Okay lol Reply

Thread

Link

amber really makes seth's show for me. Reply

Thread

Link

amber is my fave seth writer Reply

Thread

Link

I love Amber Reply

Thread

Link

many of my friends have faces!!! Reply

Thread

Link

This was funny, vote amber ruffin lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Amber is one of the best parts of his show, I'll watch anything that has her as part of the preview image lol Reply

Thread

Link

lol she's great Reply

Thread

Link

A good time to re-up the definition of "onomatapology": Makes apology noises; is not actually an apology. — Linda Holmes (@nprmonkeysee) October 6, 2016



Reply

Thread

Link

Lol I love this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I approve this neologism! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love that seth has so many great lady writers and that he features them so promently. Reply

Thread

Link