ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, December 7, 2017:
- TIME Person of the Year 2017 - The Silence Breakers
- Porn actors call for Jaxton Wheeler to be blacklisted after he told August Ames to take cyanide
- Starbucks Introduces new "Christmas Tree" Frappuccino
- The Campaign to get Taylor Swift to Denounce Trump
- Bella Hadid Speaks Out About Palestine
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer
- Bryan Singer Sued For Alleged 2003 Sexual Assault Of Teen
- J.K. Rowling addresses Johnny Depp casting in Fantastic Beasts franchise
- Amber Heard takes issue with Warner Bros. defending Johnny Depp's Fantastic Beasts casting
- Jessica Simpson Mom-Shamed For Putting Lipstick On Her Daughter
- Judd Apatow defends Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
Also, the llama was scary as fuck
It was a weird thing to happen at 6am.
lol @ the noise he makes at the end, too.
I've had bad run-ins with unfriendly goats, but this one is beautiful and seems sweet. <3
It's Time To Find Out What Kind Of Christmas Ornament You Are
You got: Plain Candy Cane
Do you even care about your Christmas tree?
uumm..YES don't be rude buzzfeed..
https://www.buzzfeed.com/adominguez/which-christmas-ornament-are-you-38qco?origin=filqui&utm_term=.svdADjnR3#.blMkKrAXN
Re: It's Time To Find Out What Kind Of Christmas Ornament You Are
🙄
Re: It's Time To Find Out What Kind Of Christmas Ornament You Are
Re: It's Time To Find Out What Kind Of Christmas Ornament You Are
You're willing to ball out for only the fanciest tree decor. Who needs money for gifts, anyway?
Yas! I care more about the decorations than gifts so this is accurate.
Re: It's Time To Find Out What Kind Of Christmas Ornament You Are
You like the style of grandma's tree and you miss how Christmas used to be. You opt for nostalgic ornaments.
Hmmm this is kind of true. I am pretty big on traditions and nostalgia at Xmas
Re: It's Time To Find Out What Kind Of Christmas Ornament You Are
You're willing to ball out for only the fanciest tree decor. Who needs money for gifts, anyway?
is that because i said i wanted an iphone and i don't listen to xmas music?
Re: It's Time To Find Out What Kind Of Christmas Ornament You Are
Edited at 2017-12-08 06:16 pm (UTC)
Re: It's Time To Find Out What Kind Of Christmas Ornament You Are
I'd say that's accurate
Re: It's Time To Find Out What Kind Of Christmas Ornament You Are
You're willing to ball out for only the fanciest tree decor. Who needs money for gifts, anyway?
God damn right. I'm convinced I was a rich girl in my past life.... but I'm poor in this one so lol I still have expensive ass taste tho.
Re: It's Time To Find Out What Kind Of Christmas Ornament You Are
Do you even care about your Christmas tree?
I'm Hindu and never had a tree growing up. I do like Christmas/Holiday time though! Every choice on that quiz was ugly so I am not surprised at the results.
My boyfriend and I have a tree this year even though both of us are non Christian.
The Graham Design AKA This Is What Humans Would Look Like If We Could Withstand Car Wrecks
Highlights from the article:
•To design a human who is actually adapted to survive low-speed crashes, Piccinini consulted with a trauma surgeon and a road safety engineer. “I was always asking: what is the least I can do or change to protect these vital areas?” she says. “What structures already exist and how can they be built upon so that Graham always remains obviously human?”
•Unlike the average person, Graham has a ribcage full of airbags to absorb force and safeguard his organs.
•Cradling these sacks is a big chest with strong ribs.
•Graham’s skull is meant to absorb force too, and is built thick like a helmet. It’s got built-in crumple zones too, to slow his head as it lurches forward in a crash. Extra cerebrospinal fluid cushions his brain, while facial fat offers padding around his ears and nose (which is flat, to keep from breaking).
•Graham is also in no danger from whiplash or a broken neck, because he doesn’t have one.
•When Graham is a pedestrian, strong, many-jointed legs allow him to leap to safety. If a car does hit Graham, his knees are secured by extra tendons that allow them to bend in all directions and avoid fractures.
•Piccinini's favorite feature of Graham’s is his soulful eyes.
SOURCE
Mine too, Piccinini.
Gorgeous
Some jaybird (?) ones were recommended but reading reviews, they don't seem super compatible with macbooks and that's a priority.
Maybe I'll hit up the bose outlet in a few weeks.
This morning I was petting one of my dogs when my 75 pound golden retriever ran down the stairs and with all his force head butted mine and my head still hurts. Friggen dog.
i don't even know if I'm sick, I just know that I slept for hours and hours
Song of the Day: Imogen Brough - Heart
pop / 2014
Edited at 2017-12-08 05:49 pm (UTC)
Ready to see I Tonya
Edited at 2017-12-08 05:50 pm (UTC)
i am running out of my ehlers danlos meds that i have to get from the states. i didn't realise i was running out because of teh 2 medications i get from the states i have 1 bottle left of one prescription and just assumed i had one of each. but i don't. i don't know when my mum will send more, i already asked her to post some...but like....idk when she will.
and then TODAY like a fucking moron i took my phone to the loo (because i was worried my alarm would go off, even though there was like an hour before it'd go off, but i was paranoid) and it dropped out of my pocket and onto the ground and now the screen is black. it's not software (as i was able to restore the iphone) but i can't see anything on the screen. so now i have to try and get my phone fixed??
i just want to cry. i'm trying to study for finals and i genuinely have no idea how i'm going to learn all this information....like....i just feel like giving up. everything is going wrong
They always say "when it rains, it pours" and they're not fucking kidding. But you will get through this. Cry if you need to, honestly. And I know it sounds stupid, but go for a walk if you can. Doesn't have to be miles. Whenever I feel horribly stressed, I take a 10 minute stroll around my block and weirdly enough, it calms me down enough so I can get back to what I'm doing.
I know things will pick up for you too ♥
T-ara - Day by Day
T-ara - ORGR