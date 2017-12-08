He needs a Mr. Yuck sticker over his face. Reply

they got bryan singer on the street and this is what they ask him??? Reply

Well isnt TMZ like in cahoots with all these people Reply

They asked him a lot more. It's on their site. Reply

You have your own problems, boo boo. Reply

That seems like a really random thing for Gabriel Byrne to lie about?



Also, why not ask him about his own predatory behaviour? Reply

HE JUST GOT SUED FOR RAPING A 17 YEAR OLD BOY. The floodgates have OPENED! Reply

Where the fuck was this Amphibious Wonder to get questioned like this? Isn't he supposed to be missing?



Throw him into Chateau d'If. Reply

bryan's just chilling there for nearly 3 minutes talking to tmz about all this? after all that happened and his firing???? this is all so fucking weird, like he's doing a red carpet interview or something Reply

ikr? the reporter has to be someone he trusts, it makes no sense otherwise imo Reply

Yeah so sketchy. God I hate him Reply

i'm really surprised he'd talk this freely to a tabloid reporter on the street. then again they asked NO hard questions & he prob knew that beforehand Reply

I'm assuming he set it up. Reply

i'm gonna guess there was a massive cash bribe to make this interview happen the way it happened. Reply

Sounds like it was all arranged beforehand... Reply

Is it just me or does he sound a little slurry on his words? Day drinking his problems away? Reply

i fucking hate this monster so much and the trauma he has inflicted on innocent people over the course of decades



him finally going down would be the cherry on top for 2017 Reply

Trash defending trash. Trash defending trash. Reply

So is Gabriel Byrne okay as far as we know? Because I have loved him since this movie and I would be sad to find out that he's a piece of shit, too. Reply

Man, I hope so. I love him! He was great in Little Women and The Man in the Iron Mask too. Reply

I'd be shocked to hear that he's a piece of shit tbh. I mean obviously I don't know him but he's talked very openly about his own experience with being sexually assaulted multiple times as a child. Reply

Ellen Barkin still adores him and she won't hold back on that shit going by how she tore her other ex husband apart lol. Reply

I'd like to see Billy Eichner as Billy on the Street run up to celebrities on the sidewalk a la TMZ to ask the real questions.... Reply

that would be incredible. he really gives no fucks about calling people out, it seems. Reply

How about you deny those allegations?



Wait, u cant Reply

Let the floodgates open Reply

Yuuuuuuuuuuussssssssssss Reply

omg YASSSS Reply

