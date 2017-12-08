Who went home on the premiere of Top Chef: Colorado?
Quickfire challenge: For the cheftestants and judges to get to know each other a little bit, the chefs were challenged to make anything they wanted for a family-style pot luck that they would all eat together. At the end of the meal, the chefs chose the dishes they thought were the best and the worst. Their picks pretty much mirrored the judges'.
Quickfire winner:
Tu David
Elimination challenge: The chefs had to put their own, modern spin on meat and potatoes for 200 randos (including worthless Hosea) in a park.
Challenge winner:
Tyler
Eliminated:
Melissa
(From an all-lady bottom 3 =\ )
*****
Challenge: Melissa had to complete along with returning chefs Lee Ann (S1), Kwame (S13), and our dear friend, Marcel (S2), in a potato challenge. Basically, just make a great potato dish. The chefs with the top 3 dishes move on to the next episode. Melissa -- bless her heart -- showed us, both in the quickfire and elimination challenges, that she cannot boil a fucking potato, and really should never been cast on this show. So, it was quite obvious how it was going to go.
Challenge winner:
Marcel
Eliminated:
Melissa, again
*This was actually the second episode of Last Chance Kitchen. In the first episode, Marcel, Lee Ann, and Kwame competed against fellow veteran Jennifer Carroll (S6) who was eliminated.
I hate his smug attitude
I used to love Top Chef and I miss it but ever since I swore animals off my plate I couldn't bare to watch it
Like, I know some chefs are cast just so they can get cut in the first couple episodes (while the people who have a chance can adjust to the show), but come on.
I know Tom tries to send a woman home first every season, but geeze. Also Marcel does not need to be here. Even though he changed it his hair is still stupid and if an AS chef has to be the one to return I hope it's Kwame.