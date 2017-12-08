First Look at HBO's 'Sharp Objects'!!!
"In the eight-episode adaptation developed by Marti Noxon (UnREAL) and directed by Jean-Marc Vallée (Big Little Lies, Wild)...Camille (Amy Adams, also an executive producer), a crime reporter fresh out of a psych hospital for her years of self-harm, returns to her hometown of Wind Cap, Mo., to investigate the murders of two little girls. The assignment lands her back in her childhood home under the critical eye of picture-perfect small-town socialite Adora (Patricia Clarkson), which forces Camille to confront personal demons, including spoiled half sister Amma, played by Eliza Scanlen."
Sharp Objects first look: Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson bring Gillian Flynn's debut novel to life https://t.co/u0ameh9IKP— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 6, 2017
Source
Are y'all ready for the show of the summer in 2018? Amy is gonna get hers with this meaty as fuck role.
i barely made it through gone girl but i love a twist so i wiki'd all her other books just to hear the twists but i honestly can't keep them straight.
This has mess written all over it. But I hope I am wrong.
i hope this isn't as lackluster as dark places
i'm already creeped out
but my god sharp objects...i just wanted someone to kill amma