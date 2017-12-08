Scandalous Model Christine Keeler Died At Age 75

oh wow. RIP.



I never knew of her & the scandal but I was reading Ali Smith's Autumn yesterday (finished it just today) and came upon her name, meaning to read into what had happened. Reply

I finished it a week ago and loved it. Glad it made me read up on her life/the scandal too Reply

Thank you for this post, it has made me want to go learn more.



COPD is a horrible way to go Reply

Wasn't Andrew Lloyd Webber working on a musical about her and the scandal a few years ago? I swear I saw a preview performance of one of the songs about three or four years ago and it was good. Whatever happened to that? Reply

apparently he decided that a Phantom of the Opera sequel would be a better use of his time, which, lol Reply

I remember seeing a part of it on the royal variety performance. It only ended up running for four months, apparently. Reply

omg it's rare that 'scandalous' stories from decades ago still hold the same shock factor but this one lives up to its rep Reply

MTE Reply

I read up on her and while she made some $$ from the story all of that went to lawyer fees and she pretty much lived the rest of her life slutshamed and broke after she got out of jail... on the other hand, Profumo was able to get his rep back and was even awarded a CBE by the queen 15 years later. Considering that this man was 45 when he had an affair with an 18 year old and then pretty much getting away with it it really emphasized that white men are trash.



Edited at 2017-12-09 04:06 am (UTC)

yep. fuck profumo and fuck the royal family too Reply

never heard of her, but that's pretty sad about how slut-shamed she was from this, she was only a teen, he was in his 40s, yuck. Reply

Is this the inspiration for Miss Malory Archer Reply

RIP



I remember the big movie about her that came out in the 90s w/ Ian Mckellan as Profumo, Joanne Whalley as Keeler, and John Hurt as Ward (“Scandal”). Reply

my high school history teacher had a theory that Queen's song Killer Queen was written about her. idk though, the lyrics are interesting and they match her pretty well. Reply

I just finished binging The Crown and after episode 4 of season 2, the show felt like it changed format because they sort of abandoned the story arc and each ep became its own isolated narrative. Reply

How was Jackie Kennedy Reply

iconique Reply

Holy shit. :( RIP. Reply

Also she was stunning. Reply

