Legends of Tomorrow Loses Another Character in Mid-Season Finale



-franz drameh has exited the series following tuesday's mid-season finale
-this comes after martin stein, played by victor garber, was killed off in the last hour of last week's crossover: crisis on earth-x




-marc guggenheim says a "previously established character" will come in to take the place of firestorm
-there's two seats to fill, technically
-claims there's a plan (lol)
-popular guesses are john constantine (who will appear in the next 2 episodes) and wally west aka kid flash





-with black lightning taking legends' spot after the flash when the arrowverse returns in the spring....
-supergirl comes back january 15th and will air new episodes through the beginning of february
-legends of tomorrow will take supergirl's monday night spot starting february 12th through its season 3 finale on april 9th
-supergirl will return to it's regular monday night spot APRIL 16 making its season finale in mid-june (18th)


source / source / source
