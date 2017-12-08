ONTD Roundup

my drema day Reply

little sweethearts Reply

omg i would just take them both home Reply

lol I saw this last night and saved it! It was so funny but then I got suspicious that he recognized a llama from so far. I feel they were his pets tbh.



Also, the llama was scary as fuck Reply

lol one time I was walking to work and when I walked around the corner a friggin' horse nearly ran into me. This was a small town so people definitely owned horses in the area, but not in the downtown area I was in. It was a busy road and I was worried about her so I just kind of talked to her, held my hand out and she kind of chilled out and walked over to me. I petted her for a minute trying to figure out who the hell you call about a random horse running around when the owners drove up. I guess they were taking her to a friend's farm to go riding and the latch of their trailer came undone while they were at a red light and she freaked out and bolted.



It was a weird thing to happen at 6am. Reply

Lmao my grandparents lived in a very small town where people had outside cats/dogs and horses and cows in their yards. Coming from the suburbs of a big area, the cats and dogs just wandering is what shocked me the most until the day we were driving into town and we passed a house with a friggin' llama or alpaca chilling in the front yard. Reply

"Hi! Hi, buddy!"



lol @ the noise he makes at the end, too.



I've had bad run-ins with unfriendly goats, but this one is beautiful and seems sweet. <3 Reply

You got: Plain Candy Cane



Do you even care about your Christmas tree?



uumm..YES don't be rude buzzfeed..



https://www.buzzfeed.com/adominguez/which-christmas-ornament-are-you-38qco?origin=filqui&utm_term=.svdADjnR3#.blMkKrAXN : Plain Candy CaneDo you even care about your Christmas tree?uumm..YES don't be rude buzzfeed..

You got: Expensive Ornament



🙄 Reply

I got the same thing lol. Some of their options were suckier than usual though. Reply

You got: Expensive Ornament



You're willing to ball out for only the fanciest tree decor. Who needs money for gifts, anyway?





Yas! I care more about the decorations than gifts so this is accurate. Reply

You got: Classic Ornament

You like the style of grandma's tree and you miss how Christmas used to be. You opt for nostalgic ornaments.



Hmmm this is kind of true. I am pretty big on traditions and nostalgia at Xmas Reply

You got: Expensive Ornament

You're willing to ball out for only the fanciest tree decor. Who needs money for gifts, anyway?



is that because i said i wanted an iphone and i don't listen to xmas music? Reply

lol I got the same. I enjoy Christmas, but I think it's accurate. I haven't put up a tree for a couple years now...it's more trouble than it's worth with my cats.



Edited at 2017-12-08 06:16 pm (UTC)

Homemade ornament!

I'd say that's accurate Reply

You got: Expensive Ornament

You're willing to ball out for only the fanciest tree decor. Who needs money for gifts, anyway?



God damn right. I'm convinced I was a rich girl in my past life.... but I'm poor in this one so lol I still have expensive ass taste tho. Reply

You got: Plain Candy Cane

Do you even care about your Christmas tree?



I'm Hindu and never had a tree growing up. I do like Christmas/Holiday time though! Every choice on that quiz was ugly so I am not surprised at the results.



My boyfriend and I have a tree this year even though both of us are non Christian. Reply

I love that my head is shaved. It’s already starting to grow in and I love running my hand over it Reply

SOURCE I originally shared this in the Judd Apatow post, but I felt like sharing it again!The Graham Design AKAHighlights from the article:•To design a human who is actually adapted to survive low-speed crashes, Piccinini consulted with a trauma surgeon and a road safety engineer. “I was always asking: what is the least I can do or change to protect these vital areas?” she says. “What structures already exist and how can they be built upon so that Graham always remains obviously human?”•Unlike the average person, Graham has a ribcage full of airbags to absorb force and safeguard his organs.•Cradling these sacks is a big chest with strong ribs.•Graham’s skull is meant to absorb force too, and is built thick like a helmet. It’s got built-in crumple zones too, to slow his head as it lurches forward in a crash. Extra cerebrospinal fluid cushions his brain, while facial fat offers padding around his ears and nose (which is flat, to keep from breaking).•Graham is also in no danger from whiplash or a broken neck, because he doesn’t have one.•When Graham is a pedestrian, strong, many-jointed legs allow him to leap to safety. If a car does hit Graham, his knees are secured by extra tendons that allow them to bend in all directions and avoid fractures.•Piccinini's favorite feature of Graham’s is his soulful eyes. Reply

Sexy Reply

the buzzcut and goatee really enhances his adaptational features Reply

There is nothing about this I don’t hate Reply

what's with all the immortan joe sores on his puffy rib meat Reply

Thanks! I hate it. Reply

lol when you linked this I went and read it even though I'd seen the images before. love it Reply

whenever i see this i wonder what we’d look like in order to survive more intense crashes if graham is the result of what we’d look like to survive low speed ones Reply

Am I required to have that goatee to survive the car crash? Reply

Eek Reply

Did it have to have no lips? Reply

Piccinini's favorite feature of Graham’s is his soulful eyes.



