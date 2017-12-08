Anna Biller reveals her crew tried to undermine her on the set of The Love Witch

i saw this on your tumblr OP and was just :o Reply

Same! Fuck all those insecure, unprofessional pricks! Reply

Wow, well props to her for making a great film while dealing with all this bullshit. Love this movie and she is incredibly talented. Reply

this exactly

the love witch is great enough as it is but knowing she had to put up w all this bullshit makes it even more of an achievement imo Reply

That's soooo fucking gross. I love this movie. The campy over the top-ness of it is amazing. Reply

men CANNOT TAKE being told what to do by a woman. i used to be a teacher and i could see it in boys from the age of 12. they would respect a "stern" male teacher, but would recoil in this weird sexist-disgust when a female teacher dared to do the same. it was honestly horrifying to watch and really explained a lot. Reply

Wow, I believe this. This is another reason why I only want daughters. No young male heathens for me!



Edited at 2017-12-08 08:21 pm (UTC)

I would be a nervous wreck 24/7 if I had a daughter. Knowing the way boys and men are towards girls and women? Fucckkkkk noooo. Having a daughter is such a scary thought.



Edited at 2017-12-08 08:59 pm (UTC)

I'm getting certified to teach middle school social studies right now and yikes, this is not something I've thought about before. Reply

i worked at summer camps for a few summers and all of the female workers faced this problem, it's so disheartening Reply

How horrifying. I just reblogged this from you too.How horrifying. #banallmen Reply

not surprised at all. people are scum. where can I watch The Love Witch online legally so I can support her? Reply

you can rent it on itunes, that's where i watched it Reply

ugh, i refuse to download and use itunes but i will check around on amazon and such instead Reply

i give her a lot of credit for wearing so many hats on her projects, and it's awful to read how much shit she had to put up w getting it made, but the love witch is absolute garbage and i applaud/question anyone who was able to sit thru the entirety of it Reply

I mean you could hate it but also see why some of us gays love it right? It's basically Lana del Rey: the Movie. Reply

lol i was all for the aesthetics but it's about an hour too long and when acting is intentionally bad it sometimes misses the mark imo Reply

don't insult lana like that Reply

lol i love everything about it (except that i think it was way too long), but then again i know i have questionable taste



question anyone who was able to sit through it..? girl, there are more people here that have creamed their panties over iron man 2 than the love witch so ONTD is not the place to come in and look down on other people's taste. Reply

first of all...what the fuck is the love witch? secondly, what the hell was wrong with her crew? she couldn't fire them and get new people or anything? this is gross and i'm confused lol Reply

She did change out several people and do reshoots but the problem is most of the people with experience who get jobs through contacts in the community are men with no respect for women. Reply

aaaahhh that makes sense. i have little knowledge of anything crew-related. that sucks, and good for her for calling them out. now ....what is this love witch, and is it worth a buzzed viewing via my bed? lol Reply

first of all...what the fuck is the love witch?



guuuurl. you're missing out. it's a feminist comedy / satire that's best described as 'lana del rey joins a witch coven' tbh, lol



Film sets are total sausagefests and a lot of them are assholes, the entire culture needs to change. Reply

Mte. They're such male dominated spaces Reply

god, that's so depressing. I hope she's able to hire better people for her next projects. and you can totally see how this could all happen with a female director.

I still have to see The Love Witch! but I love following her on twitter.



I still have to see The Love Witch! but I love following her on twitter. Reply

Same here! I follow a ton of directors on twitter, but she is 100% one of my faves, she has such a love of her craft and of film. Reply

i had no idea she handled so much of the film, she's amazing! i've still never seen it :(

i should rent it this weekend



i should rent it this weekend Reply

Men suck Reply

It was heartbreaking to read this, because I do artistic stuff myself and it's so easy to doubt yourself.



You don't have to love her style, but I think it's really easy to watch The Love Witch and recognize that she is a flat out genius with incredible talent, so to know that there were people sabotaging her the whole way through is so upsetting because maybe they didn't succeed in destroying her, but how many other women have had their vision reduced because their co-workers are sexists?



Also you just know that as her star rises all those awful crew members are going to use her name and the fact that they worked on The Love Witch to get jobs. Reply

ia that she's incredibly talented, but i think that the love witch could've done w some closer editing/a second set of trusted eyes (not a man's). i wouldn't go so far as to call her a genius, though lol Reply

ita that she's a genius and, once again, had it been a man making this film he would've been praised to hell and back for his clever, nuanced take on feminism but since this was a woman, it just wasn't quite clear or well executed enough. or something. Reply

all those awful crew members are going to use her name and the fact that they worked on The Love Witch to get jobs.



That is immediately what I thought when I saw how well received The Love Witch was. Reply

anna immediately earned my respect when she talked about making that pentagram rug, BY HAND, at night while watching tv. Reply

god i hope none of these men get work again Reply

