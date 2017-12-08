Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Anna Biller reveals her crew tried to undermine her on the set of The Love Witch


TL;DR

Anna Biller who produced/wrote/directed The Love Witch and also served as editor, set decorator, costume designer, production designer and art director on the film went into detail about how crew members called her a bitch, stared at the actress during nude scenes, lied to her about scheduling matters, refused to do their work and yelled at her.

Men are now going on twitter to manspain to her about how this was all her fault.































Ughhhh, this is so gross and depressing.

ONTD have jealous co-workers ever tried to sabotage you?
