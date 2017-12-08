kween

Bret Skopek reveals life in Bryan Singer's orbit



- Skopek called it a never ending supply of cute men.
- Singer tried to lure Skopek with a minor role in an X-Men movie but the audition never happened.
- Skopek was 18 and engaged in a year long relationship with Singer. He was disillusioned and exhausted with Singer's sexual demands over the course of their relationship.
- Once after dinner, Singer invited Skopek and two other men over to his home. They were hanging out in the basement and Singer took them up one by one and gave them molly. They all wound up in the bedroom and had sex with Singer.
- Skopek would go on dinner fates with Singer and get invited to participate in libidinous encounters with sometimes up to ten people.
- Singer would watch a television show and see someone he liked. He would have his friends contact the actor and make it seem as if Singer wanted to possibly cast him in a big budget film. Singer would say he wants that guy in his room.
- Skopek also accuses Hollywood agent Tyler Grasham of sexually assaulting him. The pair went for dinner to discuss Grasham possibly representing him. They went back to his place and Skopek locked himself in the bathroom for two hours as he felt violently ill. He came out and passed out on the bed. When he woke up in the morning, there was blood on the sheets. Grasham responded that he may have fingered him too hard and apologized. Skopek was bleeding for a week.

source
