High school show 'Riverdale' accused of sexualizing teens girls for pole dance scene



- In the last ep of this trainwreck show 16 (or 15? the show never made this clear) year old Betty Cooper danced on a pole in a bar. In front of her boyfriend, his father, her own mother, and a whole room full of adults.

- "parenting expert" Sharon Silver: “No matter the context, a scene involving an underage girl sexualized on a stage does nothing to further the cultural conversation about consent”

- Showrunner Roberto Aguirre Sacasa has yet to adress the scene, even after a immense social media backlash


