Harold Perrineau Breaks Silence After His Daughter Accuses Girls Writer of Rape
December 8, 2017
Harold Perrineau, whose daughter Aurora Perrineau has accused former Girls writer Murray Miller of sexual assault, has spoken out for the first time about the rape allegations and called out Girls creator and star Lena Dunham for her prior comments his daughter’s claims.
But I am so happy to see she has a supportive system around her <3 Especially one that is also willing to call out those who don't stand with the victims.
Edited at 2017-12-08 11:05 pm (UTC)
Great statement I love how supportive he’s been
And fuck Miller and his team of supporters.
Also go Harold subtweeting Murray Miller's entire insular white NYC artist social circle that tried to insinuate Aurora was a liar out for money. Those people need to do some serious self-reflecting.