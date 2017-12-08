Besides the obvious grossness I loved The Autopsy of Jane Doe, so I'm looking forward to this Reply

I think Trollhunter was disappointing, but I loved Jane Doe.



I do hope they make this an omnibus, though. We haven't had an actual theatrical anthology horror movie in years.

I couldn't get into Trollhunter. Trolls just aren't scary, and the CGI/troll design didn't help.

I enjoyed The Autopsy of Jane Doe so I’m sure I’ll enjoy this too lol



Creepy post?

Yaaas please can this be a creepy post, OP?! Just add the tag and let the terror commence!

im glad this is happening even tho GDT isnt involved anymore. i really hope the original artist stephen gammell is still involved somehow. i honestly would love if this movie was animated in a similar way to the deathly hallows sequence in the harry potter movies. could you imagine gammells art style animated?

They better at least have him design the posters.



An entire animated movie done in his style, though, would be the dream (or nightmare).

Love this as a gif omg

That'd be AWESOME!!



And I looooove that gif, omg.

iirc gammell has declined requests for interviews and to be filmed for a documentary about the books once :/ idk how true that is tho

GDT said he was going to be involved in making the movie but that was months ago :( i dont blame gammell for wanting to keep his privacy in todays world.

I wonder which story they are going to tell. Harold? The Witch's Paw?

I hope it's multiple stories ala Trick r' Treat

That would be good, since there are so many popular stories.

The story from that picture was always the scariest to me and idk why

the pic looks like the female version of that what would a human have to be built like to survive a car crash simulation someone posted on the FFA lol

Omg yaas luv sis’s look tbh werq #bodypositive Reply

Whaaaaa

Excited for this! I loved these books when I was a creepy little demon child.

Lmao saaaaame.

During a seance, place a glass of water in the center of the circle. Say "Shirley Temple" three times & her spirit will flick the water at you. She'll make the lights flicker if you say "Shirley Temple Black." Reply

This is so random lol

I am SO much more excited for him now because The Autopsy of Jane Doe was fucking fantastic and he'd be really great at this :D

Perfect choices all around, damn.

I loved these books (both the artwork and the stories) and can't see them as a movie, idk

I've come back to Trollhunter several times and I still havem't managed to finish it.

I love these books! While i loved the story about the bride in the trunk, i always wondered why they decided to play hide and seek...ON THEIR WEDDING DAY.

