This baby alligator crossed a four-lane road thanks to the help of a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy, who stopped traffic while offering words of encouragement to the racing reptile! 🐊 STORY: https://t.co/1N7VDwtjzH pic.twitter.com/uPZ2G2kcNJ — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) December 8, 2017







it's so fast! Reply

You'd think they wouldn't be with their share. But those things are spry. Reply

what a cutie Reply

sometimes I think Id want a gator, but only if they stayed that small lol Reply

Aww. I was on a four lane road once and was so scared for the geese trying to cross but everyone stopped (I was scared cars would come up behind in another lane and not see). Reply

Ok that was cute Reply

aka my life Reply

hai bb! how was your week? Reply

It happened so there's that Reply

Heyyyyy Reply

hi Reply

Hi bb!!





ontd, what are you reading? Reply

i'm like 4% into cinder. she is headed back home w/the baby and feeding it animal milk Reply

what baby?! i dont remeber that Reply

Reading Parable of the Sower

Listening to The Disaster Artist Reply

Never Split the Difference, about negotiation and reading people's cues and shit. Reply

Bonfire by Krysten Ritter. Reply

Just started The Underground Railroad. Reply

The Killing Moon by N.K. Jemisin and The Table of Less Valued Knights by Marie Phillips. Reply

I'm reading a visit from the goon squad, by Jennifer Egan and am almost finished. I absolutely love it. the writing is superb.



I'm also reading as I lay dying, by Faulkner and the sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen, neither of which are really grabbing me, sadly.



I'm looking for something fun and escapist, so if you have any recs, I'm all ears. Reply

the album album by joan didion & city of night by john rechy



Edited at 2017-12-09 12:08 am (UTC) Reply

The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson! Reply

Nearing the end of another HP reread. About halfway through Deathly Hallows. Reply

the sixth extinction by elizabeth kolbert lmfao making me very hopeful for the future Reply

my astronomy textbook. Final is on Tuesday and it's 25% of my grade. yeesh Reply

Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan Reply

I'm reading Wild by Cheryl Strayed and I'm almost done and am SO HAPPY. I hated this book.



I'm probably reading No Pity by Joseph P. Shapiro next. Reply

Jim Thompson's The Killer Inside Me



good god Reply

a shit ton of fanfics as always lmao #grosstrash Reply

the graveyard book by neil gaiman



i'm hoping it's good Reply

The Deeds of the Disturber by Elizabeth Peters Reply

The Eye of the World, it's been ok

Finished Exit West a couple days ago after I put it on hold b/c it was driving me mad. Am not a fan. Reply

written on the body Reply

Ghosts of the Tsunami Reply

The Fact of a Body Reply

Other Voices, Other Rooms Reply

everyday sexism by laura bates Reply

We were eight years in power by ta-nahisi coates Reply

Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn. Reply

Just finished the Southern Reach trilogy which is amazing, about to start The Affinities while I wait for book 2 of The Expanse to come in! Reply

Unforgivable Love, a Dangerous Liaison's retelling set in late 1940s Harlem. Reply

A Second Treasury of Kahlil Gibran. I read The Prophet like 20+ years ago and I have so much more of an appreciation of his work now that I'm older. Reply

The Odds of Loving Grover Cleveland. Reply

Also, shoutout to wolfparties who gave me that black bean brownie recipe a couple weeks ago - it was delicious~ 😋

I'm thinking of doing something homemade for my parents' Christmas presents this year - does anyone have any suggestions/ideas [specific crafts, craft kits, stores to go to, etc.]?

does it taste chocolatey? does it have a bean taste? Reply

you can taste the beans, but chocolate is the more dominant flavor



and the bean taste was strongest when it was fresh out of the oven; after putting it in the fridge, over the next couple days the bean taste diminished further (i kinda liked that slight beaniness tho)



also: some brownies are fine room temperature, but for me, these were much more scrumptious heated up (b/c it has that slightly fudgy/gooey center)



Edited at 2017-12-09 12:21 am (UTC) Reply

I know a rly good black bean brownie recipe where I couldn't taste the beans Reply

Can you embroider? Its a cheap hobby to start and you could make them something with their name on it Reply

You got: Earl Grey tea



You are quiet and like to blend in. There's nothing you love more than a good book.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/galaxyunicornconfetti/what-type-of-tea-are-you-38r37

You got: Earl Grey tea

You are quiet and like to blend in. There's nothing you love more than a good book.

You got: Herbal Tea

You're a very relaxed person who loves to sleep.





