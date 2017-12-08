'Good Morning Britain' Host Calls Nick Jonas the Wrong Name During 'Jumanji' Interview!
Kate Garraway calls @nickjonas the wrong name during Jumanji interview on @GMBhttps://t.co/kAwTnHDI0O pic.twitter.com/nsv3qFUiNs— Digital Spy (@digitalspy) December 8, 2017
ONTD fav Nicky J is causing a ruckus on social media. Must be a day. that ends. in Y. The Jumanji hunk has been all around the globe recently promoting his upcoming album and his two December blockbusters.
While in London to attend one of the film's premiere, the fashion icon stopped by Good Morning Britain. Host Kate Garraway introduced the A lister [@DigitalSpy's words, not mine] as 'Nick JONES,' leaving co-host Ben Shephard, Nicky J, and the British viewing public scratching their heads.
Passionate British Jo Bro fans took to Twitter to resist Garraway's flub.
Sounded like @kategarraway just called @nickjonas 'Nick Jones' on @GMB. Big no no. If people call me Mrs Jones they are quickly corrected. #getitright— Mrs Jonas (@Jonas_Mother) December 8, 2017
The woman on @GMB just called @nickjonas Nick Jones, ew cringe— Celyn Davies (@DaviesCelyn1) December 8, 2017
Who is Nick JONES Kate ? 😬#Gmb— Trudy (@lilmizsparkle) December 8, 2017
turned the tv on to see nick jonas being interviewed by kate garaway! and she just called him nick jones so good morning— jingle bel (@ryngoslng) December 8, 2017
And up next, we have Nick Jones #gmb— Dan (@DanielBardsley_) December 8, 2017
Oops! Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle roars into theaters on December 20, 2017.
Sources: @DigitalSpy. British Twitter, 1, 2, 3, 4.
SMH. ONTD: What do people call you behind your back?
Nancy
Nadine
Nell/Nellie
Neve
Nora
Nyssa
... I have to be real, It took me like ten minutes to think of these seven (without any help from dictionaries) and I know I'm missing obvious ones, not to mention non-Western ones. 😢
Naya
Nesta
...
That's all I could come up with to add.
lmfao best part of the post
This woman I've worked with for the past year just called me "Allen" about an hour ago. She's also called me "Andrew" in the past. My name is "Anthony".
This girl in my acting class in college called me "Brandon" legit every time she saw me, and I'd always correct her, but she kept doing it. The last time I even talked to her she called me Brandon at a party and I snapped and yelled "I've told you a million times my name is fucking Anthony" and then I left the conversation lol.
I like literally can't stand people sometimes.
When in Rome, lady! Damn.
My name is Justine.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.