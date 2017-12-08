Sophie Turner stopped partying while filming Dark Phoenix
- She used to read X-men comics as a kid in England and connected to Jean Grey during the Phoenix saga
- She's taking this super seriously cause she knows how revered the storyline and character are, saying:
"Are you kidding me? I’m so nervous. As you say, it’s one of the most iconic storylines so revered and popular. I guess the response to the third movie wasn’t great and there’s definitely a pressure to do it justice. I really believe in Simon [Kinberg] and I believe in all the work we did and I really really hope we did do it justice and I think we did but I hope the audience responds to it well."
- On the 5 month shoots, she only partied two nights.
She sacrificed so much for her craft.
did you...see the last movie?
You just gonna lie like that? You gonna lie to us all? And yaself?
is everything okay?
This is one of the most iconic comic book arc in history, and that's not even a hyperbole. It's probably one (if not THE) of the most well known x-men arcs and probably Marvel's too.
You have Famke Jensen to play it and... Yo deliver whatever Last Stand was.
Ugh that movie gets me heated af and I'm literally x-men movies trash. I even like First Class and Apocalypse.
Tbff when I was 20 I was going out 5 nights a week so only going out twice in 5 months would have felt like the ultimate sacrifice
i def would've hated not being able to go out on the weekend when i was 20, but 5 nights a week of partying every single week seems unsustainable if you actually have to be doing anything during the day lol.
No idea how I did it. Nowadays if I stay up too late watching a movie, I feel dead the next day. I don't even drink anymore!
Sophie doesn't strike me as someone who could play that vicious part of the character but maybe she will surprise me.
Comparing the way Sansa was intended to be seen in the past two seasons of GOT (per interviews and leaked scripts) with the way she comes across on screen, I have to agree.
I agree. I think she does vulnerable well but I think she struggles to project viciousness or even power. But I also think the writing on GoT is a mess so maybe with a more cohesive script she can track her character better?