Relaxed? I don't know her. Reply

You got: Black tea

You have a lot of friends, but sometimes will take advantage of them. You love a good party. Reply

You got: Black tea



You have a lot of friends, but sometimes will take advantage of them. You love a good party.





?? lol. I do like black tea but this is an odd description. Reply

Same and I'm so insulted tbh (esp. since I picked green tea) Reply

You got: Earl Grey tea

You are quiet and like to blend in. There's nothing you love more than a good book.



wrong. i'd be laxative tea. Reply

I love how the survey literally asks you what type of tea you'd like to drink as its last question



but i still got a different tea lmao:



green tea - "You're nice to everyone you meet and greet the day with a smile on your face." i said early gray bitch and none of my answers suggested peppy, smiley person~



Edited at 2017-12-09 12:10 am (UTC) Reply

"Which character on Buffy do you think you are?



Who's your favorite Buffy character?

You picked Buffy.



You're Buffy!" Reply

I hate tea but I just got out of a bath with lemon ginger tumeric tea. I have a cold. Reply

You got: Green tea

You're nice to everyone you meet and greet the day with a smile on your face.





LOL OK Reply

Herbal.

the fuck? Reply

You got: Black tea



You have a lot of friends, but sometimes will take advantage of them. You love a good party.





true, until the "take advantage of your friends" part, lol Reply

You got: Earl Grey tea



You are quiet and like to blend in. There's nothing you love more than a good book.

You got: Green tea

You're nice to everyone you meet and greet the day with a smile on your face.



I try to be the former but hahahahaha at the latter. Reply

You got: Herbal Tea

You're a very relaxed person who loves to sleep. Reply

You got: Herbal Tea



You're a very relaxed person who loves to sleep.





This is true, I love to sleep. Reply

You got: Earl Grey tea Reply

Decided to dive into this Skam everyone's raving about (although I wish I was still in high school or my early college years to enjoy it properly lol)...from what I understand, you can basically only access it through dailymotion & google drive (besides torrents of course). I prefer dailymotion to downloading [I get the "Unable to play this video at this time. the number of allowed playbacks had been exceeded please try again later" message when I try to just play/stream the googledrive stuff], but three episodes into the show (enjoying it so far!), and the dailymotion links are starting to feature out-of-sync audio....like the first half of the episode is fine, but then all of the sudden the audio is a couple seconds ahead and it becomes super distracting. Does anyone else have that problem? Are the googledrive downloads trustworthy (and w/o the audio issues)?



And are the subtitles the same on dailymotion & googledrive, or does the latter have higher quality subs? Reply

http://skam-online.tumblr.com/episodes



i had some problems w/it too, i ended up just dl-ing the episodes into my own google drive. i've not used dailymotion for it. the google drive ended up working all the time, i forget how i fixed it though :( i had some problems w/it too, i ended up just dl-ing the episodes into my own google drive. i've not used dailymotion for it. the google drive ended up working all the time, i forget how i fixed it though :( Reply

you can prob torrent the whole thing with eng subs by now tho, iirc pirate bay had everything by the time season 3 ended. if not, i 2nd the rec of dling the eps into your own drive or computer before watching them. Reply

Add them to your drive! I did just that with all seasons and had no problem streaming them from my own google drive.

Otherwise I highly advice dling them. You can delete them afterwards. Reply

tell me something good that happened to you this week Reply

I received my stipend for the first half of my internship (it's two semesters) today and was surprised to find out that my boss had doubled the amount. When I asked her if it was a mistake, she said no, she changed it because she believes I deserve it. Reply

i wrote my final and now i'm done!! it's a second-year university course and i've been stressing all semester about being too old/dumb to be in it but it went okay :) Reply

I saw my FWB and we had a really good time. :) He's super busy with work, so I don't get to see him all that often. Reply

I know the feeling. I won't be able to see mine again until the new year and it sucks Reply

I got a 20/20 on my astronomy quiz. I had been getting 17 & 18/20 and I was so determined to get 20/20 on one, so I was glad I pulled it off on the LAST quiz. Made me feel good about my final on Tuesday though. Reply

I finished my statistics class. Reply

Finished three/four classes for my first semester of grad school! Reply

i ate french fries Reply

I finished my first psychology (half of my intended double major) class with a 98 and will be done with the semester by Sunday! Reply

I may or may not have convinced some of the guys in my young adult program to stop invading their fellow girls’ personal spaces.



