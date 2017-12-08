Britmas time! New outtakes of Britney Spears leak
'Tis the season after all! Quite appropriately for this month we have a new batch of Britney outtakes hitting the web, starting with an outtake from Brit's 2013 Shape Magazine shoot.
From the Glory album photoshoot
From a personal photoshoot in 2015
From the Make Me video/photoshoot
A bunch of new pics and selfies courtesy of Britney's previous hairstylist/makeup artist Glenn Nutley.
And finally some BTS pics from the Vegas residency.
Also, why oh why can't her eye makeup be closer to and more muted like the Glory outtake photo
also body goals.