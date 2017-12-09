High school show 'Riverdale' accused of sexualizing teens girls for pole dance scene
- In the last ep of this trainwreck show 16 (or 15? the show never made this clear) year old Betty Cooper danced on a pole in a bar. In front of her boyfriend, his father, her own mother, and a whole room full of adults.
- "parenting expert" Sharon Silver: “No matter the context, a scene involving an underage girl sexualized on a stage does nothing to further the cultural conversation about consent”
- Showrunner Roberto Aguirre Sacasa has yet to adress the scene, even after a immense social media backlash
Really, the showrunner has always wanted to use the song because I remember it getting namedropped in the pilot script
This show really took a shit fast.
Like, how many shows portray things like teachers raping students as romantic or passionate flings, including Riverdale? There's A LOT of normalizing teenagers in sexual adult situations.
like i honestly forget they're all supposed to even be in high school most of the time because none of them look under 18 but regardless it was completely absurd and gross situation. FP getting a room full of grown gang members to clap for his teenage son's girlfriend's strip/pole dance is just... yikes
Every character is unlikable now (except maybe Kevin and Josie). I loved Betty in S1 but everything about her now is revolving around her being a good girlfriend (except for when she's being blackmailed).