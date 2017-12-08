Who went home on the premiere of Top Chef: Colorado?

Marcel is back???? Again?? Reply

lmao does his ass ever get tired of going on TC?



I hate his smug attitude Reply

I'm still not over all stars a few years back, where he was somehow even LESS mature than he had been back in season 2 when he was only like 23 Reply

is there anything like a vegan Top Chef on?



I used to love Top Chef and I miss it but ever since I swore animals off my plate I couldn't bare to watch it Reply

no Reply

Don't they know Hosea is their great shame and no image or word about him should ever be spoken? Reply

They're not even ashamed of Ilan Reply

Damn, I must have blocked him from my memory, because looking him up it all came flooding back. Banish them to the Top Chef outer regions along with contestants we never need to see again. Looking at you Marcel and Josie. Reply

lol i love this Reply

hosea was trash! Reply

ugh fuck Marcel Reply

they really lowered the bar for challenges on the premiere huh? cook anything u want, then cook meat & potatoes lol Reply

And then the same people failed both.



Like, I know some chefs are cast just so they can get cut in the first couple episodes (while the people who have a chance can adjust to the show), but come on. Reply

The cook what you want thing I thought was actually a good way of introducing them. Reply

MARCEL'S BITCH ASS? BOY BYE Reply

i miss top chef just desserts. bring that one back. Reply

