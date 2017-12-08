It's Official - Big Little Lies Season 2 is Happening

I saw it last week and I WAS IN LOVE.



God so good.



Though I don't think a second season is really needed but I'll watch!! Reply

The best new show of this year.

Hope second season won't suck. Reply

i hope i eat my words but i don't want this. Reply

Woah, major congrats to Andrea Arnold. I never thought she'd be into something like this. Reply

It'll be interesting. I never thought TBS's Search Party would work with a second season and I ended up loving it more than the first. Reply

Search Party makes me so nervous. I'm on 2x05 right now and I'm just like...how are they ever gonna come back from this? Reply

The season finale had me SCREAMING. I need season three immediately. Reply

stan! they put the whole season on their website but i'm the uk so i cant watch it 😩 Reply

I'm waiting for the whole season to wrap up so I can binge. So excited as I loved S1. Reply

huh is it an anthropology series? Reply

It's actually an Anthropologie Original Series, coming to their new streaming service for basic white women Reply

Nicole Kidman is anything but basic please delete this Reply

i think you meant anthology but lmao Reply

I loved it but no. The ending was perfect. Reply

not interested. the series was messy and melodramatic except for queen nicole. her storyline was amazing. im glad my fav shailene outacted reese and went toe-to-toe with nicole. slay! Reply

outacted reese and went toe-to-toe with nicole



Now those are some big little lies, sis Reply

not really. did you not see her scenes where she realizes who her rapist it? wtf did reese do except produce? she was exactly like she is in all her movies- a prototype of her legally blonde character Reply

im glad my fav shailene outacted reese and went toe-to-toe with nicole.



Reply

y u gotta lie? Reply

"im glad my fav shailene outacted reese"



sis i know this show is about white culture but how many glasses of rosé were u drinking while watching this to reach such levels of confusion Reply

wat Reply

Reported for personal attack Reply

Lies Reply

i liked reese's performance a lot. but lol @ people acting like shai wasn't good. Reply

im glad my fav shailene outacted reese and went toe-to-toe with nicole.







Tbf, she def went toe to toe with Reese but don't you ever in your life compare anyone on that shows work to the masterclass Nicole "DAT B***H" Kidman put on every...damn...episode! Tbf, she def went toe to toe with Reese but don't you ever in your life compare anyone on that shows work to the masterclass Nicole "DAT B***H" Kidman put on every...damn...episode! Reply

shailene outacted reese and went toe-to-toe with nicole.



Excuse me, lying is a sin Reply

I agree, Shai outacted Reese! Don't know about the toe-to-toe with Nicole part though. Reply

im glad my fav shailene outacted reese and went toe-to-toe with nicole. slay!





I can't tell if this is sarcasm 🤔 Reply

i think shailene was better than people here give her credit for, but in no way was she toe-to-toe with nicole. she didn't even outact reese either, lol Reply

Shailene was, by far, the weakest link. I say this as someone who usually likes her acting. Reply

lmfaooooooo Reply

No Reply

They really got Andrea Arnold! Dammn!!! Reply

I'm curious about the setting for this place because from images I've seen it screams Sydney but its obv been transferred to a US local but it doesn't look like any place in the US I've seen before at least not in media Reply

The show is set in Monterey, which is a city in central CA. I lived there for a few years and while I was reading the book I was like "okay, yeah, this could totally work in Monterey." That said, only some of the show was filmed there. Nicole's house is actually in Carmel (rich town in Monterey county) but I think that's the only house in the area? The Fisherman's Warf is in it. But a lot of it looked close enough. Maybe like... the Monterey I lived in with a bit more money? Reply

The houses were in Carmel and Malibu, California. They filmed in Monterey. Reply

It's interesting you say that because the book is set in Australia (it might be Sydney, not sure but most of the author's books are set there). Reply

I think it's some rando beach town iirc Reply

Lmao I'm angry that Laura Dern doesn't have a tag tbh Reply

she's an icon and was my favorite in the entire thing. Reply

"New director, Andrea Arnold (Transparent, American Honey) is taking over this year"



umm omg? Reply

my exact reaction as well Reply

Ikr? I gasped. Reply

lol i was like noo, they got someone else and it's gonna go downhill from here... wait a sec, i know that name Reply

