Freddie Mercury biopic is back on track with new director
- Dexter Fletcher will replace Bryan Singer. His previous directing experience includes movies ‘Eddie The Eagle’ and ‘Sunshine On Leith’ and he's also acted in some films and shows.
- Production had been halted after Singer's firing, but it will now continue this upcoming week.
- Movie is still set to be released on December 25, 2018.
- As far as I can see, neither Brian May nor Roger Taylor have said anything about Singer's departure.
As Queen';s iconic track from Innuendo says: The [shit] Show Must Go On!
