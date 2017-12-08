Saoirse Ronan Tries to Pronounce Difficult Celeb Names

glad mahershala ali wasn’t one of them Reply

I'm baffled by the confusion over Mahershala, it's pronounced the way it's spelled. Reply

There's a lot of syllables and you don't know which one has the emphasis. Reply

I think it's more because it's so many syllables, people aren't sure where to put the emphasis. I struggled with that for awhile because I'd never heard his name said, I always wanted to put the emphasis on the SHA instead of the HER. Reply

I think it's easy enough on it's own but I get tripped up on the A at the end of his first name and the A at the beginning of his last name. I run them together or I have to really force myself to create a gap between the first and last name. (I do the same thing with Paula Abdul and again neither name is difficult on it's own.) Reply

My first thought was 'does it start off MAY or MAH'??? Reply

right? it’s not that hard/kooky Reply

she's so cuteeeeee 😭😭 and i love her accent



she's right too WHO tf is Maksim Chmerkovskiy Reply

some abusive dbag from dancing w the stars lol Reply

Shes so adorable omg, her accent caught me off guard since she does the American accent so spot on. After I watched that SNL skit welcome to hell, I think she could play a popstar really well, she should take the role from Rooney Mara. Reply

Watching LadyBird I felt there were times her accent kinda came out bit. Its the way she would over emphasize certain words. idk. Reply

my name is delia as in del-ee-ah

i let americans call me "dee-lee-uh" because i hate the way they pronounce it like "dell-yuh" when they try the real version

regardless when reading my name off a page it's always some mangled variation of delta, della, delilah, or who knows what tbh some guy once called me dallas but i think he was on meth Reply

my grandmother's name is delia and we pronounce it deal-yuh haha Reply

I used to work with a deal-yuh and customers constantly asked her where Samson was Reply

Which syllable gets the emphasis? The real way doesn't seem that hard, lol. Americans are stupid (<3 an American). Reply

popsugar's gay intern coming in clutch by only picking white names Reply

Why is her hair that weird two-tone shit? It looks awful. Reply

LMFFFFAO Reply

i'm glad they stayed away from any poc names bc i was braced for that



my name isn't difficult to pronounce but ppl see how ~foreign it is and some of them don't even want to try. Reply

lol same re: last name, i always get them sounding out the first syllable and then they just stop and look @ me Reply

same. white french-canadians dont even try with foreign names cos they hate us but will lose their shit if english-speaking people dont give a fuck about their french ass names 😂 Reply

THIS!



i also worked in a predominantly white canadian town where everyone would get mad when i mispronounced their names...like those memes with the extra H, Y, Z, E, whathaveyous whites put in their kids' names was TOO real Reply

people cant pronounce my last name nor first name. but i dont mind my first name being pronounced wrong since its slight difference in pronunciation. i get tired of correcting people for my last name.



my first speech in speech class was on how to pronounce my last name. i even broke it down syllable by syllable. Reply

v cute Reply

Omg, she has so much personality.....I kinda like ha.... Reply

my first name is fine (rachel) but my last name is a long italian name so i always get ppl stumbling over it Reply

Haha my friends name is Rachel and she gets people calling her Rachelle all the time at her work Reply

Shes such a cutie love ha! Reply

My last name is one syllable and pretty simple but people still pronounce it wrong Reply

Same problem with my first name. I get "Linda" and "Glenn" the most which don't even sound like each other so I don't understand it. Reply

The celebrity name I can't pronounce is Cara Delevingne. But honestly that just because I don't ever remember hearing it said aloud. I mostly read about her here so I could take a guess but I know there's a good chance I'd fuck it up. (Is it French, like Del-e-veen?) Reply

yes, that's correct! i always want to pronounce her first name like kair-uh because i went to school with someone who pronounced it that way, but she says it like car-uh (car as in automobile lol) Reply

