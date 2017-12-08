😃 happy Los Angeles, CA

Listens: The voice of my mother going on about someone she talked to on the phone

The 42nd Super Sentai Series - Kaito Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger

 The first images from the 2018 Super Sentai Series have been revealed. 

The title is Kaito Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger (Gentleman Thief Sentai Lupinranger VS Police Sentai Patoranger)

Kaito Sentai Lupinranger 

  • Name means Gentleman Thief Sentai Lupin Ranger
  • Memebers are LupinRed, LupinBlue, and LupinYellow  
  • Color coded mechs will be the Dial Fighters and form Lupin Kaizer 

Keisatsu Sentai Patranger 

  • Name means Police Sentai Patranger 
  • Memebers are PatorenIchigo, PatorenNigo, PatorenSango
  • Number mechs are called Trigger Machines and will form the main mecha, Pat Kaizer 

Source for the name and information 

Source for the image 

Source for name translation 


I am a huge Super Sentai geek. I am beyond excited. What weird thing do you like that no one else you know in person does? How do you deal with the lonliness of not sharing something you love ONTD?  

