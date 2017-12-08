Legends of Tomorrow Loses Another Character in Mid-Season Finale
Legends of Tomorrow loses another team member https://t.co/g604kid3Il— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 6, 2017
-franz drameh has exited the series following tuesday's mid-season finale
-this comes after martin stein, played by victor garber, was killed off in the last hour of last week's crossover: crisis on earth-x
Exclusive: According to #LegendsOfTomorrow EP @mguggenheim, an existing Arrowverse character will be replacing Firestorm:https://t.co/xA55sShaVt pic.twitter.com/kQh30fkLTc— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) December 8, 2017
-marc guggenheim says a "previously established character" will come in to take the place of firestorm
-there's two seats to fill, technically
-claims there's a plan (lol)
-popular guesses are john constantine (who will appear in the next 2 episodes) and wally west aka kid flash
#Supergirl Turning Monday Time Slot Over to #LegendsOfTomorrow for 9 Weeks https://t.co/SkkogAadHG by @MattMitovich— Michael Ausiello (@MichaelAusiello) December 8, 2017
-with black lightning taking legends' spot after the flash when the arrowverse returns in the spring....
-supergirl comes back january 15th and will air new episodes through the beginning of february
-legends of tomorrow will take supergirl's monday night spot starting february 12th through its season 3 finale on april 9th
-supergirl will return to it's regular monday night spot APRIL 16 making its season finale in mid-june (18th)
source / source / source
Still, I kinda hate that they're trading one young black actor for another in this instance.
Haven't been watching this season of Legends, but Wally is being paid dust on Flash, so it'd be nice for him to join the Waverider, it's probably the only way they'll allow him to shine. I love Constantine to death, dunno if they'd have him join, but that'd be great too.
he's literally being paid to DUST on the flash, him being on legends would be a much better fit and it'll give him a chance to actually shine and not be overshadowed by barry
I'm a horrible fan I like looking at gifs or still but can't get completely into the show lol.
Reign’s treatment was shit.
Minus the same old CW bullshit that's just ingrained in any show you watch on the network.
if the actor still wants a break then i think they'll go with matt since he's been playing the characters for years now and returns for guest spots when asked.
Also bring Nyssa to LOT.
The Supergirl scheduling is a mess. There has got to be a better way.
he hasn't gotten much guardian stuff to do, but he has a love interest and they've shown a bit more focus on him at work. would like to see him get more to do soon still. i think winn is the main character with the least storyline so far this season.
can they kill off oliver and felicity next? still pressed over them hijacking my otp's wedding.