James Corden being weird in a new sketch from Jingle Ball
On the night of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at The Forum, James stops by and gives the building's general manager a break, and proceeds to check in on Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan, Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, Liam Payne and Taylor Swift, who realizes she made a mistake in replacing a backup dancer last second.
src
Whose dressing room would you like to visit, ONTD?
and I personally think Jimmy Kimmel is maybe funnier than him, but James is just so naturally funny, his expressions and when he gets fake mad kill me every time lmao
I don't think Seth gets enough love tbh. Ever since he started doing his monologue at his desk and turned very much politically focused, he has been killing it. I try to tune in to his opening every night because it's always great.
He annoys the FUCK out of me.
I can't stand Fallon either.
I do like his sketches and bits but he clearly can't handle the sofa, his interviews are only good if he's close to the person.
He’s an unfunny fuck.
