First look at A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2!

Even now I can't believe they found an Emily Browning look alike lmao.



That being said, still can't wait for this. Reply

I LIVED for Emily Browning's gothic dress in the film Reply

I was about to comment the same thing. It always blows my mind how similar she looks Reply

Right? I had to google to see if they were related. Reply

who is playing esme? i can't tell and googling would take TOO LONG. Reply

the lady wearing the OTT hats is esme. Reply

i meant the actress, but i just looked it up and it's the fabulous lucy punch! and tony hale is jerome! Reply

lol ngl i thought that was sharon needles for a second in the first tweet Reply

lmao I thought so too Reply

I got Max from s7 Reply

i am so excited for this, it was my fave netflix show of 2017 tbh, though i dont think it was that popular. i thought the tone and humor was spot on, and even though im still not sold on NPH as olaf, i have learned to appreciate him in the role. Reply

Everything about the show was perfect especially the casting. Apart from NPH, he's got the camp part down but none of the actual menace and it doesn't help that I can't stand the guy.



It's an unpopular opinion but I think Jim Carey was spot on as Olaf. Reply

Jim Carrey was great he was much scarier than NPH Reply

Jim was insanely creepy in his portrayal. NPH I felt tried to copy him but failed. Reply

even more unpopular opinion, but i think both of them were terrible in the role tbh Reply

jim carrey was great as olaf, he had a good balance of humor and horror, which olaf is supposed to have. NPH is too humor. Reply

I like Jim better than Neil. Reply

I actually think the tone of the film is much more spot on in line with the books. The show was a bit too whimsical for my tastes. Also, Liam Aiken and Emily Browning were a better Violet and Klaus imo. The new kids were too precocious and robotic.



Reply

I don't really like NPH in the role; it's obviously a vehicle for him and I actually find myself getting annoyed when he is on so much (even hearing him sing the theme song I can feel my soul leaving the room). The children are really bland compared to him and they are meant to be the focus point of the books, and at the same time I find NPH's "menace" unconvincing. So I'm bummed I didn't like this much. Reply

Completely forgot about this. Reply

I never finished the first season. It made me understand why the movie shoved three books into one. They're too repetitive to keep your interest after a while. And it wasn't dark enough for me, the Pushing Daisies style just didn't work. Reply

Same. The ~quirkyness wasn't bad when it had Snicket just stepping in to make a comment but I didn't jive with the rest of it.



My favorite part was still that song the troupe did in like episode two? Reply

that part cracked me up, ia. Reply

I'll probably give this season a go though, The Vile Village was always my favourite. And The Slippery Slope. Reply

The first season was trash and I doubt they've improved any, so I'm just here to agree with the OP that Esme should be brunette. Reply

omg the Austere Academy and Hostile Hospital are my shit.



They better do right by the VFD song. Reply

Brb SCREAMING Reply

She’s def not my Esme (portia de Rossi forever) but she’s fine.



Hopefully the kids got better at acting this time. Reply

Oooh I like the Portia idea she'd have been excellent Reply

I'm excited Reply

CARMELITA SPATS OMG!!! I can't wait for her tbh, I had such horrible fun reading her XD Reply

i'll watch when i run out of other things to watch Reply

