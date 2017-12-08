Taylor Swift is no silence breaker.





can't spell reputation without puta sweetie. Reply

she really is the baddest puta wow Reply

Time need someone famous on the cover to generate enough interest. It's not a case of if she's a good representation, it was a deliberate business decision. It's sad that this happens in the U.S., but I get it.



Edited at 2017-12-08 11:32 pm (UTC)

drama is the only reason i've made this post Reply

I support your efforts 100% Reply

Lol, sis, I love you Reply

I can fully support that Reply

Literally me, just gong to shut up for this one and see how it goes Reply

Edited at 2017-12-08 08:47 pm (UTC) GO. IN.

I want Joaquin back :'( Reply

aww i love kevin Reply

Is that the same guy from the "I'm a weirdo" gif? They look kind of the same but also not... Reply

No, different guys. Reply

I want to fuck Raco, still do. What a babe Reply

i agree. im sure confronting your abuser like that is terrifying and can affect your mental health adversely but to call her a leader or whatever is bullshit. Reply

no one called her a leader, but the fact that rainn saw a 35% increase in calls to its hotline over the weekend following her testimony def contributes to silence being broken about sexual assault Reply

I'd like to see how much of a correlation there actually is between her testimony and that 35% increase. Reply

not the point. Reply

It went way over your head, but that’s ok. Reply

fuck off Reply

she's gross for not denouncing her nazi stans but nhf these think-pieces on how she's not a "good" victim Reply

+1



She is a victim. We must recognize that. But she is also cool with Trump, nazis, and white supremacists. And we should never forget that. Reply

yes. i think its most likely she voted for hillary and i doubt she has new hot takes on tr**mp that haven't been said a billion times before. but how much does it take to say "i hate nazis"? her silence in that regard is unforgivable imo. Reply

lol so how have you come to the conclusion that she is cool with nazis and white supremacists? Because she hasn't publicly said she's not? She doesn't ever speak on politics which I think is really lame but you can't just go on calling people nazi supports because they don't publicly speak against it

Reply

the reason she's in the position she is is that people DO see her as a good victim, the ideal victim in fact. Reply

Agreed. This is putting enormous weight on the shoulders of other victims as well. They can already feel intense shame because of the act of someone else, we shouldn't expect them to bear anyone else's expectation of what to do next. Reply

Parent

Exactly. It's really getting gross. Reply

i'd like to leave all taylor swift thinkpieces in 2017, thanks. Reply

Honestly, same. It only fuels her fire. There needs to be a media blackout on her, much like there should've have been on dRumpf back in 2016. Reply

She's gonna write a song about this.



Don't worry, it's gonna be a dog whistle that only White girls can hear. Reply

omfgg i literally screamed at this lol

she's for herself, and for her white skinny ass women that look like karlis kloss lol and them only Reply

If she's talking about her situation I'm always gonna be 100% in her corner. Doesn't mean her silence on these other issues isn't deafening.



What happened to her was wrong, but, does she really deserve to share a cover with some of these women from the



I mean, I'd never downplay her experience/assault, but, it's clear that she's all about herselfIf she's talking about her situation I'm always gonna be 100% in her corner. Doesn't mean her silence on these other issues isn't deafening.What happened to her was wrong, but, does she really deserve to share a cover with some of these women from the #MeToo movement? There's so many, and if you think she wasn't chosen for her name, you're crazy. The women who came out over the last month and a half with their stories could fill not only a cover, but a whole magazine. Yet, they omit them for somebody who up until it became trendy, not only refused to identify as Feminist, but had a backwards explanation for it. Reply

round two i guess have fun lol Reply

Omg so cute. Reply

Me rn Reply

she may not be part of the



Edited at 2017-12-08 08:50 pm (UTC) here we go again
she may not be part of the #metoo movement/a silence breaker, but her testimony at her trial was statistically proven to have a direct impact on increased silence being broken by other victims and i don't see what is so difficult to understand about how that means a great deal, especially when it speaks to non-famous women breaking their silence

great! yes! definitely! The issue is the way narratives of resistance and calls to action coalesce around and create profit for wealthy white women. Meanwhile its queers and poc doing the labour. thats the problem, bb.



