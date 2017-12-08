Armie Hammer takes back what he said about Casey Affleck, issues Affleck an apology
Armie Hammer apologizes for calling out Casey Affleck-Nate Parker double standard https://t.co/TLsa3WfPXK— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 8, 2017
In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Armie Hammer issues an apology to Casey Affleck, reflecting his comments in an Hollywood Reporter interview last month.
Part of his apology:
“I would like to sincerely apologize to Casey and his family for my recent comments about him in my THR interview,” Hammer said in a statement obtained by EW. “Without knowing the facts about the civil lawsuits at issue (which I now understand were settled), I misspoke. I conflated sexual harassment cases with a criminal case involving sexual assault charges.”