Mine too, Piccinini. Reply

Gorgeous



hahahhaha Reply

I know people have asked in previous posts but...bluetooth headphones or earbuds?



Some jaybird (?) ones were recommended but reading reviews, they don't seem super compatible with macbooks and that's a priority.



Reply

I have Bluetooth NC headphones and they’re amazingg but they were pretty pricey :/ I use the jaybirds for working out and they’re really good for that but idk if they’d be suitable for daily use. Reply

Ooh, yeah I'm too poor for that lmao. They look awesome and comfortable.



Maybe I'll hit up the bose outlet in a few weeks. Reply

Happy Friday ONTD!



This morning I was petting one of my dogs when my 75 pound golden retriever ran down the stairs and with all his force head butted mine and my head still hurts. Friggen dog.



Reply

He was happy to see you! Reply

lmao that sucks, dude. my dog headbutted my kneecap once and it was agony. Reply

omg. ow. he loves you too much Reply

Have a great friday ONTD! <3 Reply

this was v confusing because i saw the end of the gif and wondered wtf was growing out of its head Reply

Lol so I made peace with my ex and I don't hate him anymore. However I said we can still be friends but i think his GF hates me so yeah I don't think the whole friends things is going to workout because he didn't return my texts. Old me would of tripped but new me doesn't care anymore lol, Reply

i stayed home from work today

i don't even know if I'm sick, I just know that I slept for hours and hours Reply

pop / 2014



Edited at 2017-12-08 05:49 pm (UTC) Reply

You ever been anxious about an event but ready for it to happen so you can get it over with? That’s how I feel about this wedding tomorrow. Reply

I think I'm too immature for that. Anything I'm dreading, I put off until the last minute and am internally cringing the whole time like "PLEASE DON'T MAKE ME DO IT" Reply

LOL I feel like this wedding discussion has gone on forever. I'm so glad you're nearly done. Reply

I’m sorry. It’s just been the wedding from hell Reply

you're almost free!! Reply

Me right now for this baby shower I'm going to tomorrow. Reply

It's finally fridayyyyyy



Ready to see I Tonya



Edited at 2017-12-08 05:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Also my aunt forwarded my resume to some tech guy she knows and they're v. interested in me so hopefully this time next year I will be living in atlanta!!!!!!!! Reply

I hope it happens for you! I’ve been trying to get to ATL for work too! Reply

omg! I hope it works out Reply

I love Atlanta! Even if it gets humid and uncomfortable Reply

Good luck! Reply

get it!!! Reply

good luck!!!! Reply

ONTD I AM HAVING A VERY BAD DAY.



i am running out of my ehlers danlos meds that i have to get from the states. i didn't realise i was running out because of teh 2 medications i get from the states i have 1 bottle left of one prescription and just assumed i had one of each. but i don't. i don't know when my mum will send more, i already asked her to post some...but like....idk when she will.



and then TODAY like a fucking moron i took my phone to the loo (because i was worried my alarm would go off, even though there was like an hour before it'd go off, but i was paranoid) and it dropped out of my pocket and onto the ground and now the screen is black. it's not software (as i was able to restore the iphone) but i can't see anything on the screen. so now i have to try and get my phone fixed??





i just want to cry. i'm trying to study for finals and i genuinely have no idea how i'm going to learn all this information....like....i just feel like giving up. everything is going wrong Reply

I'm so so sorry Reply

i'm already down to taking just a half dose of my medication...but that's still not enough to get through finals. so i might just start skipping days and hope for the best. like....i just don't know what to do. idk why it matters so much that my phone isn't working...maybe because it's my ipod (moreso than a phone) and i listen to music everywhere and it's -3C and it's cold and i don't want to be running around in the cold without proper medication (as the cold messes w/my pain levels [it's my meds for nerve pain]) or without music which at least makes the 20min walks from mine to the library worth it. Reply

Parent

/hugs you. i'm sorry :( Reply

i'm sorry bb Reply

damn bb, im so sorry you're not having a good day. i hope your day has managed to get better :( Reply

Ugh...sounds like how my September went :( My boyfriend's mom fell while we were all on vacation and broke her knee and collarbone. The day after vacation I had to get a hysterectomy because I had very aggressive pre-cancer. A few days after surgery, my boyfriend's brother died of a heroin overdose.



They always say "when it rains, it pours" and they're not fucking kidding. But you will get through this. Cry if you need to, honestly. And I know it sounds stupid, but go for a walk if you can. Doesn't have to be miles. Whenever I feel horribly stressed, I take a 10 minute stroll around my block and weirdly enough, it calms me down enough so I can get back to what I'm doing.



I know things will pick up for you too ♥ Reply

I need some sexy girl group kpop song recs Reply

basically anything EXID Reply

Deepened by Brave Girls is sexy but sad. Reply