Edited at 2017-12-08 08:54 pm (UTC)

yeah, nobody in these thinkpieces is getting that granular lol. if they were, it wouldn't be so maddening and it would be a convo worth having, but it's mostly been cut and dry "taylor is silent about politics, so her contribution to any other discussion is not worth a damn"



Edited at 2017-12-08 08:57 pm (UTC)

well said Reply

I don't care for most of the rhetoric being spewed in regards to her being on the cover but I will say what you're saying here is a conversation that needs to be had....just not if its only to demonize Taylor. Reply

IA. And I think that there should be more think pieces directed at the society/system that places the lives of WW over minority women or queer women. Reply

this is really all that needs to be said imo Reply

wait what? statistically proven? Reply

Parent

can the think pieces stop? all this attention and publicity (negative or otherwise) is only helping her Reply

yeah stop it bc it’s helping her sell records, not because a woman’s experience with sexual assault is being intensely scrutinized for no fucking reason Reply

are ppl actually criticizing her for her experience with sexual assault?

are ppl actually criticizing her for her experience with sexual assault?

all comments i've seen happen to be about her not standing up against nazis and trump which is just beating a dead horse cos we all know she never will so what's the point of these think pieces?

Parent

i lol at all the people whose only comments about that Time piece center around taylor, like for all your bs about her not belonging on the piece youve really had nothing to say about the piece that didn't directly relate back to taylor Reply

This sums up my feelings on the subject pretty well. Reply

Edited at 2017-12-08 08:54 pm (UTC) is she being positioned as "the face" of a movement? her trial and testimony was before #MeToo went viral (yes I know it's been around for a lot longer but it didn't get attention until recently). she was ONE person on the cover and ONE person who was profiled

mte. people who are pissy about this are the ones making it all about her instead of about everyone Reply

Seriously, this whole discourse has been so disgusting. If you want to argue that Tarana Burke should also have been on the cover, go ahead, but you don't need to tear down another assault victim in order to do so. Reply

i'm still in disbelief that all of this controversy is embroiling a cover where she's one of five women featured. i was ready for the cover to be this glamour shot of her close-up and winking to the camera Reply

yeah, i don't see how being one of five women on the cover is making her THE face of the movement. Reply

I think it's just since her profile is so high, it has become "Taylor Swift is Time Person of the Year" to a lot of media outlets (which arguably isn't her fault). Also, this being her only interview of the year has played a big part. It makes it seem she's very much picking and choosing what to talk about, and if she wanted to help the movement, surely discussing the issue elsewhere would be a great idea...but then she'd be asked about Trump and Neo-Nazis, so that won't happen. Reply

I really wish Terry Crews, Garbielle Union, Lupita, Kesha or Tarana had been featured on the cover over T**lor S**ft. What I am saying doesn't minimize what happened to her, but she somehow always manages to get centered within discussions she is never vocal about. — Lara Witt (@Femmefeministe) December 6, 2017





And I will always feel this way: Black women (cis & trans) do the work and white women reap the benefits.



If you're not prioritizing Q/T BlPOC/BIWOC within our/your movements, then the work will never get done. It will never be sustainable or transformative. — Lara Witt (@Femmefeministe) December 6, 2017





I don't consider her to be a feminist nor even an ally, her work has never been there, yet we attribute her monetary value and success as a form of success because white women really just want to be equal to white men within white supremacy. — Lara Witt (@Femmefeministe) December 6, 2017





This includes sexual assault, advocacy, feminism and her place within white privilege. Read @rozzybox's piece in relation to this: https://t.co/NKPRjJnVmP — Lara Witt (@Femmefeministe) December 6, 2017





that lena mention is killing me. GO IN <3 Reply

i don't agree with this, her specific case in unique and i guess somewhat interesting (wrong word but yeah) in that taylor's celebrity is SO huge-- probably the most famous and prolific of the women featured-- and the assault took place in such a public place, etc., that it's kind of a singular example.



what i do agree with is criticism of taylor swift being labelled a silence breaker in 2017, without context, and without recognizing her privilege that she protects specifically by being silent. Reply

bc they need to SELL the magazine in order for people to read the contents inside.



it's not right but it's the truth, sadly. Reply

Parent

i can understand arguing for tarana burke on the cover, since she's featured in the article. but not everyone wants to be "visible" when it comes to this story.



i am no taylor swift fan but i don't get the negative obsession with her. can't people just... not care about her? Reply

countdown to the c&d? Reply

