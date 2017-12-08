Armie Hammer takes back what he said about Casey Affleck, issues Affleck an apology

Oop this is better than the post I made, mine was lazy af. This guy...he just won’t quit. Reply

this made me laugh SO HARD, oh shrek. Reply

nnnn ontd lookin' a lot like 2018: the year of users using eachother's icons, bless Reply

he's really digging his own grave at a rapid pace Reply

This is dumb considering it was the only reasonable part of that statement, but this also reeks of Affleck's legal team. He was probably about to get sued. Reply

Mte Reply

Yeah it is. And with a "I didn't know the facts!" line about a situation dealing with sexual assault, it's way more gross. Reply

He could have just sent them a christmas card like he sent the golden globe people. i'm sure they'd look the other way. Reply

Omg don't remind me of that embarrassing shit lmao Reply

lmao whattt? who, Casey or Armie? Reply

lmao Reply

Oh I'm sure many "calls" were made by the likes of Matt Damon on behalf of his boy Casey. Matt has a special knack for getting articles/quotes to disappear when he wants them to. Reply

Yeah looks like the lawyers came in. Reply

Oh... well there goes the one likable thing about Armie Hammer... Reply

too late bitch Reply

I mean I get why he probably had to make this apology but yikes... Reply

Honestly... What is going on with him? Why is he digging his own grave like this? Reply

This is honestly almost transparently a response to lawyers contacting his people Reply

Honey, you're not going to win that Oscar. The power of the Afflecks-Damon and Armie Hammer's thirst Reply

they rly should have casted someone in their very early twenties lbr... Reply

It gets worse. Lmao Reply

Why tho? Call him out Reply

also, where's the "he worded it poorly, he obviously meant to bash casey and hollywood's racism" squad also, where's the "he worded it poorly, he obviously meant to bash casey and hollywood's racism" squad Reply

lmao at that gif Reply

