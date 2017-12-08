all mine

Bryan Singer responded to the allegations in a statement




Director Bryan Singer was sued for allegedly raping Cesar Sanchez-Guzman in 2003 when he was only 17. Sanchez-Guzman claimed that he had been invited to a party on Lester Waters‘ yacht where he met Singer. The director then offered to give him a tour. “During this tour, Singer lured Cesar into a room, shut the door and demanded that Cesar perform oral sex,” the lawsuit reads. “Cesar refused and then Singer forced him into acts of oral and anal sex.”

A representative for Singer said, “categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end”.

Singer's publicist resigned.

source= https://twitter.com/usweekly/status/939122652492550144
Tagged: