It's Official - Big Little Lies Season 2 is Happening
It's official: #BigLittleLies renewed for season 2 with a new director https://t.co/Sgpv78nFA7— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 8, 2017
-Creator David E. Kelley returning to write and produce
-New director, Andrea Arnold (Transparent, American Honey) is taking over this year
-Nicole and Reese are returning as producers and stars
-Most of the cast is expected to return, negotiations underway
God so good.
Though I don't think a second season is really needed but I'll watch!!
Hope second season won't suck.
Now those are some big little lies, sis
sis i know this show is about white culture but how many glasses of rosé were u drinking while watching this to reach such levels of confusion
Tbf, she def went toe to toe with Reese but don't you ever in your life compare anyone on that shows work to the masterclass Nicole "DAT B***H" Kidman put on every...damn...episode!
Excuse me, lying is a sin
I can't tell if this is sarcasm 🤔
this isn't needed tbh.
Re: this isn't needed tbh.
Re: this isn't needed tbh.
umm omg?