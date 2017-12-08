seb 1

Robbie Rogers and Greg Berlanti are now married



Out footballer Robbie Rogers is now married to TV and film writer/producer/director Greg Berlanti. The two already have a son, Caleb, together. Rogers captioned his picture with: Still recovering from the most emotional beautiful day, exceeding any dream I ever had. To marry the man I love in front of all of my loved one’s was not something I grew up thinking would ever happen. Thank you to the men and women who made this day possible. Also thank you @hanaasano for capturing this picture, convincing Caleb to smile at the camera this long was impressive ;)






Greg's caption: From our wedding last Saturday. Thank you to the friends and family that inspired and encouraged us and those the witnessed the sometimes weepy but wonderful celebration. Thank you to the women and men that made this a legal reality. Thank you to those who have reached out with warm wishes. Here we are with the real star of the wedding and “Gordon” his fav supporting actor from Thomas the Train.



