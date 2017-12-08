this ho got bars. Reply

I absolutely agree, I love the Bars on that crib. Reply

I can’t believe he parodied Mariahlynn. I SCREAMED when that beat hit. Reply

IKR LMAO Reply

lol this is grating Reply

He has that Cardi B “I rap like I am out of breath” flow Reply

He’s mimicking this lol Reply

Oh I know lol, this song is my shit!! Reply

Always my favorite Queen!!!! <3 Reply

I wish drag queens could make songs that weren't so tacky like Pabllo, is it that hard? Reply

same. is it hard to get a real producer? Some of these queens make a lot of money Reply

she looks hot af but something is off about this lol. Reply

lol I love him.

Let me sit back and enjoy thinking about the people who are gonna be clutching their pearls over this. Reply

If you're watching a Willam video you probably already know what you're getting into. Reply

Not if you stumbled onto it! Reply

tbh I thought it was going to be will.i.am. Imagine my surprise! Reply

are these cage scenes a nod to britneys unreleased video for "make me"?? Reply

QT Reply

Are we to assume the patreon thing is so we can see those uncensored shots? Reply

yes Reply

The delivery of "If we gonna fuck I want PRESENTS" made me laugh so hard Reply

omg I not expect those lyrics but I kind of like it lmao Reply

