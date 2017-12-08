Bryan Singer responded to the allegations in a statement

OMG IS IT FINALLY HAPPENING?! IT'S FINALLY HAPPENING!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Singer's publicist resigned.



lol Reply

Thread

Link

i legit lol at my desk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder how much they've had to hide or pretend to ignore over the years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol they must know a shitstorm is coming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please let this be a sign Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that all these mofos are getting called out because Hollywood will most likely blacklist them and thus opening new doors for new waves of celebrities to be born!



🤞🏽 Me hoping to be one of them 🤞🏽 Reply

Thread

Link

Jump up your own ass and die. Reply

Thread

Link

No one admits to being shit.



Reply

Thread

Link

Singer's publicist resigned.



LMAO



Edited at 2017-12-08 10:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I love when their publicists resign. They're like "I'm not going down with this ship, PEACE" Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i imagine that's exactly what they said. "you're on your own buddy, i got julia roberts on the other line so *click*" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dun dun dun dun DUN DUN dun dun dun dun dun- dun- dun dun dun dun DUN DUN dun dun dun... DUNNA DUNNA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shit!!!



I fucked up the last button. And he just fainted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

accurate. i was so disgusted he didn't go down the last time the allegations came out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when there is smoke there is fire...

Also someone I know who know's someone who worked for him said he was the worst person he ever worked for in the business. Very much like a tyrant and just a horrible boss, glad to see him get called out. Reply

Thread

Link

hey, Bryan! drink bleach <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Travolta Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

apparently not. i posted the tweet in which they denied it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imo it's gonna be abt singer & prob other ppl associated with him that haven't been publicly exposed yet. they say it's not abt this recent lawsuit specifically but never deny it's abt him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I bet it's someone in the Spacey/Singer circle - like a bigwig who isn't a celebrity but who is very powerful. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

http://deadline.com/2017/12/bryan-singer-teen-ex-lover-hollywood-sex-drugs-party-life-1202216936/



i think this is it! i think this is it! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i hope it's soon. things like this make me nervous because so often nothing comes of it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is BS, there wouldn't be a bombshell this late in the day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they all use the same phrasing and it's never convincing Reply

Thread

Link

A representative for Singer said, “categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end”. good that means he won't take a plea deal Reply

Thread

Link

mte, suffer in your delusion bitch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when is the James Franco story gonna come out Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr?? He changed his team recently so he knows his shits about to drop, wonder how many of his friends are gonna be like omg, so shocked rme.

He about to get exposed and I am living for it, his "acting school" was supposedly a sham to get girls like gross. and they are barely legal to underage gross... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how could they be shocked when he was caught sexting (??? can't remember the deets) a 17 year old? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh dear what story? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yep and derail that oscar campaign. he’s such a committed creep. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have heard buzzfeed is working on a story that should be out within the next few weeks Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think I read somewhere that he attended Singer's parties. So may be it will start from there? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2017 is ending on a fantastic note. Makes me wonder who's next?



Edited at 2017-12-08 11:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

James Franco and Jay Z....thats if you believe the rumors/gossip. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What have I missed? Whats the rumors? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link