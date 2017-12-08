First Stills: The Nutcracker and The Four Realms
Check out these exclusive first look images from Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms! (via @EW) Learn more: https://t.co/PM29c0Y2wV pic.twitter.com/HP19zpq7j1— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 8, 2017
Clara (Makenzie Foy, "Interstellar") has lost the magical key that will unlock a priceless gift from her mother. To get it back, she must travel across the Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers, and Land of Sweets, where she meets Keira Knightley’s Sugar Plum Fairy.
There's also a dark and foreboding fourth realm ruled by Helen Mirrin.
The film comes out November 2nd, 2018
I am so excited for this!!
On the other hand, OMG THIS LOOKS EXACTLY LIKE THE STUFF I DREW AS A 6-YEAR-OLD EVERYTHING'S SO PURPLE LET ME DEVOUR THIS SPECTACLE
Tchaikovsky >>>>>
Because I'll be legit sad if they don't. This one of my favourite pieces :(
I'm sad I might not be able to go The Nutcracker this year. I was planning on it, but was stuck waiting on a big development in my life that ultimately didn't happen and now all the good seats are sold out. I don't want to be up on the third floor in the back.