from the Danish girl or Michael Fassbender's girlfriend and I always have to tell then her name is Alicia Vikander. Reply

i love ha but the name of the source is pretty much how the average person would react if they saw them on the street lol Reply

People have no clue who she is. Reply

Oh wow I didn't even realize/remember she'd won. I genuinely have no idea what she's been in besides Duex Machina. Reply

tbh I had no clue who she was until I just googled her Reply

I forget her name and existence the minute she’s off screen. She’s so utterly forgettable to me. Even more so than Sienna Miller because I at least occasionally remember her name (couldn’t pick her out of a lineup though) Reply

wow i completely forgot she won that oscar Reply

I went on a binge watching her late night appearances and STILL forget who she is or why i should remember her.



i've never seen someone so critically acclaimed fail so hard at making a lasting impression. it's not like anything was wrong with her appearances or what she said? she had cute stories, but fuck if i can remember what any of them were... Reply

I think she's an Actress, not a Movie Star, but her team is trying to make her a Movie Star but she doesn't really have the charisma to carry it off Reply

none of us remember Reply

lmao I love how Fassbender is called Alicia's husband.



Also why the fuck they need so many? Reply

i'm wondering that too since i've seen plenty of pics of her at airports with no bodyguards at all



maybe it's a wb thing? Reply

It's especially funny to me because from my experience he's more known here than her lol Reply

Yup! And knowing our press I was really surprised that she's the headline. Reply

Parent

I think neither of them are famous here at all. Reply

whomever is producing Tomb Raider are the ones paying for the promo Reply

*While in most of Latin America they use gringo to refer to white Americans, in Brazil it simply means foreigner. So an Argentinian, a Japanese, a Syrian or a Nigerian etc are all gringos here. Source: me and for further reference: idk if I'm amused at these gringos* shenanigans or offended.*While in most of Latin America they use gringo to refer to white Americans, in Brazil it simply means foreigner. So an Argentinian, a Japanese, a Syrian or a Nigerian etc are all gringos here. Source: me and for further reference: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gringo#Brazil Reply

lol mte



i kind of get it because br fans do have a reputation (look at what happened to dua lipa just last month) but if it's because ~violence rme Reply

Yeah, but tbh no one here is checking for Alicia. MAYBE for Michael, but at this moment in time they're not even close to Dua Lipa's level here.

I would have understood this level of security on the actual con, but at the airport? This is so disturbingly excessive that it crosses the line of offensive into amusing because of how ridiculous it seems. Reply

What happened to dua? Reply

are brazilians really checking for the various flops and arthouse movies these 2 make tho lol



i feel like they go crazy for musicians and young stars like selena and demi. or if you're on a super popular show like game of thrones Reply

sério, a quantidade é tão desnecessária, chama mais atenção do que protege.

sério, a quantidade é tão desnecessária, chama mais atenção do que protege. Reply

ah que interesante! los brasileños que conozco siempre usan gringo para extranjeros de eeuu o europa jaja pero ahora ya entiendo Reply

that's a little ott. hopefully she dumps him soon! Reply

Wow lol. Is anyone really checking for them? Reply

Brazil fans are intense but this is too much Reply

is this to get buzz, or are they maybe part of security in general for an event?

Michael Jackson didn't even have that big of a security team, and he always had a huge entourage. Reply

Probably security hired by the event and some by WB for them.



They usually travel with one or two, or none at all. Reply

Those aren't their bodyguards, that's just the couple's own rugby team! Reply

lmao that's how I imagine Taylor Swift touring South America tbh Reply

lol, I was literally going to add in my comment: "If these two get 16 guards, imagine the US President-like detail Taylor Swift would get if she ever went on a world tour and stopped in Brazil." Reply

It's hilarious tbh lol she would have a SWAT team for that. Reply

She'd have to go from the airport tarmac straight to a helicopter to jump to the stage for her concert then the helicopter would pick her up with a rope ladder to minimise contact with the crazy brazilians. Reply

Parent

I do not know much about her but since this is for an official promo event, the studio would provide a security team based on a security's firm recommendation, which would have included the number of guards needed. Reply

yeah, that's what i thought. but i'm laughing @ their overestimation of personnel needed Reply

Bros, you aren't Beyoncé or Brad Pitt, I'm sure you can cut down security by a half, average people probably can't even name you. Reply

I don't even know if Beyonce would have that many security escorts, that seems a bit much. Reply

if they cut security by half that'd still be 8 bodyguards, which are still 7 too many even for the ~widely dangerous~ south american country of brazil. Reply

Eh even kpop acts (who are supposed to be niche on an international level) get mobbed and pushed around when they arrive abroad. Reply

kpop ain't that niche anymore and their fans are more insane at baseline Reply

They're no pop divas. No one in Brazil gives a fuck about either of them or even know who they are, that's ridiculous. Reply

alicia vikander is barely recognizable?????? Reply

