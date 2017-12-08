Chris Brown Remains Trash - Buys Monkey For His 3-Year-Old Daughter

-Chris Brown posted a video to instagram yesterday of his daughter holding a small baby monkey.
-Animal rights supporters are rightfully pissed off as wild animals ARE NOT PETS.
-The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) states clearly on their website that, "no animal taken from the wild, or wild by nature, should be kept as a pet." Click here to Donate to the ASPCA
-Brown joins a long list of dirtbags who are preventing wild animals from living full and happy lives including professional woman-beater, Floyd Mayweather, who owns a Tiger and rape-apologist Xenu lover, Kirstie Alley, who owns multiple lemurs.



Sources: Instagram / ASPCA
