Sophie Turner stopped partying while filming Dark Phoenix

- She used to read X-men comics as a kid in England and connected to Jean Grey during the Phoenix saga
- She's taking this super seriously cause she knows how revered the storyline and character are, saying:
"Are you kidding me? I’m so nervous. As you say, it’s one of the most iconic storylines so revered and popular. I guess the response to the third movie wasn’t great and there’s definitely a pressure to do it justice. I really believe in Simon [Kinberg] and I believe in all the work we did and I really really hope we did do it justice and I think we did but I hope the audience responds to it well."
- On the 5 month shoots, she only partied two nights.

She sacrificed so much for her craft.
