New stills of Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie in "Mary Queen of Scots"

omg this looks amazing. i love them both.

Hopefully Saoirse's future press junkets will not be about how to pronounce her name anymore

Before watching SNL I said "I bet her monologue is about her name."

I can see why/how it may be hard, but the good sis has been in the game forever- it's time to get it together people!

yeah its honestly getting old. the interviewers just need to fucking google it

For real.

if she wins best actress and casey doesn't fuck up her name, then there's no excuse for the general public or press to ask her anymore

i literally cannot stand the incessant "accent humor" that goes on on both sides of the pond. like, how many times can we talk about our accents and shit before we all wanna die?!

Lol it's honestly so easy to pronounce once you've heard it like once and understand how the "aoi" sound works, too... call me when you have to pronounce Aoibhne or something at least.

idg why interviewers r asking when it's like their fucking jobs smh

ryan gosling taught me how to pronounce it in a speech honoring her lol

I always feel like it's Americans asking her or anyone with a very foreign name this question



Like, get it together people and maybe look it up in advance?

My name is fucked up for anyone who doesn't speak Dutch fluently to pronounce and omg, the amount of times people are incapable of pronouncing my name even after I explain it very patiently is just baffling.

Americans aren't known for being bi- or trilingual. I think our lack of fluency as group in any non-English language makes it harder for us to adapt to non-English sounds.



But people should make an effort, at least.

Yeah it's so tiring now. It's not even hard to say!

So sick of her yapping on about her name and spewing lies that no in Ireland has the name or knows how to pronounce it....rme

lol Margot with the movie magic cuz them set pics were hilarious (and frightening).

That was for a different part of the film... It's obviously not what she looks like irl

lol duh, I think we all know that

These look better than those first couple of pics released

Less terrifying than those pics from a month ago. I'll see it for Saoirse!

oh these are looking much better!

Damn, Ronan out and about looking like a porcelain doll.



Edited at 2017-12-08 05:47 pm (UTC)

How is her name pronounced? Irl at the office where I have a lot of folks across the globe that I interact with, I call their voice mail after hours so I can hear them say their name. Idk her number tho lol.

seer shuh

ser-sha like inertia, that's how i'll always remember it now lmao

lmao same.

She says it's ser-sha like "inertia," but then admits that that's probably not how it's actually pronounced and many other Irish people say "sear-sha" like how you'd seer a steak.

LOL I say it as SWAH-REEZE

tbh even though i know the correct pronunciation now and it makes no sense i always think "say-zohr-ee" in my head

they look cool as hell



margot particularly looks way better in these stills than in the filming pics



Edited at 2017-12-08 05:47 pm (UTC)

My guess is that this film covers quite a lot of time, so the pictures were probably from a lot later in the story.

that makes perfect sense. i'd also assume the makeup just generally wasn't meant for paparazzi cameras lmao

yes, this scene must be earlier in her life before the lead paint had poisoned her face and made her nearly bald



gonna be sad watching Margot deteriorate over 2 hours but she's gonna be amazing (and get an Oscar nom) Reply

lol margot looks good here omg



saoirse looks hideous lol i thought they'd both be hideous for the movie Reply

saoirse is gonna act circles around margot in this movie

Mary and Elizabeth never met so not likely. both will have to keep up with Jack Lowden though.



edit: although from some set pics it looks like they might have some screen-time together



Edited at 2017-12-08 06:36 pm (UTC)

I wanted to see Gemma Chan.



Edited at 2017-12-08 05:52 pm (UTC)

I would not want to compete against Cate Blanchett as Elizabeth tbh. She was honestly so good, even though the sequel was kind of lame.

But I've never been overly impressed by any non itty bitty cameo Mary role so Saoirse will probably pull it off.

Between Cate and Helen Mirren neither would I.

Anne marie Duff also great

okay, this looks better. i still worry about saoirse's super receded hairline....but much more promising than the other photos

Well, that was the style. High foreheads were in.

