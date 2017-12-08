Taylor Swift is no silence breaker.
Taylor Swift’s bravery in this instance isn't up for debate, but to call her a feminist "silence breaker" is ignoring every time she’s failed to show up or speak out for women in the past https://t.co/bgOoaqVz0E— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) 7 grudnia 2017
- Taylor Swift was chosen to represent a "me too" movement,
- Times magazine calls her testimony one of milestones around sexual harassment,
- her public image goes against the 'silence breaker' - she did not risk any personal or professional repercussions,
- she is not showing solidarity with other victims, does not speak against other predators (like Trump).
She is a victim. We must recognize that. But she is also cool with Trump, nazis, and white supremacists. And we should never forget that.
If she's talking about her situation I'm always gonna be 100% in her corner. Doesn't mean her silence on these other issues isn't deafening.
What happened to her was wrong, but, does she really deserve to share a cover with some of these women from the #MeToo movement? There's so many, and if you think she wasn't chosen for her name, you're crazy. The women who came out over the last month and a half with their stories could fill not only a cover, but a whole magazine. Yet, they omit them for somebody who up until it became trendy, not only refused to identify as Feminist, but had a backwards explanation for it.
Every time I see a Taylor Swift post
Re: Every time I see a Taylor Swift post
she may not be part of the #metoo movement/a silence breaker, but her testimony at her trial was statistically proven to have a direct impact on increased silence being broken by other victims and i don't see what is so difficult to understand about how that means a great deal, especially when it speaks to non-famous women breaking their silence
all comments i've seen happen to be about her not standing up against nazis and trump which is just beating a dead horse cos we all know she never will so what's the point of these think pieces?
what i do agree with is criticism of taylor swift being labelled a silence breaker in 2017, without context, and without recognizing her privilege that she protects specifically by being silent.
it's not right but it's the truth, sadly.
i am no taylor swift fan but i don't get the negative obsession with her. can't people just... not care about her?