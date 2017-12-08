‘Scary Stories’ adaptation finds its director
André Øvredal, the Norwegian filmmaker behind Trollhunter and The Autopsy of Jane Doe, is set to direct a film based off the ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ books.
Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman (The LEGO Movie) wrote the script.
I do hope they make this an omnibus, though. We haven't had an actual theatrical anthology horror movie in years.
Creepy post?
An entire animated movie done in his style, though, would be the dream (or nightmare).
And I looooove that gif, omg.
I love these books!
While i loved the story about the bride in the trunk, i always wondered why they decided to play hide and seek...ON THEIR WEDDING DAY.