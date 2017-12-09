Alicia Vikander and actor husband come to Brazil with 16 bodyguards
Alicia Vikander desembarca em SP com 16 seguranças e marido, Michael Fassbender #CCXP https://t.co/7wxr3nGhWp pic.twitter.com/YkV1Hk31sr— QUEM Acontece (@quemacontece) 8 de dezembro de 2017
The actress came to São Paulo to promote her Tomb Raider film at CCXP (SDCC-like event) and Michael Fassbender came along. The pair was welcomed by a team of sixteen guards at the airport.
ONTD, how many bodyguards do you go out with?
i've never seen someone so critically acclaimed fail so hard at making a lasting impression. it's not like anything was wrong with her appearances or what she said? she had cute stories, but fuck if i can remember what any of them were...
Also why the fuck they need so many?
maybe it's a wb thing?
*While in most of Latin America they use gringo to refer to white Americans, in Brazil it simply means foreigner. So an Argentinian, a Japanese, a Syrian or a Nigerian etc are all gringos here. Source: me and for further reference: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gringo#Brazil
i kind of get it because br fans do have a reputation (look at what happened to dua lipa just last month) but if it's because ~violence rme
I would have understood this level of security on the actual con, but at the airport? This is so disturbingly excessive that it crosses the line of offensive into amusing because of how ridiculous it seems.
i feel like they go crazy for musicians and young stars like selena and demi. or if you're on a super popular show like game of thrones
sério, a quantidade é tão desnecessária, chama mais atenção do que protege.
Michael Jackson didn't even have that big of a security team, and he always had a huge entourage.
They usually travel with one or two, or none at all.