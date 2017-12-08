Sophie Turner stopped partying while filming Dark Phoenix

Canonize her! Reply

I don’t like her either, but shooting her out of a canon is a bit harsh Reply

She's coming for that oscar! Reply

Honestly Fox has ruined XMen for me, but her casting has been the best in years and I’m excited Reply

the best in years



did you...see the last movie? Reply

You just gonna lie like that? You gonna lie to us all? And yaself? Reply

This lie Reply

Your icon made me remember of young Storm in xmen apocalypse. That was good casting, not Sophie. Reply

lmao I'm dying at the replies more than your initial comment! I didn't think she was that bad tbh. Reply

I'm at a loss for words over this comment Reply

This madness! Reply

is everything okay? Reply

I am concerned for you Reply

Amazing casting. Choosing a woman with red hair to play a redhead. Even though she's actually blonde. Reply

Leaves more time for acting classes. Reply

idgaf i'm excited. i love phoenix and i'm so ready for this. if not partying is what it took for her to give the role her all, so be it lmao Reply

Lol the comments in this post Reply

But in all seriousness, I'm kinda into the Phoenix look for the film. The fiery hair, if done right, can look so good. And hopefully this time the Phoenix will be the actual focus and not have to share the plot with 6391 other arcs no one cares about when you're trying to do the Dark fucking Phoenix justice! Reply

Brett Ratner did the Dark Phoenix storyline so dirty by sidelining her for half the movie and have her float around napping until the very end. Reply

Right?

This is one of the most iconic comic book arc in history, and that's not even a hyperbole. It's probably one (if not THE) of the most well known x-men arcs and probably Marvel's too.

You have Famke Jensen to play it and... Yo deliver whatever Last Stand was.

Ugh that movie gets me heated af and I'm literally x-men movies trash. I even like First Class and Apocalypse. Reply

There is no excuse for how awful that was. The cartoon was 1000x better. Reply

If only they could make it epic like the Phoenix saga in the old FOX cartoon. Seeing a story like that with big screen effects is the dream. Reply

Leaves plenty of time to work on that American accent! Reply

Lol @ the comments.



Tbff when I was 20 I was going out 5 nights a week so only going out twice in 5 months would have felt like the ultimate sacrifice Reply

were you in school or employed anywhere?



i def would've hated not being able to go out on the weekend when i was 20, but 5 nights a week of partying every single week seems unsustainable if you actually have to be doing anything during the day lol. Reply

I work at a restaurant and I work dinner AND breakfast so my idea of partying is going to the movies at 11AM on discount day. Reply

I wasn’t going to school and was working as a server so I was making lots in tips. I used to alternate going out with my coworkers and going out with my friends. It was fun but I don’t like to think how much money I spentt lol. Reply

Oh man, when I was in my late teens/early 20's I was either going to school full time (including nights and Saturdays) while working part time, or working full time. I was still going out and partying a few times a week.



No idea how I did it. Nowadays if I stay up too late watching a movie, I feel dead the next day. I don't even drink anymore! Reply

so what happens when disney buys fox? are we getting another reboot of x-men with diff actors? Reply

Thread

Link

We'll get AvX as a trilogy. Reply

They would definitely recast everyone. Reply

I'm just hoping its a proper phoenix / dark phoenix storyline. I'm glad there is some space travel and its not some locked up power a la X3.



Sophie doesn't strike me as someone who could play that vicious part of the character but maybe she will surprise me. Reply

Sophie doesn't strike me as someone who could play that vicious part of the character



Comparing the way Sansa was intended to be seen in the past two seasons of GOT (per interviews and leaked scripts) with the way she comes across on screen, I have to agree. Reply

What were the scripts like? Reply

Parent

Sophie doesn't strike me as someone who could play that vicious part of the character but maybe she will surprise me.



I agree. I think she does vulnerable well but I think she struggles to project viciousness or even power. But I also think the writing on GoT is a mess so maybe with a more cohesive script she can track her character better? Reply

That's one way to get ahead of all the drug use/partying gossip! Reply

