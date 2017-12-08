First Stills: The Nutcracker and The Four Realms

she looks like the girl who played bella and edward's demon child in twilight Reply

I'm pretty sure she is. Reply

wtf I was gonna say she looks so old but then I realized those movies came out 5 years ago Reply

Yep, she was child Reneseme! or however the fuck you spell it. Reply

On the one hand, I have so many reasons to believe this will be unnecessary with nothing of value to add other than pretty images

On the other hand, OMG THIS LOOKS EXACTLY LIKE THE STUFF I DREW AS A 6-YEAR-OLD EVERYTHING'S SO PURPLE LET ME DEVOUR THIS SPECTACLE Reply

I'm your second mindset tbh Reply

NOPE Reply

this is going to be visually stunning but i wish it was an actual ballet 😞 Reply

I just wish it looked more faithful to the original short story. That could be super cool Reply

ooh yes that would have been lovely too Reply

There's no way that cotton candy-haired lady is Keira, right? She has more fat on her arm than Keira has on her whole body.



NOT saying the woman is fat in any way. Just that Keira is about as thick as a blade of grass. Reply

I thought that was Elizabeth Banks for a good hour or so until I read the article Reply

Pretty sure that's her. Reply

i had the same thought. i stared at the pic for ages trying to determine whether that's actually keira. i think it must be but she definitely put on some weight. maybe this was filmed around the time of her pregnancy?? Reply

I didn’t know they were making a Nutcracker movie, looks good. Mackenzie was on an episode of The Haunting Hour. Reply

It looks pretty and reminds me of the giant Nutcracker colouring book I had as a kid (took me ages to finish it and it was so pretty and colourful I kept it for years), but I think I'll stick with the ballet. Reply

11-2018

M'kay

If the hellmouth hasn't opened up by then I may say I want to see this. Reply

well it's been a while since i've seen keira and her oscar nominated jaw in action. Reply

looks pretty. i'll watch. i liked mackenzie in interstellar and i love keira Reply

I didn't even know they were making a movie like this. Looks visually stunning at least. Reply

I'm excited for this because Miranda Hart is in it. And it's a Christmas movie I guess. They should've just called it The Nutcracker though. Adding "and the Four Realms" makes it seem like it's a sequel to a movie nobody saw. Reply

I love the Nutcracker sfm. It's the only ballet I've seen in Lincoln Center. I was a little kid and it was just, to be trite, magical. Tchaikovsky >>>>>> Reply

Thread

Lmao I just posted about Dance of The Suga Plum Fairy down below. It might be cliche but I love it so much. It always puts me in a good mood.

Tchaikovsky >>>>> Reply

this looks gorgeous Reply

this lis gorgeous, though kiera looks like effie trinket in the first photo. Reply

https://youtu.be/Rapf3g_XvCc



Because I'll be legit sad if they don't. This one of my favourite pieces :( But are they going to play this? (On my phone, can't embed sorry)Because I'll be legit sad if they don't. This one of my favourite pieces :( Reply

