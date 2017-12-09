High school show 'Riverdale' accused of sexualizing teens girls for pole dance scene

Why is anyone watching this show? Reply

LMAO Reply

lmao me Reply

omg Reply

She does the best gifs. I need one from her scene in 28 Days about having 'a bad day, the worst damn day of my life!'



I think of it weekly this year. Reply

Lmao, basically.



Edited at 2017-12-09 03:39 am (UTC) Reply

For Cheryl Reply

the real questions Reply

I was so shocked watching this that my body decided to start laughing. The combination of her singing Mad World and then stripping was something else. Reply

Lmao like why did she decide that that was the best song to strip to? Reply

Veronica and Archie were singing it for kareoke but ran off so she just decided to step in and finish the song



Really, the showrunner has always wanted to use the song because I remember it getting namedropped in the pilot script Reply

I stopping watching this show half-way through s1, why did she start stripping? Reply

I couldn't deal with her disembodied voice still singing while she started stripping then the camera cutting TO HER MOTHER.



This show really took a shit fast. Reply

THANK YOU!!! What the fuck was that?!!! Reply

Isn't that one of the main reasons they use actors well into adulthood?



Like, how many shows portray things like teachers raping students as romantic or passionate flings, including Riverdale? There's A LOT of normalizing teenagers in sexual adult situations.



Edited at 2017-12-09 03:15 am (UTC) Reply

Right? Even in that episode, we had Veronica and Archie having sex by the fire. Like... there is a lot of this in the show and on CW Reply

Yeahhhhhh everything about this episode was too much for me, I think I'm done with Riverdale tbh. Reply

also didn't this exact scenario happen on Gossip Girl? I don't know the plot of this one but it involves a teenager stripping, so.. Reply

I was behind on this show and was going to catch up on Netflix, but yiiiiiikesss... Reply

This show is garbage but I can't stop watching. Reply

The tag line tbh Reply

These shows have been sexualizing teenagers since day 1. Reply

Mte it’s stupid but also not that surprising Reply

yes. that's literally their whole point. Reply

it was such a useless scene too! unless they're going to make betty a serpent, which they seemed to cut-off before it even started, it served no narrative purpose other than to humiliate betty?? there are other ways to point out that betty is OTT and misguided



like i honestly forget they're all supposed to even be in high school most of the time because none of them look under 18 but regardless it was completely absurd and gross situation. FP getting a room full of grown gang members to clap for his teenage son's girlfriend's strip/pole dance is just... yikes Reply

Yep, as soon as Toni said that she has to do this ~misogynistic ritual to just to be Serpent-adjacent, I was like heeeeere we fucking go. How convenient. Reply

I couldn't believe how many times they had to say it. "Do the serpent dance!" (Cuts to stripper on pole) "What's the serpent dance?" (Cuts back to stripper) "A gross misogynistic ritual." (Cuts to stripper again) "I don't get it!" (Shows stripper AGAIN) "You don't wanna know." (Oop she's still on the pole!!!) "Yeah I do! What is it??!" Jesus. Fucking. Christ. We get it. We all fucking get it. Reply

I think it was just their way of giving Jughead a ~legit reason to leave Betty after he was just told he broke his father's heart because he wanted out of the Serpent life and now he was dragged back into it to keep his son safe. Why they couldn't just have him leave Betty because she was getting too close is beyond me but. Reply

riverdale sexualizing teenagers? color me shocked. Reply

I was so horrified. I kept shouting "why?!" at the screen. Reply

The second-hand embarrassment was real. Reply

I tried to give Season 2 of the show a chance but after this episode A BIG NOPE.

Every character is unlikable now (except maybe Kevin and Josie). I loved Betty in S1 but everything about her now is revolving around her being a good girlfriend (except for when she's being blackmailed). Reply

Semi hoping for Josie and Kevin to be stepsiblings in season 3 because I just want the show to keep throwing things at the wall Reply

wait so all of these teens randomly sing? badly? Reply

I watch this show for laughs and Kevin/Moose, but something's wrong when this is still the best TV adaptation of Archie. Reply

Andrew Rannells.......god I always forget he was a voice actor and ADR director. Reply

I loved this show. Reply

i am still salty that moose fucking reached out to kevin in the hospital and kevin just straight up ditched him Reply

i remember the episode about the evil alien potatoes and i was so ~spooked~ by it lmaoooo Reply

YASSSSS Reply

I still do wish this is what the show had been Reply

ok this song tho why Reply

