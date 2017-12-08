First Look at Jessica Jones Season 2
Marvel's Jessica Jones: David Tennant's Kilgrave returns to torment Jessica in season 2 first look https://t.co/hTVa47Psqk— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 8, 2017
In the first look at Jessica Jones season 2, it appears that Jessica is still haunted by Killgrave.
It's the only one that held my attention for more than 2 episodes. I actually watched all the way through and was completely invested
[Spoiler (click to open)] how did he come back tho, i thought the end of s1 was very... definitive.
i'm assuming that he's not actually there, she's suffering from ptsd and is basically hallucinating him