First Look at HBO's 'Sharp Objects'!!!

how the hell are they gonna play amma on screen?

that was mte but from the looks of the actress cast they're prob aging her/her friends up

aw that's a shame, the character has more of an impact if she's 13/14 IMO

i hope the show is an improvement on the source material. i love the talent involved but thought the novel was a little ott

amy adams is such a boring ass actress even her face bores me

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the little girl is murdering people and making dollhouse floors out of their teeth?

i barely made it through gone girl but i love a twist so i wiki'd all her other books just to hear the twists but i honestly can't keep them straight. is this the one wherei barely made it through gone girl but i love a twist so i wiki'd all her other books just to hear the twists but i honestly can't keep them straight.

yep

i get that gone girl was a hit so apparently we are obligated to make all of her books into movies/tv shows but idk how they think they are going to make that believable. like, dollhouses aren't really a thing anymore. it just seems so obvious.

Amy's going to do GREAT

I hated everyone in this book.



This has mess written all over it. But I hope I am wrong.







Edited at 2017-12-08 07:05 pm (UTC)

ia actually, there were zero sympathetic characters, including the supporting ones. except a cop i think? but not the main cop, maybe a partner of his? i don't remember, it's been years since i read it. or wait, i think it was her boss at the newspaper? whatever, by the time i finished the book i cared about none of these people.

It was her boss. And yeah, him and his wife where the only two redeemable characters.

I loved Dark Places and Gone Girl but this one was really awful. The entire story was cheesy

I'm so so excited for this. These photos don't really match the aesthetic I had of the story in my head while reading it but I still think this will be great.



Edited at 2017-12-08 06:56 pm (UTC)

i get all of gillian's books mixed up except for gone girl, i keep having to google which is which



i hope this isn't as lackluster as dark places

literally nothing could be as bad as that - charlize theron cast when it should've been like Lauren Ambrose, made no sense from the damn jump, it was SO bad I had to turn it off like 30 min

That movie was offensive - not because of the story but because of how GD tragic the casting/execution was.

Patty Clarkson as Adora is INSPIRED. I looooove her.

Right? I'm so ready!

Imagine her with like sad papery bleached blonde hair in those pale nightgowns with a bottle of rubbing alcohol



i'm already creeped out

Parent

That's who I pictured while reading the book, I'm shook rn!

mteee, she is eerily spot on.

Patricia Clarkson is perfectly cast imo

I loved this book, I read it in 36 or so hours.

Way too white. Imagine having an acclaimed HBO series starring only WOC? Just imagine.

As if!

does insecure not count?

I meant more of a series based on middle-aged WOC, and not just one necessarily about Black women.



Edited at 2017-12-08 08:33 pm (UTC)

SIGN ME UP

i hated this book so much everyone was so unlikable hopefully the tv show is a lot better in terms of writing

That's how all of her books are - the characters are all horribly fucked up. I hated Dark Places and I've never finished Gone Girl but this one was actually gripping for me, IDKW.

i loved gone girl because i really enjoyed the movie and i really like THAT kind of genre of books the ~dysfunctional domestic marriage drama~ types so i was all up in that book lmao



but my god sharp objects...i just wanted someone to kill amma

