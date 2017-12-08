the fuck u say?

It's Official - Big Little Lies Season 2 is Happening




-Creator David E. Kelley returning to write and produce
-New director, Andrea Arnold (Transparent, American Honey) is taking over this year
-Nicole and Reese are returning as producers and stars
-Most of the cast is expected to return, negotiations underway

SOURCE

How do you feel about this, ONTD?

