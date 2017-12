I love Você Partiu Meu Coração! I listened to it so much this year. Reply

Thread

Link

lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So whats the tea on him and Anitta tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Menina to morta com Ronaldinho no clipe lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is always so cheesy in his videos. I'm not loving that unkempt beard look when he's on top of that building. Reply

Thread

Link

Idk much about him except that he’s hottt Reply

Thread

Link

Eu queroooo.. Reply

Thread

Link

Raw me Reply

Thread

Link

The original >>>>>>>

But this is nice too. I like Nego do Borel lol

Also SCREAMING @ RONALDINHO Reply

Thread

Link

his release strategy is confusing to me Reply

Thread

Link

The original version is much much better. I usually despise everything Anitta related because she is the worst but most of her feats -- "Você Partiu Meu Coração", "Louca" and "Sua Cara" -- were pretty good.



Maluma is hot though. Reply

Thread

Link

JUST seeing that screen cap. Daddy yes Reply

Thread

Link