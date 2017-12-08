Chris Brown Remains Trash - Buys Monkey For His 3-Year-Old Daughter
-Chris Brown posted a video to instagram yesterday of his daughter holding a small baby monkey.
-Animal rights supporters are rightfully pissed off as wild animals ARE NOT PETS.
-The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) states clearly on their website that, "no animal taken from the wild, or wild by nature, should be kept as a pet." Click here to Donate to the ASPCA
-Brown joins a long list of dirtbags who are preventing wild animals from living full and happy lives including professional woman-beater, Floyd Mayweather, who owns a Tiger and rape-apologist Xenu lover, Kirstie Alley, who owns multiple lemurs.
Do you like to abuse animals, ONTD?
Sources: Instagram / ASPCA
the best this one could do is some bite marks
Here's a Guardian article on banning primates as pets: https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2016/feb/28/why-primates-should-never-be-pets
Jane Goodall:
get that poor monkey away from that little girl before either of them are hurt omg
I once accidentally bopped (and it wasn't even that hard, more like a tap) my dog on his cute snout when I was moving my foot and he was jumping up on the bed. He was fine tho, he just snuggled up against me under the covers. I about cried, I felt so badly.
Fuck Chris Brown. He can rot.
Lala from VR kept posting pictures of a baby monkey and she acts like she's an animal activist but was so dismissive of the critical comments. The monkey looked way too young to be separated from it's mom :(
