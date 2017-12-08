Anna Biller reveals her crew tried to undermine her on the set of The Love Witch
Fun fact: most of the crew on THE LOVE WITCH (with a few exceptions) hated what we were shooting and did not even see the movie after it was done. pic.twitter.com/CQQqNocmzg— Anna Biller (@missannabiller) December 7, 2017
TL;DR
Anna Biller who produced/wrote/directed The Love Witch and also served as editor, set decorator, costume designer, production designer and art director on the film went into detail about how crew members called her a bitch, stared at the actress during nude scenes, lied to her about scheduling matters, refused to do their work and yelled at her.
Men are now going on twitter to manspain to her about how this was all her fault.
It was so bad that during reshoots we had different ADs, and they were appalled at what was going on. "Your own crew is sabotaging you. Why??" they asked.— Anna Biller (@missannabiller) December 7, 2017
For example, a location asst. told me we had to stop shooting in the park because he couldn't get the right permit, but then lost his shit when a park ranger said yes, we can get that for you!— Anna Biller (@missannabiller) December 7, 2017
Or, they were screaming at me saying that we had to leave a location early because the house owners wanted us gone, but I later found out the owners were totally fine with us being there— Anna Biller (@missannabiller) December 7, 2017
I've had the same thing on other films. Some crew members seem hell-bent on destroying you and the film to make sure it never gets in the can, and will use direct subterfuge.— Anna Biller (@missannabiller) December 7, 2017
Up in Eureka, some crew members helped outfit a pickup truck to shoot on the coast, while others were literally screaming in our ears while we were working that they forbid us to get the shots.— Anna Biller (@missannabiller) December 7, 2017
And when I asked the first AD to help me with things like shot lists, storyboards, and staging actors, he literally refused and walked way, although that was his job— Anna Biller (@missannabiller) December 7, 2017
So I had to stage the bar fight by myself, since the guy we had hired as a fight coordinator was psycho and my AD left the room. It was very stressful.— Anna Biller (@missannabiller) December 7, 2017
During the renaissance shoot, I had four ADS but couldn't find any of them. I ended up running from tent to tent gathering actors for rehearsals. "Where are your ADs?" they asked in astonishment.— Anna Biller (@missannabiller) December 7, 2017
I was the only crew member not to be given a walkie, so I couldn't contact them that way either. So I begged for them to rent me a bullhorn, but when I used it I saw them snickering.— Anna Biller (@missannabiller) December 7, 2017
I asked for the ADS to set up an extra shoot day since we were behind schedule, and they didn't do it and didn't tell me. And then when I got upset about it, the whole crew registered me as a "bitch."— Anna Biller (@missannabiller) December 7, 2017
I think they wanted to see me fail spectacularly to create my movie, since they thought I was an egomaniac in controlling so much of it myself.— Anna Biller (@missannabiller) December 7, 2017
I think the attitude was like, "You think you can do everything by yourself. Well, see if you can make your film without a crew!"— Anna Biller (@missannabiller) December 7, 2017
Oh and there are other gross things too, like men crowding around the sound guy's monitor on a closed set to ogle the actress. They did that on VIVA too.— Anna Biller (@missannabiller) December 7, 2017
Ughhhh, this is so gross and depressing.
ONTD have jealous co-workers ever tried to sabotage you?
holy crap
the love witch is great enough as it is but knowing she had to put up w all this bullshit makes it even more of an achievement imo
How horrifying. #banallmen
guuuurl. you're missing out. it's a feminist comedy / satire that's best described as 'lana del rey joins a witch coven' tbh, lol
I still have to see The Love Witch! but I love following her on twitter.
i should rent it this weekend
You don't have to love her style, but I think it's really easy to watch The Love Witch and recognize that she is a flat out genius with incredible talent, so to know that there were people sabotaging her the whole way through is so upsetting because maybe they didn't succeed in destroying her, but how many other women have had their vision reduced because their co-workers are sexists?
Also you just know that as her star rises all those awful crew members are going to use her name and the fact that they worked on The Love Witch to get jobs.
That is immediately what I thought when I saw how well received The Love Witch was.
I hope if they ask for references she can be honest about how they weren't team players, but probably not.