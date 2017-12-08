Charli XCX Announces New Mixtape Pop 2, Shares New Song with Tove Lo and ALMA



Charlie XCX officially announced a new mixtape POP 2 featuring artists like Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, ALMA, Caroline "Take my name off this list and put me in the pit with the boys" Polachek, CupcakKe, Pabllo Vittar, Jay Park, MØ and more. She also shared one of the songs from it called Out of My Head.

POP 2 drops December 15.

1 Backseat (feat. Carly Rae Jepsen)
2 Out of My Head (feat. Tove Lo and ALMA)
3 Lucky
4 Tears (feat. Caroline Polachek)
5 I Got It (feat. Brooke Candy, CupcakKe and Pabllo Vittar)
6 Femmebot (feat. Dorian Electra and Mykki Blanco)
7 Delicious (feat. Tommy Cash)
8 Unlock It (feat. Kim Petras and Jay Park)
9 Porsche (feat. MØ)
10 Track 10



