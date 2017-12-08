GIVE IT TO ME NOW! Reply

SCREAMINGGG. I’ve been waiting for two years! I have suffered through all the male shows awaiting her return! And JR Ramirez fine ass gonna be on it too, yes gawd Reply

I hated Killgrave, but I'm so excited for this.



It's the only one that held my attention for more than 2 episodes. I actually watched all the way through and was completely invested Reply

Same @ 2 episodes lol I gave up on Daredevil and Luke Cage so fast, didn't even bother with the rest Reply

omg i was so bored by luke cage too and i thought i was the only one because a lot of people here sing its praises Reply

Luke Cage was so boring. I didn't watch Daredevil either bc it seemed equally dull. Reply

i overheard a guy today saying that daredevil was better than JJ and i'm just gonna assume he's a misogynist Reply

same here, they were fucking boring but i binged jj in a weekend Reply

MTE!!! I tried The Defenders + was bored to tears... Reply

Can't believe it's taken this long. Dgaf @ literally every other Marvel show Reply

I feel like I've been waiting for this for literally forever. Do we have a release date yet? Reply

Yay. But no more Kilgrove. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] how did he come back tho, i thought the end of s1 was very... definitive. aaahh! Reply

it appears that Jessica is still haunted by Killgrave



i'm assuming that he's not actually there, she's suffering from ptsd and is basically hallucinating him Reply

I think he's just a PTSD ghost. At least I hope so. I don't mind him appearing as a "haunting" figure as long as he stays all the way dead. Reply

I HAVE A MIGHTY NEED Reply

Yes! I've suffered through so much Iron Fist and Dare Devil. I deserve this! Reply

lmao Reply

Ugh Killgrave was so creepy. I don't get why he's back. Reply

because just because he's dead doesn't mean jessica is ~magically cured of the trauma she suffered at his hands Reply

Yes. Good. Finally. After so many dudes, I can't wait. Reply

