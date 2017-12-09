Freddie Mercury biopic is back on track with new director





We could not make this movie.



Hopefully the new director "accidently" torches the recordings of Rami singing.

I don't know the history here but ... why not use Freddie's recordings? They thought about using Jennifer Lopez's singing in Selena but ... it's obviously not her. So why not just keep the songs how they're remembered?

LMAO every time I see any image of Disney!Hades, I think of Lindsay Ellis's diatribe on Hercules:



lol, fr. the chances of it not being a flop are slim to none. why bother?

I will watch it illegally because I'm a fan after all and I'm interested on what Brian and Roger greenlighted, but at this point I'm just hoping they release more never-before-seen material like they did for the News Of The World anniversary for the sake of promo. Open those vaults, c'moooon.

Lol Hades :3

Lol mte



I lost all faith in it when Sascha Baron Cohen dropped out citing that the band members basically wanted the Disney version of Freddie Mercury's story.

Hades, always the voice of reason

mte, Hades

I'm kind of sad you didn't post that gif of the flames with Rami's Freddie on it as part of your comment, tbh

Now I'm disappointed too 😩

i don't know if this gif is supposed to make me laugh but every time I see it, that's what I do lmfao



Thanks for posting it!

omg... Sgt Martin is a director?!? WTF??



He was one of my faves in BoB~

THAT'S where I recognise him from!

Do better sis Reply

Spike from Press Gang is a director? Reply

I remember this exact move was done with Justice League and that didn't really work out that well, so..... Reply

I will likely pirate this crap for Gwilym. Reply

I don't know him but I think he's actually a good choice for Brian, he looked great in those Wembley pictures and he has Brian's nose and long face.

Oh man, i was scrolling past quickly and thought that said David Fincher for a hot second, my mind nearly went into meltdown. That would have been interesting... Reply

I'm only here for that gif that user created lmao Reply

silver lining, gone. Reply

i thought eddie the eagle was sweet but jesus why isn't this movie cancelled yet. Reply

I just found out Mike Myers is going to be in this and I’m kind of excited for it. Even if it’s a hot mess, I kind of miss seeing him on my screen. Reply

I remember when he was in talks for the Keith Moon biopic. Reply

I had no idea he was going to be in it, I can't find who's he playing though. I feel like I need to make a post about who's playing who, because I also learned today that Aidan Gilles will be in it.

Never thought id see him here.

um, that's a Paris Bennett song covered by Celine Dion....

You can leave this post since your facts are wrong, Paris Bennett obviously got it from this pivotal scene:



Reply

I love Dexter Fletcher lol I've had a crush on him since Press Gang (and that Kylie Minogue video clip 😏) but I still won't be seeing this

