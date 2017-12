Funny you say. Kinda gonna be long but I went to a jc+the voidz show when I was 19 and my friend and I were like on the side but infront of everyone and there was a group of girls next to us. One of the girls in the group we knew, we weren’t friends with her but just heard of her and like creeped her insta before etc as you do lol and can confirm she was also 19 as were here friends. Anyways after the show we were actually talking with her and the group and then we said were going to the bathroom. As we come out we see her and her friends being led by him up the stairs (there were stairs in the like lobby area) idk what happened cuz again we don’t actually speak to her but we were soooooo jealous bc we thought they’d be hanging with Julian lmao. I think I read on a comment she left telling someone she didn’t meet Julian cus he left with his wife’s brother but they hung with the rest of the band. Good to know Julian’s not a creepy dude who (probably tried to fuck) 19 year olds



