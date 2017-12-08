New stills of Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie in "Mary Queen of Scots"
New still of Saoirse Ronan in Mary Queen of Scots (2018) pic.twitter.com/NhKla30fXY— Saoirse Ronan (@saoirsenews) December 8, 2017
NEW: The first look at Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I in “Mary, Queen of Scots” 🎥 pic.twitter.com/KPzD4Q5GUa— ￼ (@infamousmargot) December 7, 2017
source 1 2
ryan gosling taught me how to pronounce it in a speech honoring her lol
Like, get it together people and maybe look it up in advance?
My name is fucked up for anyone who doesn't speak Dutch fluently to pronounce and omg, the amount of times people are incapable of pronouncing my name even after I explain it very patiently is just baffling.
But people should make an effort, at least.
Edited at 2017-12-08 05:47 pm (UTC)
margot particularly looks way better in these stills than in the filming pics
Edited at 2017-12-08 05:47 pm (UTC)
gonna be sad watching Margot deteriorate over 2 hours but she's gonna be amazing (and get an Oscar nom)
saoirse looks hideous lol i thought they'd both be hideous for the movie
edit: although from some set pics it looks like they might have some screen-time together
Edited at 2017-12-08 06:36 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-12-08 05:52 pm (UTC)