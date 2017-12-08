First look at A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2!
Get a first look at A Series of Unfortunate Events season 2 https://t.co/uv75lOB1bI— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 7, 2017
Season 2 will covers books 5-9. The Austere Academy, The Ersatz Elevator, The Vile Village, The Hostile Hospital and The Carnivorous Carnival.
First look at #ASOUE Season 2.— A Series of Unfortunate Events (@UnfortunateTV) December 7, 2017
(via @EW) pic.twitter.com/2xD7RrswUz
Behind the scenes of the Ersatz Elevator. #ASOUE 👁— A Series of Unfortunate Events (@UnfortunateTV) December 7, 2017
(via @EW) pic.twitter.com/8fERsjYPWj
SOURCE
Queen Esme looks nothing like I imagined. They could have made her brunette at least :(
That being said, still can't wait for this.
It's an unpopular opinion but I think Jim Carey was spot on as Olaf.
Edited at 2017-12-08 09:47 pm (UTC)
My favorite part was still that song the troupe did in like episode two?
They better do right by the VFD song.
Brb SCREAMING
Hopefully the kids got better at acting this time.