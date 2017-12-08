Bryan Singer responded to the allegations in a statement
Director Bryan Singer was sued for allegedly raping Cesar Sanchez-Guzman in 2003 when he was only 17. Sanchez-Guzman claimed that he had been invited to a party on Lester Waters‘ yacht where he met Singer. The director then offered to give him a tour. “During this tour, Singer lured Cesar into a room, shut the door and demanded that Cesar perform oral sex,” the lawsuit reads. “Cesar refused and then Singer forced him into acts of oral and anal sex.”
A representative for Singer said, “categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end”.
Singer's publicist resigned.
Also someone I know who know's someone who worked for him said he was the worst person he ever worked for in the business. Very much like a tyrant and just a horrible boss, glad to see him get called out.
He about to get exposed and I am living for it, his "acting school" was supposedly a sham to get girls like gross. and they are barely legal to underage gross...
