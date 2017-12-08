Chris Brown Remains Trash - Buys Monkey For His 3-Year-Old Daughter

that capuchin deserves better Reply

I hope that monkey scratches out Chris Brown’s eyes Reply

I'd encourage it to aim for the throat but it seems tooo small for that Reply

Haha I had a similar thought, I'd hope the monkey would rip off (or maul?) his face like what happened to that one lady Reply

Yeah but then you know they would kill the monkey even though it was just doing society a favour by taking Chris Brown out and acting like wild animals are supposed to act to no fault of his own. Reply

that was a chimp, which is a lot stronger than a monkey



the best this one could do is some bite marks Reply

I listened to that phone call again and omg 😱😱 shit is horrifying. Reply

chimps are diabolical Reply

I would bet good money that Chris will have its teeth pulled out and fingernails removed. A lot of the assholes who buy chimps and monkeys do that once the animals start biting and scratching. Reply

If it's going to hurt any one, chances are pretty good it'll probably be the kid. :( Reply

Here's a Guardian article on banning primates as pets:



Jane Goodall:



“Every primate belongs in an environment that is as close to a wild setting as possible. They are beautiful and intelligent animals, but highly complex with very specific needs. They simply do not belong in our homes as pets.” There are so many reasons why these animals should not be pets - they're inherently wild, they can live 40 years, they have complex needs (that I know for a fact dumbass Chris Brown won't be meeting), they need tons of social interaction, etc, etc.Here's a Guardian article on banning primates as pets: https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2016/feb/28/why-primates-should-never-be-pets Reply

Yeah - I've watched YouTube videos with small capuchin owners and they're very adamant that these monkeys are VERY wild and need a LOT of attention, socialization and mental stimulation. Like.. if they get bored, they WILL destroy everything around them. People don't understand monkeys aren't like dogs or cats. Reply

yeah primates are too smart, complex, and social for humans to keep as pets. Reply

I forget he has a daughter :( someone save that poor child. Reply

He probably forgot he had a daughter tbh Reply

what the FUCK



get that poor monkey away from that little girl before either of them are hurt omg



Edited at 2017-12-08 11:08 pm (UTC)

Not even a Fingerling Monkey®️? Reply

Do you like to abuse animals, ONTD?



I once accidentally bopped (and it wasn't even that hard, more like a tap) my dog on his cute snout when I was moving my foot and he was jumping up on the bed. He was fine tho, he just snuggled up against me under the covers. I about cried, I felt so badly.



Fuck Chris Brown. He can rot.



Edited at 2017-12-08 11:11 pm (UTC)

I know what you mean, I slightly hit my cat with my foot once and the look on his face made me so sad, he looked so offended lol Reply

My other dog gets under our feet when we're in the kitchen and I've stepped on her paws before and she lets out this yelp and I'm like !!! OMG IM SO SORRY DONT HATE ME!!! Both of my dogs hate the cold and rain so much that we got them a doggy sweaters (they're skinny ones who don't have tons of fur) and I swear one loves it and the other one glares at me. But it's the only way they'll go outside if it's rainy or cold! Reply

i've accidentally stepped on my cat's tail and omg i wanted to cry. especially because it was just because she gets so excited when i get home that she follows too close to my legs sometimes Reply

Omg this happened to me yesterday Reply

ugh i feel you, i feel so terrible when i accidentally step on my dog's paws when she gets overexcited and changes direction all of a sudden. few things feel worse than hurting animals Reply

Sometimes I'll accidentally step on my dogs' legs or tails and they'll scream and I feel like dying Reply

Once I was holding my sisters dog in my lap while she was driving and I let go of her for a second and we made a quick stop and she flopped forward onto the dashboard....She was totally fine but I felt like the worst person alive. Reply

omg this is cute </3 whenever i accidentally do something like that/bump into my dog and scare them/step on their paws i feel so bad im more shook than they are tbh Reply

My dog likes to sleep under my bed, and I always accidentally step on her paws or tail if they're sticking out a bit. She makes this little high-pitched cry and I feel like I have failed as a mother. Reply

Once I was getting ready for work and my cat walked right under my boot as I stepped down. I stepped on her little leg and she SCREAMED and I wanted to just die. She was fine (just being dramatic) but I felt like a monster. Reply

This happened with me and my cat, he was jumping up on the bed just as I was readjusting and I accidentally pushed him with my foot. He still made it onto the bed, he just looked like I had murdered his mother in front of him for a minute before coming up for scritches. Reply

When I first got my cat I stepped on her foot and I legit thought I broke her leg and when i went to feel her foot I thought the bone was sticking out and started like hysterically crying and then realized it was just her inner like “thumb” nail and I am an idiot Reply

OMG I was cat sitting for a friend and while trying to sleep her kitten was literally bouncing over me over and over and finally I flung the blanket aside to reach for the light and in doing so I smacked her mid jump. I felt sooooooo bad and luckily she was more stunned than scared but I swear, the other cat, who is older and was already annoyed with the kitten, smiled like the Cheshire Cat. Reply

i sometimes walk into my cat who then runs away from me. you can hear me going "i'm so sorry, i'm so sorry" in a hysterical voice. she's fined bc she comes back to me and meows at me, but holy shit. Reply

I've stepped on my cat's tail before when she's run right under me. She screams, but then seems fine two seconds later. Reply

I've done that before, and I always apologize profusely. Reply

omg I accidentally stepped on my cat when she was a kitten (she got under my feet and I didn't see her) and she got all lethargic, I felt like such a bad pet parent when I took her to the vet and had to explain what happened. She was totally fine within a couple of hours but I felt AWFUL. Reply

I know! I once stepped on my brother's dog's foot (the little nutcase likes to be close to the action), and he gave this horrible yelp, and I felt so awful. Reply

I once ran over my cat's tail with a razor scooter when I was a kid. Accidentally!!! Reply

Hopefully it will rip off Chris Brown's face when it gets older. (: Reply

No worries! Reply

a teen can't be an ex lover jfc this headline Reply

Terrible and dangerous for his daughter as well, captivity can create a lot of hostile feelings in these animals that makes them very volatile Reply

yeah this makes me really nervous for the girl :/ that monkey could freak out and attack her. jesus who thought this was a good idea?? Reply

what the actual fuck Reply

I wanted a capuchin so bad as a kid but I don't like this.



Lala from VR kept posting pictures of a baby monkey and she acts like she's an animal activist but was so dismissive of the critical comments. The monkey looked way too young to be separated from it's mom :( Reply

wtf, what is up with animal ownership laws in America? how can people get monkeys? especially people who don't know shit about looking after anything. Reply

Owning certain animals should involve getting some kind of licence. But I can't say I trust Chris Brown to take care of a domestic animal with more obvious / well known needs either.



Edited at 2017-12-08 11:19 pm (UTC)

It’s completely unregulated in a number of states Reply

I honestly think owning cats or dogs should require a license. Like a weekend course (where you learn First Aid, how to recognize signs of common illnesses like bloat or kennel cough and what to do about it, etc) and a test. If you can't be bothered to spend one weekend getting a pet license then you don't have the time, money, or the responsibility to own a pet tbh. Reply

Parent

louis theroux did a doco on it. america has the highest rate of owning exotic animals in the world. the doco was sad :/ Reply

The exotic pet trade in America is an absolute disgrace, and a detriment to conservation efforts. Watch "The Elephant in the Living Room" and get ready to cry. Reply

This is some incredibly dumb shit. There are a million domesticated cats and dogs in need of homes, and you go out and adopt a wild animal that you will undoubtedly neglect and eventually give up? Why????? Reply

