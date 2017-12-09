JDeac

Freddie Mercury biopic is back on track with new director



- Dexter Fletcher will replace Bryan Singer. His previous directing experience includes movies ‘Eddie The Eagle’ and ‘Sunshine On Leith’ and he's also acted in some films and shows.

- Production had been halted after Singer's firing, but it will now continue this upcoming week.

- Movie is still set to be released on December 25, 2018.

- As far as I can see, neither Brian May nor Roger Taylor have said anything about Singer's departure.

Sources: 1 | 2
As Queen';s iconic track from Innuendo says: The [shit] Show Must Go On!
  • Current Music: Who Needs You - Queen
Tagged: , , ,