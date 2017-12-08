Marina and the Diamonds Comes For the Actors Working with Woody Allen
Previously on Marina has the time...
Source one, two, on-going @MarinaDiamandis
How come Woody Allen goes free? I don't understand how any sane or moral person can still work with him + feel OK about that. https://t.co/uSnuiIoMys— Marina (@MarinaDiamandis) December 8, 2017
I believe Dylan Farrow. Always have, always will.— Marina (@MarinaDiamandis) December 8, 2017
Can you imagine accepting a job where your boss has child sexual abuse allegations against him AND he married his adopted daughter, but you, as a grown, financially secure human just go:— Marina (@MarinaDiamandis) December 8, 2017
'I don't know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false'.
SERIOUSLY.
YASSSSS
*her
Edited at 2017-12-08 05:47 pm (UTC)