Oh and I just got paid today! *\0/* Reply

i had a semi-decent audition that i'm relatively proud of and i didn't fail any of my final exams (yet)



we'll see how next week goes, i have two more exams and a project due then i'm DONE Reply

Finished painting my new apartment, aaaaye Reply

I've been off work sick all week and my wife has been doting on me. I've been super pathetic and she's been so patient. Reply

Not necessarily this week, but last week I saw my mom and cat after months of not seeing them. I threw a party for my mom last saturday -for her bday- and she hugged me and thanked me for it. It was really nice. Also, I got to see many childhood friends and one of them even cooked sushi and made cocktails for me, even though she's very busy and tired as a new mom. I got to meet her daughter and she's sooo delightful, a carbon copy of my friend. I was so emotional over my friend being so nice and thoughtful despite having way more important things to do.

And I finally -kinda- figured out what I could do when I quit my current job and I'm excited about it.



I know it was supposed to be one good thing, but reading your comment made me realize how many small good things have happened in the last few days. Thanks for that! Reply

My friend has free tickets to Jumanji 2 which I have no interest in seeing but if it's free, my ass is there lmfao. Reply

I guess I knew what I signed up for when I applied for seasonal retail but omg today was so busy, I'm gonna go to bed at like 9 pm lol. so tired Reply

I'm just looking forward to eating a burrito after work and falling sleep Reply

Hello everyone

I started my new job this week! I’m happy with my decision I’ve made and my new boss is nicer and understanding and helpful, when she gives me tips she doesn’t act disgusted or annoyed she’s helpful, also a lot of people welcome me back and wish me good luck. Reply

People like that exist?!



Awesome! Reply

Yes

YAY! Congrats. I'm happy for you. Reply

congrats Reply

Congrats on the new job! Reply

who's your favourite coworker? do you have a single person who doesn't make your life even more unbearable in this corporate hellscape? Reply

omg mine is sooo sweet and positive, she makes my life



plus she's beyond funny



I wish I could be like her tbh Reply

i'm so jealous of her! she must be so happy.



i'm glad you have her :) Reply

She actually volunteers at my job, but I absolutely consider my volunteers co-workers. She's in her late 70's, and used to write for TV back in the 70's, 80's and early 90's. She was one of the executive producers of "Star Trek: Next Generation" and "Voyager", and has great stories about all the trash men who she verbally cut to pieces in the industry who told her, "How come you're not home with your kids?". She's very cool, speaks two languages, has a biting wit & dry sense of humor, and I would like to be her when I grow up. Reply

his name is steve and we both like white wine and lemon luna bars Reply

I work with dogs, so I guess all of them. Reply

I'm working at a fitness studio until my flight attendant training starts.



I work the front desk. I'm 32. Everyone who works there is 20/21. They are absolutely unbearable. Reply

My favorite co-workers transferred or changed their schedule so I am lonely most of the time. I have a few potential new friends though. Reply

My favorite coworkers have pretty much all left in the past year and the people I like being with at work I don’t get to see often due to my crazy schedule at different locations.



I really need to leave my current job. Reply

I get along with most of my co-workers, we work well together and we all have the same dry, smartass sense of humor. One of my favorites always knows how to make us laugh with her wit. Reply

My supervisor lmao. He's really sarcastic and is actually politically somewhat reasonable (I work for a bunch of Jesus freaks who vote Republican no matter what). Reply

The graphic designer. She's soooo bad ass, talented and funny. I have a little crush on her, lol.

But seriously, she's awesome. I get along fine w/ almost all my co-workers, there's actually a good work environment except for certain times when one particular co-worker ruins the mood, but out of everyone I like our designer the most. Reply

Ugh, I hate group projects and finals, and I don't want to ditch prac to focus on them. Anyone have any good suggestions to avoid burnout? I'm so close and will be done with finals on the 18th, but it seems so far away... :( Any self-care tips? I haven't done yoga, zumba, or journal writing in such a long time! :( Reply

ha, a big part of my current semester is working on self-care! (cuz i'm lazy and keep reusing that topic for different classes)

i can give u a massive list of things to do, but mb there's some area ur more focused in doing?



or mb like one suggestion? i spoke w my school counselor, and one thing he suggested is to spend 5 min of cleaning one section of ur room. it doesn't matter if u get it completely done, but just try to start cleaning and see how u feel afterwards.



another thing he suggested is using breathing and mindfulenss/meditation apps, some of them make it kinda fun, cuz u level up the more exercises u try, and the more frequently and consistently u log in.



these are some general suggestions, so i hope they help. i completely feel u on the burnout, next week is my hell week, idk how i'll survive Reply

