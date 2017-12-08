Oop

'Good Morning Britain' Host Calls Nick Jonas the Wrong Name During 'Jumanji' Interview!



ONTD fav Nicky J is causing a ruckus on social media. Must be a day. that ends. in Y. The Jumanji hunk has been all around the globe recently promoting his upcoming album and his two December blockbusters.

While in London to attend one of the film's premiere, the fashion icon stopped by Good Morning Britain. Host Kate Garraway introduced the A lister [@DigitalSpy's words, not mine] as 'Nick JONES,' leaving co-host Ben Shephard, Nicky J, and the British viewing public scratching their heads.

Passionate British Jo Bro fans took to Twitter to resist Garraway's flub.











Oops! Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle roars into theaters on December 20, 2017.

Sources: @DigitalSpy. British Twitter, 1, 2, 3, 4.

SMH. ONTD: What do people call you behind your back?

Tagged: , , , , , ,