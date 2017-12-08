Rapunzel

First Stills: The Nutcracker and The Four Realms



Clara (Makenzie Foy, "Interstellar") has lost the magical key that will unlock a priceless gift from her mother. To get it back, she must travel across the Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers, and Land of Sweets, where she meets Keira Knightley’s Sugar Plum Fairy.

There's also a dark and foreboding fourth realm ruled by Helen Mirrin.









The film comes out November 2nd, 2018

source

I am so excited for this!!
(Really sorry mods, I forgot the title.)
