'Good Morning Britain' Host Calls Nick Jonas the Wrong Name During 'Jumanji' Interview!

People always call me Nicole because apparently other female names with N aren't memorable Reply

Thread

Link

Noelle

Nancy

Nadine

Nell/Nellie

Neve

Nora

Nyssa



... I have to be real, It took me like ten minutes to think of these seven (without any help from dictionaries) and I know I'm missing obvious ones, not to mention non-Western ones. 😢 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Natalie

Naya

Nesta



...



That's all I could come up with to add. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my names Hannah and I get called heather all the freakin time! its not even close! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i just assumed she had maybe called him joe jonas. nick jones? sis! Reply

Thread

Link

That's what he gets for wearing a Skankees hat. Reply

Thread

Link

Someone misspoke. Big whoop. Reply

Thread

Link

i didn't even know he was in the movie Reply

Thread

Link

He's the star! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Oh no! Reply

Thread

Link

Go call the police! Go call the gov'nor! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao exactly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[@DigitalSpy's words, not mine]

lmfao best part of the post Reply

Thread

Link

There was a women I worked with on projects for 12 months who constantly called me Jacqueline...... I guess my first name started with J and my surname kind of sounded like acqueline...... But it was hilarious the whole time, my close friends kept asking why does she call you Jacqueline????? Reply

Thread

Link

I know this case isn't a big deal, but it really bugs me when people can't be bothered to remember my name, especially when I see them often.



This woman I've worked with for the past year just called me "Allen" about an hour ago. She's also called me "Andrew" in the past. My name is "Anthony".



This girl in my acting class in college called me "Brandon" legit every time she saw me, and I'd always correct her, but she kept doing it. The last time I even talked to her she called me Brandon at a party and I snapped and yelled "I've told you a million times my name is fucking Anthony" and then I left the conversation lol.



I like literally can't stand people sometimes. Reply

Thread

Link

The boxer/shipper/burly job guy at my job was named Anthony, and my boss, who was from South Africa, called him "Ant-ony," which is the British pronunciation, I guess. But he was this blue-collar guy from Harlem and you could see he was not happy being called Ant-ony. But my boss kept calling him that. Apparently for like ten years.



When in Rome, lady! Damn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, I love when people call me Antony it’s so beautiful haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ant(h)ony sounds hot imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're re-doing jumanji? i really need to pay more attention to movies lol. *listens to 'Mrs. Jones'* Reply

Thread

Link

I just want to say that some people have war in their countries. Reply

Thread

Link

It really bugs me when people call me Justin



My name is Justine. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

Poor daddy! Reply

Thread

Link