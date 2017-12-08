Bret Skopek reveals life in Bryan Singer's orbit

“I was looking over my shoulder while [Singer] was texting another person, ‘Hey, I have little Bret here. I want you to come over and do him,’ ” Skopek recalled.



“In the morning [Grasham] asks why there’s blood on the sheets. He said, ‘I guess I fingered you too hard. I’m sorry I was drunk.’ I was bleeding for a week,” Skopek recalled, adding. “It makes me realize these people don’t know what they’re doing sometimes. They are out to enjoy themselves. If they hurt someone in the process, they don’t even remember.”



fucking christ.....we need to put bryan and grasham in jail and let the other inmates murder them. or something. Reply

Srsly. That part gave me chills. I’ve never heard of anyone bleeding because of getting fingered, what kind of beast do you have to be?



kinda OT, i see you there in the first pic, Scott Dynamo... Reply

They went back to his place and Skopek locked himself in the bathroom for two hours as he felt violently ill. He came out and passed out on the bed. When he woke up in the morning, there was blood on the sheets. Grasham responded that he may have fingered him too hard and apologized. Skopek was bleeding for a week.

I misread that as "obit" & I thought "Oh good, that happened faster than we expected. No loss there!" Reply

This was so fucked up. The fact that creepy fucking Priest costume played a role made me want to vomit.



Edited at 2017-12-09 03:20 am (UTC)

OP you should probably add that this poor kid was also raped by singer's computer tech friend before he started a "relationship" with singer in the post



Edited at 2017-12-09 03:21 am (UTC)

That poor kid. :( Reply

:( jesus Reply

Yeah, this article was an upsetting read. The poor guy... So much happened to him, all because of Singer and his shitty friends. They can all rot. Reply

This almost makes him sound like the gay version of James Toback Reply

Wtf and no telling how many young kids he did this too. And how many other agents/actors are complicit. Reply

Exactly.. this story was a WILD read.. and then you realize this kid was just one of MANY over the years Reply

Disgusting. Singer fucking belongs in jail. I feel so guilty for his poor innocent son. Reply

I hope these fuckers rot. Reply

This is truly horrifying.



I hope Singer's dowfall in unavoidable this time. Reply

My heart breaks for this kid. Reply

Holy fuck this is so sad Reply

JFC 😱😭 Reply

“Grasham responded that he may have fingered him too hard and apologized. Skopek was bleeding for a week.”



Wow. He admits he assaulted and faced no consequences. And bleeding for a week from fingering? Please. It sounds like he was penetrated. Reply

Wasn’t Brian accused back in 2014 with rape alligations ? Reply

Allegations have been going on for a decade now, sis. Allegations have been going on for a decade now, sis. Reply

I really don’t follow up on Brian’s life or stories of him ok? Reply

It's 2017. It's officially two decades now. The first rumors I heard were during the filming of Apt Pupil. Reply

https://www.thedailybeast.com/hollywoods-other-open-secret-besides-harvey-weinstein-preying-on-young-boys More like two. They go back to 1997. Reply

