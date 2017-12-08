Charli XCX Announces New Mixtape Pop 2, Shares New Song with Tove Lo and ALMA

i can't believe charli's about to save q4 of 2017 w weeks to go Reply

Thread

Link

did you go underground on 17th november when tove lo released blue lips? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i love tove and like blue lips a lot but it's significantly weaker than lady wood imo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Charitable queen of pop, Carly Slay Jepsen, giving charli a no. 1 in ha album! All hail the queen! Reply

Thread

Link



skinny legend we need but dont deserve Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

should have replaced natalie portman in black swan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

STOP LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

!!!!!







Edited at 2017-12-08 06:40 pm (UTC) AAAAHAHHHHHHAHAHAHAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

constantly giving the indie gays what they want, we don't deserve ha Reply

Thread

Link

Looking forward to it! The cover gives me TLC Fanmail vibes.



No 1 Angel was one of my favs this year, along with the albums from Miguel, SZA, Lorde, Muna, Kesha, Rationale, Jessie Ware, & H.E.R. Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-12-08 07:04 pm (UTC) Not this charitable goddossa dropping this on the Obamacare deadline to give people life as this awful government tries to kill them. Reply

Thread

Link



my edges are just now recovering from N1A bitch, & i mean the song w her & tove isnt that good but ive come to learn that 2 powerhouse pop stars on one song rarely means a bop, but anyway um, if carly doesnt come out w that disco album & charli becomes the new queen of pop i’ll scream, anyway Reply

Thread

Link

2 powerhouse pop stars on one song rarely means a bop



this is too true but charli is usually the exception (see "pull up," "babygirl") so i have hope! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

loooove babygirl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean im thinking, beyonce shakira, shakira rih, janet michael, madonna prince etc all their duets were lacklusta considering their star power Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

babygirl is my fave Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what's your fav N1A track? Lipgloss, 3AM, Babygirl are my favs Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



IM SO EXCITED Reply

Thread

Link

Love the production ...so fresh so clean...this is from SOPHIE and PC Music prod crew, right? Reply

Thread

Link





Out Of My Head is a bop.

Everything about this mixtape is a gay pop dream. The artwork, those featured artists, the producers... SAVE US, CHARLOTTE!Out Of My Head is a bop. Reply

Thread

Link

this is killing me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i waited so long for charli in this song lmfao Reply

Thread

Link





I can't waiit. Reply

Thread

Link

me at work rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m sooo excited Reply

Thread

Link