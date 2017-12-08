December 8th, 2017, 01:49 pm sandstorm ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL TRAILER #1 From James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez. Opens July 20th, 2018.sourceoh. Tagged: anime / manga, christoph waltz, film - science fiction, film trailer / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6767 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-12-08 08:07 pm (UTC)
Jennifer and Mahershala look great!! <3333333
the song choice is even worse than the eyes lmao!!!
Edited at 2017-12-08 08:09 pm (UTC)
This one is passable since people on the source material are white/American and it happens in America