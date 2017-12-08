Bret Skopek reveals life in Bryan Singer's orbit
EXCLUSIVE! Sex, Drugs, Glamour, Emptiness: #BryanSinger’s Teen Ex-Lover Bares All About Life In Director’s Orbit https://t.co/5IUMSptuhL— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 8, 2017
- Skopek called it a never ending supply of cute men.
- Singer tried to lure Skopek with a minor role in an X-Men movie but the audition never happened.
- Skopek was 18 and engaged in a year long relationship with Singer. He was disillusioned and exhausted with Singer's sexual demands over the course of their relationship.
- Once after dinner, Singer invited Skopek and two other men over to his home. They were hanging out in the basement and Singer took them up one by one and gave them molly. They all wound up in the bedroom and had sex with Singer.
- Skopek would go on dinner fates with Singer and get invited to participate in libidinous encounters with sometimes up to ten people.
- Singer would watch a television show and see someone he liked. He would have his friends contact the actor and make it seem as if Singer wanted to possibly cast him in a big budget film. Singer would say he wants that guy in his room.
- Skopek also accuses Hollywood agent Tyler Grasham of sexually assaulting him. The pair went for dinner to discuss Grasham possibly representing him. They went back to his place and Skopek locked himself in the bathroom for two hours as he felt violently ill. He came out and passed out on the bed. When he woke up in the morning, there was blood on the sheets. Grasham responded that he may have fingered him too hard and apologized. Skopek was bleeding for a week.
source
“In the morning [Grasham] asks why there’s blood on the sheets. He said, ‘I guess I fingered you too hard. I’m sorry I was drunk.’ I was bleeding for a week,” Skopek recalled, adding. “It makes me realize these people don’t know what they’re doing sometimes. They are out to enjoy themselves. If they hurt someone in the process, they don’t even remember.”
fucking christ.....we need to put bryan and grasham in jail and let the other inmates murder them. or something.
kinda OT, i see you there in the first pic, Scott Dynamo...
Edited at 2017-12-09 03:20 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-12-09 03:21 am (UTC)
I hope Singer's dowfall in unavoidable this time.
Wow. He admits he assaulted and faced no consequences. And bleeding for a week from fingering? Please. It sounds like he was penetrated.
Allegations have been going on for a decade now, sis.
It's 2017. It's officially two decades now. The first rumors I heard were during the filming of Apt Pupil.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/hollywoods-other-open-secret-besides-harvey-weinstein-preying-on-young-boys
Edited at 2017-12-09 05:04 am (UTC)