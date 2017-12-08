The 42nd Super Sentai Series - Kaito Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger

The first images from the 2018 Super Sentai Series have been revealed.

The title is Kaito Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patranger (Gentleman Thief Sentai Lupinranger VS Police Sentai Patoranger)

Kaito Sentai Lupinranger

Name means Gentleman Thief Sentai Lupin Ranger

Memebers are LupinRed, LupinBlue, and LupinYellow

Color coded mechs will be the Dial Fighters and form Lupin Kaizer

Keisatsu Sentai Patranger

Name means Police Sentai Patranger

Memebers are PatorenIchigo, PatorenNigo, PatorenSango

Number mechs are called Trigger Machines and will form the main mecha, Pat Kaizer

Source for the name and information

Source for the image

Source for name translation





I am a huge Super Sentai geek. I am beyond excited. What weird thing do you like that no one else you know in person does? How do you deal with the lonliness of not sharing something you love ONTD?