Harold Perrineau Breaks Silence After His Daughter Accuses Girls Writer of Rape

<3 I'm glad she has supportive parents to help her through this. Reply

amazing, powerful. it's great to know that Aurora has the full support of her family Reply

she has such a great support system ☺️ it's a shame more fathers aren't like this Reply

Srsly, he even managed to avoid reducing his support to "muh daughter". A role model for other fathers for sure. Reply

I know :( Reply

Seriously :( Reply

Lena Dunham with her insider information is gonna tell us that Harold is lying too.



But I am so happy to see she has a supportive system around her <3 Especially one that is also willing to call out those who don't stand with the victims.



Edited at 2017-12-08 11:05 pm (UTC) Reply

I feel so bad for Aurora. It's great how supportive her family has been. Lena should feel truly ashamed Reply

She needs to stop opening her mouth, nothing but trash leaves it. Reply

glad she has support from her family. <3 Reply

A good statement. Reply

I was thinking when reading the full detailing of events that he must be especially torn up bc he was with the dude prior to him meeting and raping Aurora. This entire thing is just so awful, I'm so glad he's boldly taking a stand like this. Respect for the entire family. Reply

Oh he was? Do you mind repeating that part of the story? I couldn't read the whole article, it was too upsetting Reply

I love him. Bless him for this. Reply

DRAG THAT PENDEJA MERCUTIO



Great statement I love how supportive he’s been Reply

Not gonna lie, this made me tear up a little. I would have given anything to have a dad like this when I was dealing with my own sexual abuse. People don’t often talk about how far-reaching the trauma of assault is. I’m glad Aurora seems to have a great support system, and I hope she and her family find peace.



And fuck Miller and his team of supporters. Reply

more <3 <3 to you. Reply

sending you love <3 Reply

yess drag him! Reply

I'm glad Aurora has such loving and supportive parents.



Also go Harold subtweeting Murray Miller's entire insular white NYC artist social circle that tried to insinuate Aurora was a liar out for money. Those people need to do some serious self-reflecting. Reply

