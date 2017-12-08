Saoirse Ronan Tries to Pronounce Difficult Celeb Names
People have been mispronouncing Saoirse Ronan's name for years — but can the Lady Bird star pronounce other difficult celebrity names?
- Gal Gadot
- Mia Wasikowska
- Joe Manganiello
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
- Domhnall Gleeson
- Ralph Fiennes
- Zosia Mamet
- Téa Leoni
- Maksim Chmerkovskiy
- Matt Czuchry
- Chloë Sevigny
- Milo Ventimiglia
Can people pronounce your name?? What celebrity name can't you pronounce??
she's right too WHO tf is Maksim Chmerkovskiy
i let americans call me "dee-lee-uh" because i hate the way they pronounce it like "dell-yuh" when they try the real version
regardless when reading my name off a page it's always some mangled variation of delta, della, delilah, or who knows what tbh some guy once called me dallas but i think he was on meth
my name isn't difficult to pronounce but ppl see how ~foreign it is and some of them don't even want to try.
i also worked in a predominantly white canadian town where everyone would get mad when i mispronounced their names...like those memes with the extra H, Y, Z, E, whathaveyous whites put in their kids' names was TOO real
my first speech in speech class was on how to pronounce my last name. i even broke it down syllable by syllable.