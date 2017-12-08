Legends of Tomorrow Loses Another Character in Mid-Season Finale

Praying for wally \o/ Reply

Thread

Link

He has been spotted filming! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaaassss plllssss!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sad to see Jax go, I really liked his character. I do hope that it's Wally that comes in though, I hate that he's all but been written off on the Flash. And he is an engineer like Jax was, so he can also take all the plots involving fixing the Waverider lol.



Still, I kinda hate that they're trading one young black actor for another in this instance. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm pressed to death since I LOVED Martin AND Jax... ugughghugughghgggggghghg UGH. But also love love love Wally (smh at just replacing one young black guy with another young black guy though), and love Constantine, so if those two joined i'd be very happy. Reply

Thread

Link

I cried like you would not believe when Stein died. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Legit me the ENTIRE TIME. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It was weird because they did this whole "you can be a hero without Firestorm" only to show "you cant be a hero without Firestorm" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You liked Jax's acting sis? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i dont follow this but they killed off the black kid bc victor garber wanted to leave? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not watching, but they didn't kill him off, the character decided to leave. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no, they killed victor garber's character, and jax left the team, but is still alive Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Victor Garber wanted to leave to be Horace Vandergelder on Broadway, so they killed his character off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't been keeping up with DCTV but I'd start legends again if Wally and/or Constantine joined the team. Reply

Thread

Link

You should, it’s the best one if the Arrowverse shows. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Monday scheduling is ridiculous and will probably hurt both shows, not that I'm currently watching them.



Haven't been watching this season of Legends, but Wally is being paid dust on Flash, so it'd be nice for him to join the Waverider, it's probably the only way they'll allow him to shine. I love Constantine to death, dunno if they'd have him join, but that'd be great too. Reply

Thread

Link

OH PLS LET IT BE WALLY



he's literally being paid to DUST on the flash, him being on legends would be a much better fit and it'll give him a chance to actually shine and not be overshadowed by barry Reply

Thread

Link

He's been filming for LoT so it most likely is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What are peoples thoughts on Supergirl S3 so far?





I'm a horrible fan I like looking at gifs or still but can't get completely into the show lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Supergirl is the best show out of the four right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol. No.



Reign’s treatment was shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LIIIEEESSS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Reign/Supergirl battle was great. I am really enjoying this story tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm actually enjoying this season for the most part tbh. it's still supergirl, so it's not amazing or anything, but i've found myself enjoying each episode ngl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A massive improvement over last season.



Minus the same old CW bullshit that's just ingrained in any show you watch on the network. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I asked the question but somehow I'm still surprised to see all the positive responses lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's better than last season...but that's not saying much since last season was atrocious. I've enjoyed the Kara/Lena/Sam dynamic though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been enjoying it more then S2 but I feel like they still treat the show like it's a delicate flower because it's centered on a female. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I accidentally watched an episode today. It was not good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Mon-El being married for quite some time in the future while Kara has been dealing with their break-up for a few months is kinda delicious. I like it and the melodrama of Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wally would be amazing bc he has nothing to do on the flash (i know the actor asked for time off but still) and yet constantine being on the team would allow chances for some close-to justice league dark stuff we're not gonna get from live action dc for a while now...



if the actor still wants a break then i think they'll go with matt since he's been playing the characters for years now and returns for guest spots when asked. Reply

Thread

Link

and i'm pretty sure matt doesn't have any huge projects coming up so he's literally available any time rn lolol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

p much lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WAIT WHAT?!?! So there's gonna be this massive hiatus for Supergirl?!?! I swear if y'all spinnoff legion of superheroes!!!



Also bring Nyssa to LOT. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved Firestorm so it sucked to see him go. Wally is great and he'll have more to do on Legends but the trade off is really messed up.



The Supergirl scheduling is a mess. There has got to be a better way. Reply

Thread

Link

If they bring Matt Ryan back I'll start watching again Reply

Thread

Link

and have him hook up w leo snart Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Or wally!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wentworth Miller has finished his contract and already said he's shot his final episode as Captain Cold, so I don't think we're gonna see Snart again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they’d pay any gay romance he gets little effort and put him in a substantial and/or long-term relationship with a woman. that’s how his comics and nbc show were and it’s how networks like to write bi characters Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

so has supergirl got any better with s3? last i saw mon-flop hadn’t come back, which is a major plus, but i’m not about to start up again if they’re still paying james dirt. Reply

Thread

Link

mon-el is back now (he's been in the last three episodes, tho he only had a ten second appearance in one of them), but he's more tolerable at the moment since he's with someone else. james still doesn't have the kind of role he had in s1, but i think he's at least been in every episode (except the one episode that was only alex and kara).



he hasn't gotten much guardian stuff to do, but he has a love interest and they've shown a bit more focus on him at work. would like to see him get more to do soon still. i think winn is the main character with the least storyline so far this season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're trying to make James and Lena happen. They had a ~~~passionate kiss~~~ in the episode I watched today, which is confusing because Katie McGrath has never had passion or chemistry with a man on screen ever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Katie McGrath with a man is less believable than all the crazy shit that goes down on all these shows put together tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaoooo irl. she really hasn't. i bet the fandom is fun rn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wally would make a lot of sense, they clearly have no idea what to do with him on the flash, and considering they've set it up so that wally himself is lost and trying to find himself, him joining the team would make sense Reply

Thread

Link