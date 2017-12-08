Britmas time! New outtakes of Britney Spears leak

I was expecting new music Reply

Yeah I’m sure there’s thousands of britney pictures I haven’t seen before so a couple magazine outtakes don’t get my blood pumping Reply

Sis needs to up her day-to-day hair and makeup game to match that body tbh. Reply

#bodygoals



Also, why oh why can't her eye makeup be closer to and more muted like the Glory outtake photo Also, why oh why can't her eye makeup be closer to and more muted like the Glory outtake photo Reply

her body in that "make me..." desert shot is INSANE Reply

her body has always been so amazing to me. i'm still waiting on that workout dvd... ;__; Reply

courtney stodden realness in those selfies, yikes & ew Reply

ugly lobotomized loser Reply

don't be so hard on yourself bb, you look great ♥ much luv Reply

The editing of this photo is just bad. Whomever did this should know better. Reply

i ddin't realise she started fucking around w/her mouth so early. i thought it was a more recently thing.



also body goals. Reply

she used to get them stubley done, and they would settle. it looks like she just went full force last time, but they have settled Reply

there's a pic of her w/her hair person and she has a joker smile :( Reply

oh that's a couple years old, and he was fired from her team. her lips looked SO BAD then, but i knew it was the "freshly done" look. they have settled to look less jokerish now Reply

was he really fired? I loved his work on her and they seemed like real friends Reply

yeah, he was fired. i liked his looks on her, as well. but ATRL was like happy af he was fired so he mustve done goofed somewhere down the line Reply

I don't think that's going away. Fans always say it looks better, but it doesn't. I really wish she hadn't fucked with her lips. :( Reply

i think there are angles where it looks better...but it is always going to have joker aspects to it bc of what she did. Reply

lmao howd this post get approved Reply

I miss her real face so much. Reply

her body looks amazing! kill it girl Reply

